Panama's audit office has handed prosecutors its case on the Balboa and Cristóbal port contract, and prosecutors will now decide whether any crime was committed.

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PANAMA · POLITICS

Panama’s Comptroller’s Office, the state audit body, filed a criminal complaint on Tuesday 17 November 2026 against Panama Ports Company and former officials of the national maritime authority. The complaint went to the Public Ministry, Panama’s prosecution service, and cites possible crimes against the public administration, a category of offences that involve public bodies and state resources.

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For US readers, the case adds a legal front to the fight over who runs the Balboa and Cristóbal container ports at the two ends of the Panama Canal. Panama Ports Company belongs to CK Hutchison, a Hong Kong group, and it ran the two ports until the government took them over in February 2026, after the Supreme Court struck down the law behind its contract.

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Key Facts What happened The Comptroller’s Office filed a criminal complaint with prosecutors on Tuesday 17 November 2026.

Who is named Panama Ports Company, plus ex-chiefs and board members of the maritime authority, 2014 to 2023.

The basis An audit of the 1997 law behind the port contract and its addenda.

What is next Prosecutors decide whether crimes occurred and who is responsible.

Power Index Panama ranks 11th of 14 in Panama ranks 11th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 33.3 points (November 2026 edition).

Panama’s audit office has handed prosecutors its case on the Balboa and Cristóbal port contract, and prosecutors will now decide whether any crime was committed.

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What Happened

The Comptroller’s Office filed the complaint through its national legal advisory directorate with the Public Ministry. It cites possible acts that could amount to crimes against the public administration.

The complaint rests on a financial and compliance audit of Contract-Law No. 5 of 16 January 1997, the law that approved the port concession, and its addenda. The audit period starts on 2 January 2014 and covers the company’s financial statements and its compliance with the contract.

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The Comptroller’s Office said public servants have a legal duty to report any act that may be a crime. It has given prosecutors its documents and says it will keep monitoring the case and report any further findings that affect state resources.

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Who Is Involved

Panama Ports Company (PPC) ran the Balboa port on the Pacific side and the Cristóbal port on the Atlantic side of the canal from 1997 until the government took them over in February 2026. It is a unit of CK Hutchison, a Hong Kong group.

The Maritime Authority of Panama (AMP) is the state agency that regulates ports and shipping. The complaint covers its administrators general and its board members, principal and alternate, who served from 2014 to 2023, and the public summaries name none of them.

The Court Ruling Behind the Case

On 29 January 2026 the Supreme Court, sitting as a full bench, ruled Law 5 of 1997 unconstitutional. The ruling was published in the official gazette on 23 February 2026 and also struck down the contract addenda, the extension and related acts, among them AMP board Resolution No. 043-2021.

The Comptroller’s Office had earlier asked the court to void the contract. Since the ruling, the government has placed the ports with temporary operators: APM Terminals, the port arm of shipping giant Maersk, runs Balboa, and TIL Panamá, the port arm of the shipping line MSC (Mediterranean Shipping Company), runs Cristóbal.

Why It Matters

The ports sit at both ends of the Panama Canal, a route US shippers use, so the question of who controls them matters in Washington as well as in Panama City. The ruling dealt with the contract, and the criminal complaint now covers former officials as well as the company.

A complaint is not a charge, and a prosecutor can close a file without action. Even so, the filing keeps the ports dispute alive alongside the Supreme Court ruling.

What It Means for You

Shippers and investors with exposure to canal logistics should watch whether prosecutors open a formal case, because the outcome could affect who operates Balboa and Cristóbal. The complaint does not change canal transit rules or tolls.

Travellers and cruise passengers are not affected by this filing. US companies that use the two ports should check their contracts with the operator for any change in terms.

What Is Not Known

The public summaries do not say which individuals are accused, which offences are alleged or what sum the state says it lost. They also give no response from PPC to this complaint, though the company has contested the audit findings before.

It is not known whether prosecutors will open a formal investigation, or how long they will take to decide. The temporary contracts for the two ports run for 18 months, and the long-term operator is to be chosen in a tender that has no date yet.

More: Panama news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Did Panama’s Comptroller’s Office File?

It filed a criminal complaint with the Public Ministry on Tuesday 17 November 2026. The complaint cites possible crimes against the public administration.

Who Is Panama Ports Company?

It operated the Balboa and Cristóbal ports at the Pacific and Atlantic ends of the canal. It ran them from 1997 until the government took them over in February 2026, and it belongs to CK Hutchison of Hong Kong. Temporary operators now run them.

Is Anyone Charged Yet?

No. A complaint asks prosecutors to look at the facts, and they must decide whether crimes occurred and who is responsible.

What Did the Supreme Court Rule?

On 29 January 2026 it ruled Law 5 of 1997 unconstitutional, which also struck down the contract addenda and the extension. The ruling was published in the official gazette on 23 February 2026.

Sources: Comptroller General of the Republic of Panama (contraloria.gob.pa), criminal complaint filed with the Public Ministry, 17 November 2026; Public Ministry of Panama (ministeriopublico.gob.pa); Supreme Court of Panama, ruling on Law 5 of 1997, 29 January 2026, and official gazette (gacetaoficial.gob.pa), 23 February 2026; Maritime Authority of Panama (amp.gob.pa).

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error