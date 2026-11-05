Access Holdings Profit Rises 8.3% Before Tax

IBOV 166,608.52 ▼ 0.57% IPC MEX 70,819.80 ▲ 0.91% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.49▲ 0.62% USD/MXN18.75▲ 0.69% USD/CLP977.94▲ 1.18% USD/COP3,244▼ 0.20% USD/PEN3.44▼ 0.09% USD/ARS1,545▼ 0.19% USD/UYU40.22▲ 3.24% USD/PYG6,358▲ 9.88% USD/BOB11.92▲ 1.74% USD/DOP59.96▼ 0.89% USD/CRC449.63▲ 2.27% USD/GTQ7.64▲ 3.16% USD/HNL26.87▼ 0.09% USD/NIO36.62▲ 0.07% USD/VES892.65▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD158.31▲ 3.01% USD/TTD6.64▲ 1.14% EUR/BRL6.16▲ 0.35% BRENT 98.38 ▲ 3.97% WTI 90.70 ▲ 2.93% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.22 ▼ 2.83% GOLD 4,116 ▲ 1.05% SILVER 52.24 ▲ 0.22% SOY 1,190 ▼ 0.29% CORN 440.75 ▼ 0.79% WHEAT 599.25 ▲ 0.13% COFFEE 277.40 ▼ 0.84% SUGAR 18.60 ▲ 0.70% ORANGE JUICE 136.15 ▲ 3.54% COTTON 78.45 ▲ 0.44% COCOA 5,290 ▼ 3.04% BEEF 214.48 ▼ 1.62% CATTLE 320.58 ▼ 3.45% LITHIUM 60.26 ▼ 2.62% PETR4 46.44 ▼ 1.44% VALE3 62.80 ▲ 0.72% ITUB4 39.93 ▲ 0.55% BBDC4 13.82 ▼ 1.71% ABEV3 15.45 ▲ 1.31% BBAS3 16.54 ▲ 0.30% B3SA3 14.28 ▼ 0.14% WEGE3 48.20 ▼ 3.70% PRIO3 62.18 ▲ 0.06% SUZB3 52.17 ▼ 0.34% RENT3 29.10 ▼ 1.22% AZZA3 14.28 ▲ 2.22% CSAN3 2.52 ▲ 5.44% RAIZ4 27.57 ▲ 1.73% PCAR3 2.37 ▲ 3.04% GMAT3 3.66 ▲ 3.68% PSSA3 43.72 ▼ 2.61% CVCB3 0.81 — 0.00% POSI3 3.15 ▼ 0.63% SLCE3 16.34 ▼ 1.57% NATU3 5.34 ▼ 1.48% BRKM5 3.03 ▼ 0.66% RANI3 8.50 ▼ 1.51% CSNA3 4.07 ▼ 0.25% IBOV 166,608.52 ▼ 0.57% IPC MEX 70,819.80 ▲ 0.91% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.49 ▲ 0.58% USD/MXN 18.75 ▲ 0.69% USD/CLP 977.82 ▲ 1.17% USD/COP 3,241 ▼ 0.27% USD/PEN 3.44 ▼ 0.11% USD/ARS 1,545 ▼ 0.19% USD/UYU 40.22 ▲ 3.24% USD/PYG 6,358 ▲ 9.88% USD/BOB 11.92 ▲ 1.74% USD/DOP 60.24 ▼ 0.43% USD/CRC 449.63 ▲ 2.27% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▲ 3.16% USD/HNL 26.87 ▼ 0.09% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 0.07% USD/VES 892.65 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 158.31 ▲ 3.01% USD/TTD 6.64 ▲ 1.14% EUR/BRL 6.16 ▲ 0.30% BRENT 98.38 ▲ 3.97% WTI 90.70 ▲ 2.93% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.22 ▼ 2.83% GOLD 4,116 ▲ 1.05% SILVER 52.24 ▲ 0.22% SOY 1,190 ▼ 0.29% CORN 440.75 ▼ 0.79% WHEAT 599.25 ▲ 0.13% COFFEE 277.40 ▼ 0.84% SUGAR 18.60 ▲ 0.70% ORANGE JUICE 136.15 ▲ 3.54% COTTON 78.45 ▲ 0.44% COCOA 5,290 ▼ 3.04% BEEF 214.48 ▼ 1.62% CATTLE 320.58 ▼ 3.45% LITHIUM 60.26 ▼ 2.62% PETR4 46.44 ▼ 1.44% VALE3 62.80 ▲ 0.72% ITUB4 39.93 ▲ 0.55% BBDC4 13.82 ▼ 1.71% ABEV3 15.45 ▲ 1.31% BBAS3 16.54 ▲ 0.30% B3SA3 14.28 ▼ 0.14% WEGE3 48.20 ▼ 3.70% PRIO3 62.18 ▲ 0.06% SUZB3 52.17 ▼ 0.34% RENT3 29.10 ▼ 1.22% AZZA3 14.28 ▲ 2.22% CSAN3 2.52 ▲ 5.44% RAIZ4 27.57 ▲ 1.73% PCAR3 2.37 ▲ 3.04% GMAT3 3.66 ▲ 3.68% PSSA3 43.72 ▼ 2.61% CVCB3 0.81 — 0.00% POSI3 3.15 ▼ 0.63% SLCE3 16.34 ▼ 1.57% NATU3 5.34 ▼ 1.48% BRKM5 3.03 ▼ 0.66% RANI3 8.50 ▼ 1.51% CSNA3 4.07 ▼ 0.25%
since 2009
Thursday, November 5, 2026
Nigeria Africa

Access Holdings Profit Rises 8.3% Before Tax

By · November 5, 2026 · 5 min read
Aerial view of Victoria Island and the lagoon in Lagos, Nigeria
File photo. Victoria Island and the lagoon in Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial capital. Photo: Ayorinde Ogundele, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.
RT
Ask Rio Times
17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand.
Open the full Ask Rio Times →

NIGERIA · BANKING

Key Facts

  • What happened Access Holdings, a Lagos bank group, reported nine-month profit before tax up 8.3% to about US$495 million.
  • After tax Profit after tax rose 5.95% to about US$352 million, a slower gain.
  • The driver Money set aside for bad loans fell 73.5%, while interest paid to depositors rose faster than interest earned.
  • Abroad Operations outside Nigeria produced 82.2% of the banking group’s profit before tax.
  • Rate used About 1,348 naira per US dollar, the official-market rate on Wednesday 4 November 2026.

Access Holdings profit before tax rose 8.3% to 667.36 billion naira (about US$495 million) in the nine months to 30 September. Profit after tax grew more slowly, up 5.95% to 474.17 billion naira (about US$352 million), the unaudited results show.

Free daily brief — no card needed
Get every Africa story in one morning email
We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1.

For US readers, this Lagos-based bank group earns most of its profit outside Nigeria, so it gauges African banking, not only the naira. Access Holdings said 82.2% of its banking profit before tax came from operations outside Nigeria.

What the Nine-Month Results Show

The group published its unaudited accounts for the period to 30 September on Monday 2 November. Unaudited means outside auditors have not yet signed off the numbers.

Profit before tax reached 667.36 billion naira (about US$495 million), up from 616.25 billion naira (about US$457 million) a year earlier. Profit after tax was 474.17 billion naira (about US$352 million), against 447.55 billion naira (about US$332 million).

The main lift came from impairment charges, the money set aside for loans that may not be repaid. They fell 73.5% to 92.91 billion naira (about US$69 million), from 349.99 billion naira (about US$260 million).

Interest income rose 6.9% to 3.10 trillion naira (about US$2.3 billion), but interest paid rose faster, up 10.1% to 1.81 trillion naira (about US$1.3 billion). Net interest income, the gap between the two, grew just 2.7% to 1.29 trillion naira (about US$957 million).

Fee and commission income rose 8.4% to 650.87 billion naira (about US$483 million). After fee costs fell 6.9%, net fee income rose 12.4% to 534.94 billion naira (about US$397 million).

Operating expenses rose 11.8% to 1.30 trillion naira (about US$965 million), and total operating income fell 3.2% to 2.06 trillion naira (about US$1.5 billion). Other operating income dropped 40.8% to 234.53 billion naira (about US$174 million).

Aerial view of central Lagos, Nigeria, with office towers and a waterfront highway
File photo. Central Lagos seen from above, September 2018. Photo: Subomi07, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

The Third-Quarter Rebound

Third-quarter profit before tax jumped 78.4% from the second quarter, to 253.23 billion naira (about US$188 million) from 141.92 billion naira (about US$105 million). That puts the quarter well ahead of the middle of the year.

Earlier this year the group said its half-year results needed approval from the Central Bank of Nigeria, as we reported in our earlier story. The nine-month figures arrive after that delay.

Why Most Profit Comes From Abroad

The banking arm, Access Bank, produced 96% of the group’s profit before tax. Operations outside Nigeria generated 82.2% of that banking profit.

That mix means the group’s earnings depend less on Nigeria alone than those of a purely domestic lender. Our report on Wema Bank’s nine-month results offers a comparison.

The Balance Sheet

Total assets rose 1.7% to 52.60 trillion naira (about US$39.0 billion), from 51.71 trillion naira (about US$38.4 billion) at the end of 2025. Customer deposits grew 6.6% to 36.85 trillion naira (about US$27.3 billion).

Loans and advances to customers rose 7.4% to 14.33 trillion naira (about US$10.6 billion). The group also said it is recalling capital from six banking subsidiaries to meet a Central Bank of Nigeria rule on investments in subsidiaries.

In Plain English, Who Is Who

Access Holdings Plc is the Lagos-based parent company of Access Bank, with banking operations in Nigeria and other countries. Innocent Ike is its group managing director and chief executive.

Ike said the sharp fall in impairment charges, with growth in net interest income and fees, showed the strength of core earnings. The Central Bank of Nigeria is the country’s banking regulator, and the Nigerian Exchange in Lagos is its main stock market.

What It Means for You

Funds that hold Nigerian or African bank shares get a read on how a large lender copes with lower loan losses but higher funding costs. The figures are unaudited and are not investment advice.

US travellers and people sending money to Nigeria will see no direct change from the results. The naira traded near 1,348 per US dollar on Wednesday 4 November, the rate used in this article.

What Is Not Known

The group has not said whether it will pay a dividend for 2026. It says its capacity to pay depends on its finances, regulatory approvals and the capital recall from subsidiaries.

Audited figures will come later and could differ from these numbers. How long the capital recall from the six subsidiaries will take is also not stated.

More: Africa news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much profit did Access Holdings make in nine months?

Profit before tax was 667.36 billion naira (about US$495 million), up 8.3%. Profit after tax was 474.17 billion naira (about US$352 million), up 5.95%.

Why did Access Holdings profit rise?

Impairment charges, money set aside for bad loans, fell 73.5%. Interest paid to depositors rose faster than interest earned, which held back the gain.

Where does Access Holdings earn its money?

Operations outside Nigeria generated 82.2% of the banking group’s profit before tax. The banking arm made 96% of group profit before tax.

Are the Access Holdings numbers final?

No. They are unaudited, so outside auditors have not yet signed them off, and audited figures could differ.

Sources: Access Holdings Plc, unaudited results for the nine months ended 30 September 2026, released to the Nigerian Exchange, 2 November 2026; Access Holdings Plc, results statement by group managing director Innocent Ike, 2 November 2026; Central Bank of Nigeria, official foreign-exchange market closing rate, 4 November 2026.


The Big Picture

Africa: The New Scramble — why the world’s powers are competing for the continent

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief

Africa Intelligence

One email, every weekday morning. African markets, politics and business — filed from our newsroom in Rio.

Yesterday’s subject line: “Holding Nigerian bonds? Abuja seeks US$7.7B in loans”

Free. We send a confirmation link first — nothing arrives until you click it. Unsubscribe with one click in any edition. If you stop opening us for 30 days we stop sending by ourselves, as we assume the interest is no longer there. See our privacy policy. We never share your email.

owner-pick

Brazil runoff date: Sunday, October 25, poll closing times and when results start · Brazil runoff polls: Flávio 51%, Lula 49% · Kalshi and Polymarket odds

Rotate for Best Experience

This report is optimized for landscape viewing. Rotate your phone for the full experience.