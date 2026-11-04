Colombia Tightens Venezuela Border Controls

COLOMBIA · SECURITY

Key Facts Power Index Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 51.1 points (November 2026 edition).

What is happening On Tuesday, 3 November, Colombia’s conservative president, Abelardo De la Espriella, ordered barriers, surveillance and stricter migration checks on the Venezuela border. He also launched a military campaign in Norte de Santander, the border department.

Why it matters The border is a corridor for migrants, smuggling and armed groups. Colombia is a long-standing US security partner, and the area is under a US do-not-travel advisory.

The numbers Between 7 August and 29 October Colombia deported or expelled 812 foreigners and refused entry to 867 others. Of the 812, 462 involved security, public order or foreign requests.

Who is who Abelardo De la Espriella is Colombia’s conservative president. Migración Colombia is the immigration authority, and the ELN is a guerrilla group active in the Catatumbo region.

What to watch Where barriers are built, how many troops Campaign Esparta uses, and whether Venezuela’s government agrees to share information and coordinate investigations.

What it means for you Americans should check the State Department advisory before any trip to Cúcuta or the border. The president says lawful travel and trade stay open.

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Colombia’s conservative president, Abelardo De la Espriella, ordered barriers, surveillance and tighter migration checks on the Venezuela border on Tuesday, 3 November. He also launched a military campaign against armed groups in Norte de Santander.

Colombia’s president ordered tougher controls on the Venezuela border on Tuesday, 3 November, from the Tienditas bridge near the city of Cúcuta. He ordered surveillance infrastructure and control barriers at strategic points, and permanent intelligence work by the army, police and Migración Colombia.

US readers should care because the border is a corridor for migrants, smuggling and armed groups. Colombia is a long-standing US security partner, and the State Department advises against travel to the border region.

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Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Colombia ranks 6th of 14 with 51.1 points. Strongest pillar: military means (91); weakest: diplomatic & cultural influence (28). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (BB-); 26 homicides per 100,000; organised crime at 7.8 of 10. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

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What the President Ordered

Migración Colombia, the national immigration authority, will check entry requirements and legal stay, and its capacity will be strengthened. The president said the works aim to make life harder for criminals, backed by troops and intelligence.

Security forces were told to dismantle criminal structures and cut their funding. Cooperation on intelligence and investigations is also to be strengthened on both sides of the border.

The president asked Venezuelan authorities to exchange information and coordinate investigations and judicial cooperation. He said such cooperation does not replace Colombia’s authority over its own territory.

In Plain English Tienditas bridge: The Atanasio Girardot international bridge, a road bridge between Cúcuta and Venezuela.

The Atanasio Girardot international bridge, a road bridge between Cúcuta and Venezuela. Norte de Santander: The Colombian department, similar to a state, that borders Venezuela. Cúcuta is its capital.

The Colombian department, similar to a state, that borders Venezuela. Cúcuta is its capital. Catatumbo: A rural region of Norte de Santander where armed groups fight over drug and smuggling routes.

A rural region of Norte de Santander where armed groups fight over drug and smuggling routes. ELN and Front 33: The ELN is a guerrilla group. Front 33 is a dissident faction of the former FARC rebels, who signed a peace deal in 2016.

“The border will be open to the honest citizen who works, studies and trades within the law,” he said. He added that it will be hostile territory for criminals.

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The Migration Numbers

The presidency says Colombia deported or expelled 812 foreigners between 7 August and 29 October. Of those, 462 were tied to national security, public order or requests from foreign authorities and Interpol, the international police organization.

Border officials also refused entry to 867 people in the same period. Those cases are inadmissions, a separate procedure from deportations.

Campaign Esparta in Catatumbo

After the bridge visit the president launched Campaign Esparta, a joint army and police offensive, at the army’s 30th Brigade in Cúcuta. It targets armed groups in Norte de Santander, including the Catatumbo region.

He ordered troops to recover the initiative, capture or kill the groups’ leaders, and dismantle their structures and funding. The campaign focuses on the ELN and on Front 33.

He also activated an urban security unit called BOSUR in Cúcuta and its metropolitan area. The city has been under temporary military reinforcement since late October, as covered in an earlier report.

What It Means for You

US travelers should check the State Department’s Colombia advisory, which says not to travel to Norte de Santander or the border region. The advisory is dated 17 April 2025, and the president says the border stays open to lawful trade and travel.

Tighter checks could slow crossings for Venezuelans who live and trade across the border. Millions of Venezuelans who left their country now live in Colombia, so its migration rules draw wide attention.

More is on the Colombia hub, in the Colombia security guide and on the Bogotá city page. The Venezuela explainer covers the other side of the border.

What Is Not Known

The government has not published troop numbers, the length or cost of the barriers, or a timetable. It is not known where the first barriers will go.

No response from Venezuela’s government to the cooperation request has been made public. The statements available did not break down the deportation figures by nationality.

What Comes Next

The president said he will follow the campaign with Norte de Santander’s governor and local mayors, and return to check results. The capture of a named group leader would be the next confirmed step.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Colombia order on the Venezuela border?

President De la Espriella ordered surveillance infrastructure, control barriers, permanent intelligence work and stricter migration checks. The border stays open to lawful travel and trade, he said.

Is Colombia closing the border with Venezuela?

No closure was announced on 3 November. The president said the border stays open to lawful citizens but will be hostile territory for criminals.

What is Campaign Esparta?

It is a joint army and police campaign launched on 3 November in Norte de Santander. It targets armed groups, including the ELN and Front 33.

Is it safe for Americans to visit the border?

The State Department tells Americans not to travel to Norte de Santander or the Colombia-Venezuela border region. Check the advisory before any trip.

Sources: Presidency of Colombia, press release and remarks of President Abelardo De la Espriella at the Tienditas bridge and the 30th Army Brigade, Cúcuta (3 November 2026), presidencia.gov.co; Migración Colombia, migracioncolombia.gov.co; US State Department, Colombia travel advisory (issued 17 April 2025, accessed 4 November 2026); UN refugee agency and IOM Venezuelan refugee and migrant platform, r4v.info.