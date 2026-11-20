The world’s richest man says money did not buy the result he wanted, just as a new Democratic majority prepares to question technology firms.

Politics: United States

Elon Musk, the South African-born chief executive of Tesla and SpaceX, says he feels “pretty foolish” about the money he poured into the US midterm elections. He said so on Wednesday 18 November 2026, by video link at the DealBook Summit, a business conference in New York.

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Democrats won both chambers of Congress on Tuesday 3 November, so most of the Republican candidates he backed lost. For US readers, it is a rare admission from the world’s richest man that a very large political bet bought little.

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Key Facts Who. Elon Musk, chief executive of Tesla and SpaceX, speaking by video link.

What. Says he feels “pretty foolish” about midterm giving of roughly US$445 million to US$474 million.

Where. DealBook Summit, a business conference in New York, on Wednesday 18 November 2026.

Why. Democrats now control Congress and have promised investigations of technology firms.

As of. 20 November 2026, 06:00 GMT.

The world’s richest man says money did not buy the result he wanted, just as a new Democratic majority prepares to question technology firms.

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Musk gave more than US$250 million to help Donald Trump win the presidency in 2024, then led the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) in Trump’s administration for a time. The two fell out in 2025 over the federal budget and have since reconciled.

“I feel pretty foolish about having spent so much money, and not seeing much for it,” Musk said at the summit. He added that Republicans might have done worse without his money, but that the result showed campaign cash alone cannot decide an election.

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“Probably, if I could rewind the clock, I would have spent less money,” he said. The remark came a little over two weeks after the vote on Tuesday 3 November.

File photo of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, where the new Democratic majority takes over in January 2027.

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Musk also tried to distance himself from the Republican base. “I’m not MAGA,” he said, referring to Trump’s Make America Great Again movement, and added: “If that means sort of blind adherence to a set of policies by the Republican Party, then I certainly don’t have that.”

Public tallies of his midterm giving run from about US$445 million to about US$474 million, depending on who counts. One of his biggest bets was the Texas Senate race, where Republican Ken Paxton, the state attorney general, lost to Democrat James Talarico.

In Texas, home to Tesla and SpaceX, Democrat Gina Hinojosa also defeated Republican Governor Greg Abbott, the first Democratic governor since 1995, as our report on the Texas results showed. Musk called her “quite moderate.”

Hinojosa supports keeping a pause on new data centres in the state. Whether that would touch Musk’s own projects is not known.

Nationally, Democrats have promised congressional investigations into technology firms’ dealings with the Trump administration. It is the first time since Trump returned to office in January 2025 that Democrats hold either chamber, a result we followed through the uncalled Senate races and the Alaska count.

Whether Musk will fund candidates again is not known. The next fixed date is January 2027, when the new Congress is seated and the investigations Democrats have promised can begin.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did Musk spend on the midterms?

Public tallies run from about US$445 million to about US$474 million, and the counts differ by source.

Has Musk turned against Trump?

He said he is not MAGA and does not follow the Republican Party blindly. The two have reconciled since their 2025 split.

Why does Texas matter in this story?

Tesla and SpaceX are based there, and Democrats won its governor’s office and a Senate seat.

Sources: Elon Musk’s public remarks at the DealBook Summit, 18 November 2026; results of the 3 November 2026 US midterm elections.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error