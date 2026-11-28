A tip line built for Mexican informants has become a test of how far Washington can act inside Mexico’s own security debate.

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Security: Mexico

Mexico filed a formal diplomatic complaint on Friday 27 November 2026 after the head of the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the American federal drug-law agency, opened anonymous tip lines aimed at Mexican cartels and the officials who help them. President Claudia Sheinbaum confirmed the complaint at her morning press conference in the National Palace in Mexico City.

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For US readers, the dispute tests the security cooperation that both governments call essential, from joint border operations to extraditions, while the US-Mexico-Canada trade pact, known as the USMCA, remains unrenewed by Washington. Morena, the ruling party, and the top ruling-bloc coordinator in the lower house have both backed the complaint in public.

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Key Facts What. The US Drug Enforcement Administration opened anonymous tip channels aimed at Mexico’s Sinaloa cartel on 25 November.

Who. Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum and her party, Morena, object; DEA Administrator Terry Cole defends the lines.

Response. Mexico filed a formal complaint on 27 November; the US ambassador said he would review it.

Power Index. Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 70.8 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 28 November 2026, 06:00 GMT

A tip line built for Mexican informants has become a test of how far Washington can act inside Mexico’s own security debate.

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The announcement came on Wednesday 25 November, when DEA Administrator Terry Cole posted on X, the social network, that the agency had opened confidential channels on WhatsApp, Signal, Threema (a Swiss encrypted messenger) and email aimed at the Sinaloa cartel, one of Mexico’s largest drug-trafficking groups. They ask for tips on members of groups the United States has designated terrorist organisations, on officials who support them and on money launderers.

A separate set of channels for the Jalisco New Generation cartel (CJNG), another large Mexican trafficking group, was announced as well. Cole said the contact details would follow.

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The DEA’s Spanish-language post told readers their information, identity and security matter. Its stated aim is to expose corruption and take apart what it called narco-terrorist organisations.

The DEA headquarters in Arlington, Virginia. (File photo)

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The friction between Sheinbaum and Cole is not new. On 15 July 2026 Sheinbaum rejected remarks by Cole that linked her government to cartels, called his statement more political than evidence-based and said the DEA has a great deal of work to do in the United States.

On Thursday 26 November Sheinbaum told her morning press conference: “It is evident that it is a matter of interference.” Mexico’s Security Cabinet, the group of ministers that coordinates security policy, said that Mexico “does not accept unilateral actions or interference in its territory.”

On Friday 27 November Sheinbaum confirmed that Mexico had filed the formal complaint, and said Foreign Secretary Roberto Velasco had contacted US Ambassador Ronald Johnson. “The ambassador said he would review it,” she said.

“Our job is the defence of sovereignty,” Sheinbaum told reporters on Friday. Her party and the leader of its bloc in the lower house echoed her the same day.

Ricardo Monreal, who heads the Political Coordination Board (Junta de Coordinación Política), the body that steers the ruling bloc in the Chamber of Deputies, also spoke on Friday. He called the DEA move “an excess and an attitude that violates the Constitution and sovereignty” and said of Sheinbaum: “I fully agree with her.”

That evening Morena, the ruling party founded by former president Andrés Manuel López Obrador, issued a written statement backing the complaint. “National sovereignty is not negotiable,” it said.

Morena said foreign agencies should cooperate through Mexico’s institutions, under Mexican law. It also said the United States must act at home on drug consumption, money laundering and illegal arms trafficking.

The DEA’s Los Angeles field office reposted Cole’s message on X on Friday, after Sheinbaum’s press conference, repeating Cole’s line that the DEA “will hold accountable all those responsible for bringing illicit drugs in.” It urged people to report what they see.

We found no reply from the US Embassy or the State Department, and no statement from the opposition National Action Party or the Institutional Revolutionary Party. The text of Mexico’s written note has not been published.

The DEA has not said how many tips the lines have received, whether it will keep them open or whether they cover only the Sinaloa and Jalisco cartels. The record also gives no date for the review the ambassador promised.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What are the DEA tip lines?

They are confidential channels run by the US agency that invite anonymous information about cartel members, corrupt officials and money launderers. Mexico’s government calls them foreign interference.

What has Mexico done about them?

It filed a formal complaint, passed on by its foreign secretary to the US ambassador, who said he would review it. The ruling party and the leader of its bloc in the lower house have publicly backed the move.

Why does this matter to US readers?

Arrests, extraditions and joint operations along the border depend on cooperation between the two governments. The dispute puts that cooperation under public strain.

Sources Primary sources: post by DEA Administrator Terry Cole on X, 25 November; DEA Los Angeles Field Division post, 27 November; Presidency of Mexico morning press conferences, 26 and 27 November; Mexico’s Security Cabinet statement, 26 November; statement by Ricardo Monreal, Chamber of Deputies, 27 November; Morena party statement, 27 November

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error