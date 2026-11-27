Paraguay’s search for the money behind its failed Ueno Bank now also involves the US financial system. So far that is a possibility, not a US case.

The Palacio de Justicia in Asunción, seat of Paraguay's judiciary. Photo: FF MM, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

Crime and Justice: Paraguay

Paraguayan prosecutors say they have detected money movements of Ueno Bank, the Paraguayan lender that failed this month, through the United States financial system, which could lead to a criminal case in the US. Manuel Doldán, deputy prosecutor for international affairs at the Ministerio Público (Paraguay’s prosecution service), said on Thursday 26 November 2026 that such a case could bring extradition requests, according to Paraguayan press reports of his remarks.

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No US case, request or extradition is confirmed. The reports name no bank, no amount and no person in the US trail.

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Key Facts Who. Manuel Doldán, deputy prosecutor for international affairs at Paraguay’s Ministerio Público.

What. Ueno Bank money movements detected in the US financial system; no US case or request confirmed.

Where. US financial system; requests for help sent to Argentina and Luxembourg.

As of. 27 November 2026, 12:00 GMT.

Paraguay’s search for the money behind its failed Ueno Bank now also involves the US financial system. So far that is a possibility, not a US case.

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Ueno Bank is a Paraguayan lender that the central bank, the Banco Central del Paraguay, put into a resolution process (a formal rescue or wind-down) on 3 November 2026 after its solvency fell below half the legal minimum. About two dozen people, including bank executives, now face criminal proceedings, and all are presumed innocent until a court rules.

“We have detected the use of the North American financial system,” Doldán said on 26 November, as quoted in Paraguayan press reports. He added that he could not rule out a US case that would “require an extradition”, and that he had received “no kind of report and no kind of request” from Washington.

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File photo. The Banco Central del Paraguay complex in Asunción. Photo: Cmasi / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0), taken in 2009.

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“That does not mean that an investigation does not exist,” Doldán said, adding that one may be under way and not yet known to him. The reports also say his office is in contact with the FBI (the US federal police) and the US Treasury Department through the US Department of Justice, and that no formal US request or report has reached Paraguay yet.

Paraguay and the United States signed an extradition treaty in Washington on 9 November 1998, which Paraguay’s Congress approved in Law 1,442 of 25 June 1999. The law replaces a 1973 treaty, and the date the 1998 treaty took effect could not be confirmed.

The dollar link is concrete in one respect: Ueno Bank said it completed a US$350 million international bond sale on 3 March 2026, the largest ever by a Paraguayan bank. The five-year notes pay a 6.70% coupon and are governed by New York law, and the bank said demand was 1.5 times the amount offered.

The bond sale came eight months before the central bank began the resolution process on 3 November 2026, so the failure reaches international investors as well as Paraguayan savers. The reports do not say whether holders of the notes face losses or how they would be treated in the resolution.

The notes were sold under US rules known as Rule 144A and Regulation S, which let a company sell bonds to large institutional investors in the US and to buyers elsewhere. The reports do not say that the transactions Doldán described are tied to these notes, or that any bondholder is part of the inquiry.

Paraguay has sent formal requests for judicial help, known as letters rogatory, to Argentina and Luxembourg to trace assets. Our earlier report on the Luxembourg letters covers the European track of that effort.

For US readers the open question is whether American banks or investors in the New York-law bonds become witnesses or victims in the case. The reports do not say that any US institution is under suspicion.

No US step has been announced. A formal request from Washington, or a Paraguayan request for judicial help sent to the United States, would be the clearest next signal.

The distinction matters for what comes next: a US case would be heard by American prosecutors and courts, while a Paraguayan request would run under the extradition treaty. Neither exists today, and Doldán has named no one who would be the target of either.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Is there a US criminal case over Ueno Bank?

Not confirmed. Paraguay’s prosecutors say they have received no request or report from US authorities.

Has anyone been charged in the United States?

No such charge has been reported. The people charged so far were charged in Paraguay and are presumed innocent.

Sources Deputy Prosecutor Manuel Doldán, Ministerio Público, statements of 26 November 2026 · Banco Central del Paraguay, resolution process for Ueno Bank, November 2026 · Ueno Bank announcement of its US$350 million notes, March 2026 · Paraguay Law 1,442 of 25 June 1999 approving the 1998 extradition treaty with the United States

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