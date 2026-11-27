Lawmakers want answers on collapsed bridges and a wider flood emergency. The hearing is planned, not yet held.

File photo, undated. The entrance of the Palacio Legislativo, seat of Paraguay's Congress, in Asunción. Photo: Mx. Granger, CC0, Wikimedia Commons.

Floods and Infrastructure: Paraguay

Paraguay’s lower house is widening a flood-emergency bill and plans to question the minister in charge of roads and bridges. The Budget Committee of the Chamber of Deputies, chaired by Cristina Villalba of the Colorado Party, said on Thursday 26 November 2026 that it plans to hear Public Works Minister Juan Carlos Baruja on Monday 30 November at 14:00 local time (17:00 GMT, noon in New York).

The hearing follows Villalba’s remark that heavy rain has brought down several bridges in Canindeyú, the eastern department she represents. The committee is also studying whether to extend a 90-day emergency, now proposed only for San Pedro department, to the whole country.

Key Facts Who. Budget Committee of Paraguay’s lower house, chaired by Cristina Villalba; Minister Juan Carlos Baruja invited.

What. A bill for a 90-day flood emergency in San Pedro department; the committee studies a nationwide version.

When. Hearing planned for Monday 30 November 2026, 14:00 Paraguay time (17:00 GMT).

As of. 27 November 2026, 12:00 GMT.

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Lawmakers want answers on collapsed bridges and a wider flood emergency. The hearing is planned, not yet held.

Baruja heads the Ministry of Public Works and Communications, known as MOPC, which builds and repairs the country’s roads and bridges. The Chamber’s press office said on 26 November that the meeting will examine the bill in depth and assess the infrastructure and aid needs of the affected areas.

The bill comes from Leonardo Saiz, a Colorado Party deputy for San Pedro, who says floods are hitting the department. It asks for 90 days of emergency to coordinate national and departmental bodies, channel funds and give timely help to damaged families, and it names priority districts including Puerto Antequera, San Estanislao and General Resquín.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Paraguay ranks 10th of 14 with 35.0 points. Strongest pillar: state capacity & security (55); weakest: future resources (13). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

File photo. Asunción skyline seen from Chaco'i across the Paraguay River, 2016. Photo: P. S. F. Freitas, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

Saiz’s explanatory memorandum, as summarised by the Chamber on 26 November, warns that floods destroy crops and threaten rural incomes. The Chamber’s release reports no committee vote and gives no cost for the emergency or figure for crop losses.

Villalba said the committee is studying a nationwide emergency because bad weather affects several departments, according to the Chamber’s release of 26 November. She gave Canindeyú as an example, saying rebuilding the fallen bridges takes time and money; the release does not name the bridges.

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For US readers the bill matters because Saiz’s own text ties San Pedro’s economy to farming and cattle, in a country that sells farm goods abroad. No official estimate of lost crops or delayed shipments has been published.

Paraguay’s weather service, the DMH, forecast scattered storms on 26 November, mainly in the north and east of the Eastern region, where Canindeyú lies, and the Chamber’s release gives no river-level readings. Our earlier reports on the Paraná River flood and the El Niño warning cover the earlier phase of this season.

The next dated step is Monday 30 November at 14:00, when the committee plans to receive Baruja. The Chamber has not said whether he has accepted, whether the committee will vote on a nationwide version, or when the bill would reach the full chamber.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Juan Carlos Baruja and why do deputies want to hear him?

He is the minister of public works, whose ministry rebuilds roads and bridges. Deputies want to hear what repairs the flooded regions need.

Would the emergency cover the whole country?

Not yet. The committee is only studying that option, and the bill as filed covers San Pedro department alone.

Sources Cámara de Diputados del Paraguay, press release on the Budget Committee, 26 November 2026 (diputados.gov.py/noticias/noticias/3364) · Dirección de Meteorología e Hidrología (DMH), forecast and warnings page, 27 November 2026 (meteorologia.gov.py)

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