Ecuador has closed its land borders to foreign visitors around Sunday’s local elections. Freight and port work continue under military protection.

File photo. The Carondelet Palace on Plaza Grande, Quito, seat of the presidency, April 2022. Photo: Arabsalam, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons

Politics: Ecuador

President Daniel Noboa has barred foreigners from entering Ecuador by land from Colombia and Peru until 23:59 on Tuesday 1 December 2026. He signed Executive Decree No. 539 in Guayaquil on Friday 27 November, two days before local elections on Sunday 29 November.

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The order puts the Armed Forces on both borders and at the main Pacific coast ports. Freight and commercial traffic are meant to keep moving.

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Key Facts Who. President Daniel Noboa signed Executive Decree No. 539 in Guayaquil.

What. Foreigners may not enter Ecuador through the Colombian and Peruvian land borders; troops deploy.

When. From Friday 27 November until 23:59 on Tuesday 1 December 2026.

Power Index. Ecuador ranks 8th of 14 in Ecuador ranks 8th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 37.2 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 28 November 2026, 06:00 GMT.

Ecuador has closed its land borders to foreign visitors around Sunday’s local elections. Freight and port work continue under military protection.

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The decree orders a “limitation of entry into national territory of any foreign person” through the northern and southern land border security zones. The northern zone faces Colombia and the southern zone faces Peru.

The restriction runs from signature on Friday 27 November until 23:59 local time on Tuesday 1 December, which is 04:59 GMT on 2 December. It covers the local elections of Sunday 29 November and the day after.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Ecuador ranks 8th of 14 with 37.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (55); weakest: diplomatic & cultural influence (14). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (B); 51 homicides per 100,000. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

On that Sunday about 13.8 million registered Ecuadorians are called to the polls, as covered in Ecuador Votes Nov. 29 Under Flood Watch. They choose 23 provincial prefects (governors) and vice-prefects, more than 220 mayors, 909 urban councillors and 457 rural councillors, plus seats on the Citizen Participation Council (CPCCS), a state oversight body, in a vote organised by the National Electoral Council (CNE).

File photo. The tugboat Tigre off the harbour of Manta, Ecuador, on 4 October 2022. Photo: Gordon Leggett, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

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The decree rests on a strategic report from the National Intelligence Centre (CNI), Ecuador’s state intelligence agency, which it describes as classified secret and sent the same Friday. The report points to “risks and threats, among others, against sovereignty and the conduct of the general vote”, according to the decree.

The text adds that illicit activities and violent events have been identified in several border sectors. It calls preventive measures necessary to guarantee public safety and the normal conduct of Sunday’s vote, and it names no specific incident at the border.

Noboa has declared what he calls an internal armed conflict against criminal gangs. He also closed the land borders in both rounds of the 2025 presidential election, in February and April 2025, so the new decree follows a pattern he has already used.

The decree also orders the Armed Forces to deploy to the northern and southern border security zones, the main Pacific coast ports, and artisanal fishing ports and facilities. That puts soldiers at the harbours where Ecuador’s cargo and fishing boats operate.

Enforcement details are thin. The published text gives no troop numbers for the border zones and does not say how long soldiers will stay at the ports.

Trade is not meant to stop. The decree orders the Ministries of Defence, Interior, and Infrastructure and Transport, working with the military, to guarantee freight transport, commercial activity and port and fishing operations during the restriction.

The restriction targets the entry of foreign persons, and the published text does not state whether Ecuadorian citizens returning home or foreign residents are exempt. It also gives no detail on tourists in transit or cross-border workers.

Police say they have deployed more than 56,000 officers for election security. Observers from the Organization of American States (OAS), a regional group of governments, are due to monitor the vote.

For foreign travellers, including Americans, the practical effect is that overland entry from Colombia or Peru is closed for the election weekend and the day after, unless the authorities say otherwise. Anyone planning such a crossing should expect to wait until the restriction ends.

For businesses, the decree’s freight guarantee is the signal to watch, because it shows the government wants cargo and port work to continue while people are kept out. The next dated step is the end of the restriction at 23:59 on Tuesday 1 December 2026, after the vote on Sunday 29 November.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Does the border closure stop trade?

The decree says freight transport, commercial activity and port operations must be guaranteed. The restriction is aimed at people, not goods.

Why did Ecuador close the borders?

The decree cites an intelligence report on risks to sovereignty and the vote. It also points to illicit activity and violence in border areas.

Is this the first closure around an election?

No, Noboa also closed the land borders for the 2025 presidential election. The new order applies the same approach to local elections.

Sources Published Saturday 28 November 2026 · Source: Executive Decree No. 539 of the President of Ecuador, 27 November 2026; National Intelligence Centre report cited in the decree; National Electoral Council (CNE) electoral call

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error