A date-by-date map of the season, drawn only from guides The Rio Times has already published.

Watching the New Year's Eve Copacabana fireworks above the crowds in Rio de Janeiro, photo courtesy of Porto Bay Hotels & Resorts.

Season Guide · Latin America & Africa

December 2026 opens with the last round of Brazil’s league, a presidential vote in the Gambia and a comics convention in São Paulo, and it closes with New Year’s Eve parties and a road race. This guide lists the confirmed dates in order, with a link to the full Rio Times page for each one.

Rio Times membership One dollar for your first month. All premium analysis. Enter your email and the link comes by mail. Privacy Send me the offer

For a reader in the United States, the clock matters: Brazil is two hours ahead of New York in these weeks and the Gambia is five. Each entry below gives dates the linked guide states.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Africa story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

Key Facts Opens. Brazil’s league ends 2 December; CCXP, a comics convention, runs 3 to 6 December.

Votes. The Gambia votes 5 December; Peru’s regional runoffs follow on 6 December.

Closes. Rio’s New Year’s Eve party and São Paulo’s road race are on 31 December.

As of. 28 November 2026, 08:30 GMT.

A date-by-date map of the season, drawn only from guides The Rio Times has already published.

Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1

The season has a clear shape. Football, a comics convention and two votes crowd the first week, a religious feast and big concerts fill the second, and the long run of festivals and parties begins in the week before Christmas.

One story changed since the autumn, and the guide says so. Haiti’s presidential vote, once set for 13 December, has been pushed to 2027.

2 to 6 December: Football, Comics and Two Elections

The Brasileirão final round covers the last round of the Brasileirão, Brazil’s top football league, on Wednesday 2 December, the final round of ten games. The page follows the season to its close.

CCXP 2026 guide says CCXP, the Comic Con Experience, a pop-culture festival, runs from Thursday 3 December to Sunday 6 December at the São Paulo Expo, an exhibition centre. Thursday is Marvel Day, a day devoted to the Marvel film studio, which the organiser describes as the first full day in CCXP history given to one studio.

The Havana Film Festival guide says the 47th Havana Film Festival runs from Thursday 3 December to Sunday 13 December, with Brazil as its featured country. It also sets out what Americans may legally do, because US tourism rules for Cuba are strict.

On Saturday 5 and Sunday 6 December, the Cape Town Sevens guide covers the HSBC SVNS stop, a World Rugby series event, at Cape Town Stadium, also called DHL Stadium, part of the world circuit of sevens, the fast seven-a-side version of rugby. It is the second of six stops on the 2026-27 circuit, and Cape Town is seven hours ahead of US Eastern time.

The Gambia election guide says Gambians choose a president on Saturday 5 December, with polls open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. local time, which is 3 a.m. to noon Eastern. President Adama Barrow, the incumbent, is seeking a third term.

On Sunday 6 December, the Copa do Brasil final guide says the football clubs Palmeiras and Grêmio meet in Brasília in the final of the Copa do Brasil, Brazil’s national cup. The Peru runoff guide for expats says Peru’s regional runoffs, second-round votes for regional offices, fall on the same day.

Calabar, in south-eastern Nigeria, holds a public rehearsal, called a dry run, for its December carnival on Sunday 6 December, according to the Calabar Carnival guide. The carnival itself opens on Saturday 26 December.

A costumed performer on the Calabar Carnival route in Nigeria, December 2014. Photo: Otomeonoge / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0).

Follow this story Get an email when there’s news on Africa & Latin America Email address Follow

8 to 13 December: Holidays, a Feast and a Rock Night

Tuesday 8 December is a public holiday in Chile, according to the Chile holiday guide. In Peru, the Peru holiday closures guide says Tuesday 8 and Wednesday 9 December are both national holidays, and public offices close on both days.

Colombia’s festive holiday window also starts on 8 December, and the Colombia holiday guide counts four public holidays between that date and Monday 11 January 2027. South Africa’s public schools close on Wednesday 9 December, as the South Africa holiday guide notes.

Kenya marks Jamhuri Day, its Republic Day holiday, on Saturday 12 December, according to the Kenya holiday guide. The same day is the feast of the Virgin of Guadalupe, in Mexico City, where the Virgin of Guadalupe guide says the main night begins on Friday 11 December.

On Sunday 13 December, Limp Bizkit play FNB Stadium, a large stadium in Johannesburg, the American rap-rock band’s first show in South Africa, and doors open at 4 p.m. local time, as the Limp Bizkit Johannesburg guide sets out. Haiti’s original election date also fell on 13 December, but the Haiti election guide says the first round is now Sunday 18 July 2027.

15 to 24 December: Concerts and Festivals

On Tuesday 15 December the American singer Kehlani plays Pretoria, and on Thursday 17 December she plays Cape Town, as the Kehlani South Africa guide reports. South Africa’s Day of Reconciliation, a public holiday, falls on Wednesday 16 December, according to the South Africa holiday guide.

In Nairobi, the SolFest Nairobi guide says SolFest, a music festival founded by the Kenyan band Sauti Sol, runs for three nights from Thursday 17 December. On Saturday 19 December, the Black Coffee Lagos report says Black Coffee, a South African DJ, headlines a 12-hour party in Lagos, though the organisers have not named the venue.

Flytime Fest, a Lagos music festival, runs from Tuesday 22 to Thursday 24 December at the Eko Convention Centre, a Lagos venue, according to the Flytime Fest Lagos guide. The Detty December guide places it within Detty December, the Ghana and Nigeria festive season.

25 to 31 December: Christmas, Carnivals and New Year’s Eve

Cali’s salsa fair, the Feria de Cali in Colombia, runs from Friday 25 December to Wednesday 30 December, according to the Cali Salsa Fair guide. Christmas Day also closes shops in Chile, and the Chile holiday guide says the Christmas weekend runs from Friday 25 to Sunday 27 December.

In Kenya, Christmas falls on Friday 25 December and Boxing Day on Saturday 26 December, so the Kenya holiday guide describes one long weekend. The Nigeria holiday guide covers Nigerian holiday dates, and says some were still unconfirmed when it was published.

Calabar Carnival runs from Saturday 26 December to Wednesday 30 December, with the Parade of the Bands, a costumed march of rival bands, on Monday 28 December, as the Calabar Carnival guide sets out. The carnival closes with a street party on Wednesday 30 December.

In Rio, the Festival de Verão do Rio guide says five separate parties fill the Museu do Amanhã (Museum of Tomorrow) waterfront from Wednesday 30 December to Sunday 3 January 2027. On Thursday 31 December, the Réveillon Copacabana guide says Réveillon, the Brazilian New Year’s Eve celebration, brings a beach party to Copacabana, where midnight is 10 p.m. in New York.

The São Silvestre guide says São Paulo’s São Silvestre, a road race, runs on Avenida Paulista, the city’s main avenue. The guide lists the date as Thursday 31 December.

Votes That Moved Out of December

South Sudan’s National Elections Commission says polling day is now Thursday 11 February 2027, and the South Sudan election guide says voter registration runs to Saturday 28 November. Campaigning is due to start on 27 December.

Haiti’s vote also left the December calendar. The Haiti election guide puts its first round, the country’s first presidential vote since 2016, on 18 July 2027.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the first big date of December 2026 in Latin America and Africa?

Brazil’s league season ends on Wednesday 2 December, and the CCXP convention in São Paulo opens on Thursday 3 December. The Gambia votes on Saturday 5 December.

Which elections moved out of December?

Haiti’s first round is now 18 July 2027. South Sudan’s vote is set for 11 February 2027.

Where does the season end?

Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo mark Thursday 31 December with a beach party and a road race. Rio’s summer festival then runs to Sunday 3 January 2027.

Sources every date comes from the linked Rio Times guide, which names its own primary sources

times in US Eastern are as stated in those guides

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesCost of living, safety, visas across Latin America › RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. × Best for expats Cost of living Safest places Easy visas Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →