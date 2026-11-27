Paraguay's former economy minister gave himself up on Friday after prosecutors alleged he steered public pension money to Ueno Bank and later signed a consulting contract with its owner group. He is presumed innocent.

The Banco Central del Paraguay complex in Asunción. Photo: Cmasi / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0), taken in 2009.

Crime and Justice: Paraguay

Carlos Fernández Valdovinos, Paraguay’s former economy minister, went to a police building in Asunción on Friday 27 November 2026 and gave himself up. Prosecutors allege that, as minister, he approved placing public pension money at Ueno Bank, a private Paraguayan lender, and later signed a consulting contract with the bank’s owner group.

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He is the latest figure held in the Ueno Bank crisis, which already cost then-President Santiago Peña his job when the Senate removed him on 6 November 2026. For readers abroad, it shows a bank scandal reaching a national government.

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Key Facts Who. Carlos Fernández Valdovinos, 61, Paraguay’s economy minister from August 2023 to March 2026.

What. Surrendered and was formally detained; prosecutors allege bribery and money laundering tied to troubled lender Ueno Bank.

When. Surrendered 12:56 local time, Friday 27 November 2026; statement due Saturday 28 November, 10:30.

Power Index. Paraguay ranks 10th of 14 in Paraguay ranks 10th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 35.0 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 27 November 2026, 19:00 GMT.

Paraguay’s former economy minister gave himself up on Friday after prosecutors alleged he steered public pension money to Ueno Bank and later signed a consulting contract with its owner group. He is presumed innocent.

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Fernández Valdovinos, 61, led Paraguay’s Ministry of Economy and Finance from August 2023 to 31 March 2026 under Peña. He surrendered at 12:56 local time (15:56 GMT) at the National Police’s Directorate against Organised Crime in the Sajonia district of the capital, Asunción, accompanied by his lawyer, and was formally detained.

The crisis began when Paraguay’s central bank (Banco Central del Paraguay) announced on 3 November 2026 that Ueno Bank, with about 2.9 million clients, was in a resolution process, a state-led procedure for a bank in trouble. On 6 November the Senate removed then-President Peña in an impeachment trial, a vote to remove a president from office, and he is now in pre-trial detention while prosecutors investigate breach of trust, self-serving management, criminal association, money laundering and bribery.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Paraguay ranks 10th of 14 with 35.0 points. Strongest pillar: state capacity & security (55); weakest: future resources (13). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Six prosecutors of Paraguay’s Public Ministry (Ministerio Público), the prosecution service, signed order number 327. It names at least four offences: administración en provecho propio (self-serving management), cohecho pasivo agravado (aggravated passive bribery), asociación criminal (criminal association) and lavado de activos (money laundering).

File photo: the Palacio de los López, the presidential palace in Asunción, Paraguay.

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Prosecutors allege that on 28 July 2025, as minister, he signed Resolution 338/2025. It let the pension department place 250,000 million guaraníes (Paraguay’s currency; about US$39 million at the exchange rate of 27 November) of the Caja Fiscal, the state pension fund for public servants, in savings deposit certificates at Ueno.

They allege he accepted a promise of a personal payment from Federico Vázquez Villasanti, head of Grupo Vázquez, Ueno’s owner group, in return for authorising that placement. The request of 27 November also alleges he belonged to a coordinated structure of executive-branch and central bank officials, linked to the Vázquez group.

The second allegation concerns 6 August 2026, when he sat on the board of Itaipú Binacional, the Paraguay-Brazil hydropower dam company. Prosecutors say he signed a strategic-consulting contract with the same group, worth US$20,000 a month, an extra US$60,000 and annual performance bonuses.

His statement is due on Saturday 28 November at 10:30 before the prosecution’s economic crimes and anticorruption unit. He has so far given no response to the allegations.

The contract set the fees, but whether any money was paid is not known. A judge of the Judiciary is expected to rule on his custody after the statement, and the date of that ruling is not known.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Has Fernández Valdovinos been convicted?

No. He is a suspect and presumed innocent, and a judge has yet to decide on precautionary measures.

What happens next?

He must give a statement to prosecutors on Saturday, after which a judge decides whether he stays in pre-trial detention or faces alternative measures.

Sources Primary bodies: Ministerio Público (prosecution service), prosecutors’ order number 327 as cited, 27 November 2026; Paraguayan National Police, statement of commissioner Luis López, 27 November 2026; Paraguay’s central bank, resolution decision of 3 November 2026; Senate impeachment trial, 6 November 2026; Ministry of Economy and Finance, Resolution 338/2025 of 28 July 2025 as cited by prosecutors.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error