Prediction markets: Polymarket puts a draw at 81.5% in Millonarios FC against América de Cali, and gives Deportivo Toluca FC a 44.5% chance against Atlas FC, as of November 27, 10:37 p.m. ET. Prices are bets, not polls.

The Libertadores final is today — Palmeiras of Brazil play Estudiantes de La Plata of Argentina in a single match at the Estadio Centenario in Montevideo.

Estudiantes are back on the big stage — press reports say this is their first Libertadores final since 2009, while Palmeiras reach a second straight final.

Flamengo hold the trophy — they beat Palmeiras 1-0 in the 2025 final in Lima, so the trophy changes hands tonight.