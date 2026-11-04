Mexico Restarts Avocado Exports Thursday

RT Ask Rio Times Latin American markets, currencies and companies. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesMarkets, currencies and the economy › RT Ask Rio Times Latin American markets, currencies and companies. × Markets today The currency Rates & inflation Economy outlook Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →

MEXICO · AGRICULTURE

Key Facts What happened Mexico’s Agriculture Ministry said avocado harvesting and exports restart on Thursday 5 November 2026 after a deal.

The cause A standoff began on 23 October, when producers said prices had fallen below their costs.

The price Growers said avocados fell to 13 to 20 pesos per kilo, about US$0.70 to US$1.08.

The stakes Michoacán grows about three-quarters of Mexico’s avocados and sent 1.25 million tonnes to the US last season.

Power Index Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 70.8 points (November 2026 edition).

Mexico will restart avocado harvesting and exports on Thursday 5 November 2026, ending a standoff of nearly two weeks in its main growing state. Agriculture Secretary Columba López said on Wednesday that packing companies and workers reached the agreement on Tuesday evening.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Mexico story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

For US readers, the restart matters because Mexico is the main source of avocados in American shops and restaurants. A longer halt would have tightened supply and pushed up prices before the winter holidays.

What Happened

Producers in Michoacán suspended harvesting and blocked roads from Friday 23 October 2026 to demand better prices from packing companies. The government said the dispute involved growers, farm workers and the packers that clean, sort and ship the fruit.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 with 70.8 points. Strongest pillar: economic relationships (90); weakest: state capacity & security (46). Alignment group: Hedging. Watch21 homicides per 100,000; organised crime at 7.7 of 10. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Growers said the price paid for avocados had fallen to between 13 and 20 pesos per kilo (about US$0.70 to US$1.08, at 18.58 pesos per dollar), below what it costs to grow them. President Claudia Sheinbaum said prices dropped because more countries now sell avocados on world markets.

Free download · Expat checklist Get the free checklist as PDF Moving to Mexico 2026: the step-by-step checklist. This guide condensed into 2 printable pages with tick boxes and the key official links. Email address Get the PDF Free. We send a confirmation link first, and the same address then receives The Rio Times Brief, our daily briefing. Unsubscribe with one click at any time; see our privacy policy. Your checklist is ready. Download the PDF checklist

Why Michoacán Matters

Michoacán, a state in western Mexico, produces about three-quarters of the avocados grown in the country. Its growers exported about 1.25 million tonnes to the United States in the 2025-26 season, and about 211,000 tonnes to other markets, according to Mexican agriculture data.

The state is also one of Mexico’s most violent regions, and road blockades there can halt trade quickly. Our report on the latest Mexico news follows the wider security picture.

Pests and Earlier Disruption

Growers earlier burned up to 52 tonnes of fruit after pest larvae were found, as we reported in our earlier coverage. Secretary López said on Wednesday that she is sure there is no fruit-borer pest in Michoacán avocados.

She did not say whether any US inspection rules would change. The agreement covers harvesting and exports to all markets, including the United States.

What It Means for You

If you buy avocados in the US, supply should recover over the coming days as fruit that sat on trees and in packing houses moves north. Prices in shops usually lag wholesale prices by a few weeks, so any easing may come slowly.

Investors in food importers and grocery chains should watch wholesale prices rather than headlines. Travellers to Michoacán should check road conditions, because blockades have recurred in the past.

What Is Not Known

The government has not published the price that packers will pay or how long the deal lasts. It is also unclear how much fruit is waiting to be shipped.

No export volumes for the next days have been announced. It is not known whether growers who stayed outside the talks will accept the terms.

More: Mexico news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

When Do Mexican Avocado Exports Restart?

Mexico’s Agriculture Ministry said harvesting and exports resume on Thursday 5 November 2026. The deal was reached on the evening of Tuesday 3 November.

Why Did the Avocado Standoff Start?

Producers in Michoacán stopped harvesting on Friday 23 October 2026 because prices had fallen below production costs. They said avocados fetched as little as 13 pesos per kilo (about US$0.70).

Will US Avocado Prices Rise?

Supply should recover as exports restart, so a lasting jump is not expected. The price paid in shops usually follows wholesale prices with a delay of weeks.

Sources: Agriculture and Rural Development Ministry of Mexico (SADER), announcement of 4 November 2026; Presidency of Mexico, statements of President Claudia Sheinbaum, 4 November 2026; Exchange rate: RT, 4 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief