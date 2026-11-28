Prediction markets: Polymarket puts a draw at 81.5% in Millonarios FC against América de Cali, and gives Deportivo Toluca FC a 44.5% chance against Atlas FC, as of November 27, 10:37 p.m. ET. Prices are bets, not polls.
The Libertadores final is today — Palmeiras of Brazil play Estudiantes de La Plata of Argentina in a single match at the Estadio Centenario in Montevideo.
Estudiantes are back on the big stage — press reports say this is their first Libertadores final since 2009, while Palmeiras reach a second straight final.
Flamengo hold the trophy — they beat Palmeiras 1-0 in the 2025 final in Lima, so the trophy changes hands tonight.
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Today’s headlines November 28, 2026
Event
Status
Angle
Copa Libertadores final
Today, Saturday 28 Nov, Montevideo
Palmeiras v Estudiantes de La Plata, one match for South America’s biggest club prize.
Libertadores holders
Background
Flamengo won the 2025 final 1-0 against Palmeiras in Lima.
01
Palmeiras and Estudiantes meet in Montevideo for the Libertadores crown
Preview
The Copa Libertadores final is today, Saturday 28 November, at the Estadio Centenario in Montevideo. Palmeiras of Brazil face Estudiantes de La Plata of Argentina.
The Libertadores is South America’s equivalent of the Champions League and is run by the continental body Conmebol. It is decided in one match, so there is no second leg to repair a bad half.
Argentine outlets including Crónica report that Conmebol confirmed Montevideo as the venue. Conmebol set kick-off for 17:00 local time in Montevideo (3 p.m. US Eastern, 20:00 Lisbon), according to Brazilian outlet DGABC and Argentine outlet 442 Perfil.
I found no score at the time of writing. This card will be superseded by the result once the match ends.
In short — Palmeiras v Estudiantes de La Plata, one match, Estadio Centenario, Montevideo, today.
Estudiantes return to a Libertadores final for the first time since 2009
Football
Estudiantes come from La Plata, a city near Buenos Aires. Press reports say this is their first Libertadores final since 2009.
That gap matters because the club has spent years as a respected name rather than a continental force. A win would end a long wait in a competition Argentine clubs treat as a national obsession.
The 2009 date comes from press coverage, not from Conmebol. Treat it as reported rather than officially confirmed.
In short — Estudiantes are in their first final since 2009, according to press reports.
03
Palmeiras return to a final they lost a year ago
Analysis
Palmeiras reached the final for a second year running. Last year Flamengo beat them 1-0 in Lima.
That makes this a chance to settle a score with the competition itself. Flamengo are the holders, but they are not in tonight’s match.
Earlier this week a reserve Palmeiras side lost 3-0 at Chapecoense, a club from southern Brazil, in the Brazilian league, as this desk reported on 25 November. That fits a club thinking about a final, though the club’s reasoning is my inference, not a stated fact.
In short — Palmeiras lost the 2025 final to Flamengo and are back for another try.
04
Brazilian football also faces off-pitch questions this week
Feature
Brazilian clubs have asked a court to restart betting, according to a report this desk published on 27 November. The outcome of that request is not yet known.
Vasco striker David was arrested in a crime probe, as we reported on 26 November. Two engineers were also convicted over the Flamengo fire, reported on 25 November.
These stories sit behind the football in a country where clubs are major public institutions. I have not repeated details beyond what our earlier reports established.
In short — Betting, an arrest and a fire conviction have all shaped Brazilian football news this week.
What Prediction Markets Say
Implied chances from traders’ prices, as of November 27, 10:37 p.m. ET.
Millonarios FC vs. América de Cali
Draw (Millonarios FC vs. América de Cali) 81.5% · Millonarios FC 10.5% · América de Cali 5.5%
Polymarket · US$180,643 traded
Atlas FC vs. Deportivo Toluca FC
Deportivo Toluca FC 44.5% · Atlas FC 31.5%
Polymarket · US$14,622 traded
Liga MX: 2026 Apertura Champion
Cruz Azul 35.5% · Guadalajara 21.5% · América 16.5%
Polymarket · US$179,684 traded
Copa Libertadores: Winner
Palmeiras 66.5% · Estudiantes LP 31%
Polymarket · US$51,878 traded
Bolivia LFPB: Teams relegated (2026)
ABB 62.9% · GV San José 42.5% · Real Tomayapo 26%
Polymarket · US$22,683 traded
Chile Primera: Teams relegated (2026)
Audax Italiano 14.6% · Colo-Colo 1.1% · Coquimbo 1.1%
Polymarket · US$12,375 traded
Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.
Updated: 2026-11-27T23:23:00-03:00 by Oliver Mason, Latin America sports correspondent.
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error
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