Uganda Phone Firm Targets Industrial Parks

IBOV 171,336.99 ▼ 0.52% IPC MEX 71,564.96 ▼ 0.42% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.58▲ 1.31% USD/MXN18.61▲ 0.43% USD/CLP983.69▲ 1.70% USD/COP3,292▲ 5.53% USD/PEN3.41▼ 0.05% USD/ARS1,545▼ 0.03% USD/UYU40.43▲ 3.52% USD/PYG6,196▲ 1.99% USD/BOB11.68▲ 0.19% USD/DOP60.46▲ 2.41% USD/CRC445.62▲ 1.24% USD/GTQ7.64▲ 2.97% USD/HNL26.89▲ 3.05% USD/NIO36.62▲ 2.53% USD/VES897.02▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.69▲ 2.36% USD/TTD6.72▲ 2.10% EUR/BRL6.24▲ 1.75% BRENT 92.06 ▼ 0.55% WTI 86.44 ▼ 0.47% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.27 ▼ 0.92% GOLD 4,041 ▼ 1.80% SILVER 51.53 ▼ 1.97% SOY 1,227 ▲ 3.76% CORN 448.00 ▲ 1.99% WHEAT 591.50 ▲ 0.60% COFFEE 266.75 ▼ 2.50% SUGAR 18.15 ▼ 0.33% ORANGE JUICE 146.15 ▲ 5.64% COTTON 78.28 ▼ 0.63% COCOA 4,852 ▼ 3.04% BEEF 222.55 ▲ 2.94% CATTLE 326.68 ▼ 0.51% LITHIUM 59.98 ▼ 2.23% PETR4 44.95 ▼ 0.53% VALE3 64.80 ▼ 1.98% ITUB4 41.20 ▼ 1.25% BBDC4 14.54 ▼ 0.95% ABEV3 15.79 ▲ 1.15% BBAS3 17.10 ▲ 0.47% B3SA3 14.48 ▼ 2.49% WEGE3 50.95 ▲ 0.41% PRIO3 60.02 ▲ 1.06% SUZB3 54.46 ▲ 0.48% RENT3 29.79 ▼ 3.37% AZZA3 14.73 ▼ 2.58% CSAN3 2.68 ▼ 3.25% RAIZ4 24.40 ▼ 12.86% PCAR3 2.56 ▲ 5.35% GMAT3 3.81 ▼ 0.52% PSSA3 46.67 ▲ 2.23% CVCB3 0.86 ▼ 1.15% POSI3 3.15 ▲ 3.96% SLCE3 17.09 ▼ 1.21% NATU3 5.55 ▼ 2.80% BRKM5 2.92 ▼ 3.31% RANI3 8.45 ▼ 3.54% CSNA3 4.38 ▼ 2.45% IBOV 171,336.99 ▼ 0.52% IPC MEX 71,564.96 ▼ 0.42% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.58 ▲ 1.31% USD/MXN 18.61 ▲ 0.44% USD/CLP 983.69 ▲ 1.70% USD/COP 3,292 ▲ 5.53% USD/PEN 3.41 ▼ 0.05% USD/ARS 1,545 ▼ 0.03% USD/UYU 40.43 ▲ 3.52% USD/PYG 6,196 ▲ 1.99% USD/BOB 11.68 ▲ 0.19% USD/DOP 60.46 ▲ 2.41% USD/CRC 445.62 ▲ 1.24% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▲ 2.97% USD/HNL 26.89 ▲ 3.05% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 2.53% USD/VES 897.02 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.69 ▲ 2.36% USD/TTD 6.72 ▲ 2.10% EUR/BRL 6.24 ▲ 1.76% BRENT 92.06 ▼ 0.55% WTI 86.44 ▼ 0.47% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.27 ▼ 0.92% GOLD 4,041 ▼ 1.80% SILVER 51.53 ▼ 1.97% SOY 1,227 ▲ 3.76% CORN 448.00 ▲ 1.99% WHEAT 591.50 ▲ 0.60% COFFEE 266.75 ▼ 2.50% SUGAR 18.15 ▼ 0.33% ORANGE JUICE 146.15 ▲ 5.64% COTTON 78.28 ▼ 0.63% COCOA 4,852 ▼ 3.04% BEEF 222.55 ▲ 2.94% CATTLE 326.68 ▼ 0.51% LITHIUM 59.98 ▼ 2.23% PETR4 44.95 ▼ 0.53% VALE3 64.80 ▼ 1.98% ITUB4 41.20 ▼ 1.25% BBDC4 14.54 ▼ 0.95% ABEV3 15.79 ▲ 1.15% BBAS3 17.10 ▲ 0.47% B3SA3 14.48 ▼ 2.49% WEGE3 50.95 ▲ 0.41% PRIO3 60.02 ▲ 1.06% SUZB3 54.46 ▲ 0.48% RENT3 29.79 ▼ 3.37% AZZA3 14.73 ▼ 2.58% CSAN3 2.68 ▼ 3.25% RAIZ4 24.40 ▼ 12.86% PCAR3 2.56 ▲ 5.35% GMAT3 3.81 ▼ 0.52% PSSA3 46.67 ▲ 2.23% CVCB3 0.86 ▼ 1.15% POSI3 3.15 ▲ 3.96% SLCE3 17.09 ▼ 1.21% NATU3 5.55 ▼ 2.80% BRKM5 2.92 ▼ 3.31% RANI3 8.45 ▼ 3.54% CSNA3 4.38 ▼ 2.45%
since 2009
Tuesday, November 10, 2026
Uganda Africa

Uganda Phone Firm Targets Industrial Parks

By · · 3 min read
Crowded street at Nakivubo in central Kampala at dusk, with minibus taxis, motorbikes and shops
A busy street at Nakivubo in central Kampala, pictured in August 2016 (file photo). Photo: Angella Birungi / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

UGANDA · MOBILE MONEY

Key Facts

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  • The pitch MTN Mobile Money proposes selling payment devices to businesses in Uganda’s industrial parks, paid in instalments.
  • The kit Mobile money-enabled devices, SIM cards and pre-installed cashless payment apps.
  • The targets Manufacturers, farmers, transport operators and other businesses based in the parks.
  • The meeting MTN officials met Aminah Mukalazi, Uganda’s Minister of State for Privatisation and Investment.
  • Not known Prices, launch date and the number of parks are not stated.

MTN Mobile Money, the mobile wallet of MTN Uganda, a leading mobile operator, has proposed supplying businesses in industrial parks, the zones set aside for factories, with payment devices, Nile Post, a Ugandan news site, and Daily Express, a Ugandan newspaper, reported on Tuesday 10 November 2026. The plan was discussed with Aminah Mukalazi, Uganda’s Minister of State for Privatisation and Investment.

What MTN Proposes

Nile Post says MTN would supply mobile money-enabled devices, SIM cards and pre-installed cashless payment apps, with businesses paying in instalments instead of one large upfront cost. Phrase Lubega led the MTN Mobile Money delegation, and enterprise segment manager Justine Icabala Ziruba said MTN had already visited several industrial parks.

MTN officials also cited bulk payments across mobile money networks and withdrawals of 300,000 Ugandan shillings, or Shs300,000 (about US$74), and below with no withdrawal charge, the newspaper reports. Keith Tukei, MTN Mobile Money’s General Manager for Regional Operations, pointed to an existing partnership with Kiira Motors, a Ugandan electric vehicle maker, for cashless payments on electric buses.

Mukalazi was quoted as saying: “I raised concerns about the need to build trust in digital financial services, particularly within the agricultural sector, markets and among market vendors.” She also urged MTN to extend its services to transport operators.

What Is Not Known

Nile Post gives no meeting date, no price for the devices, no start date and no count of parks or users. Nile Post does not quote a formal MTN or ministry statement.

What It Means for You

This is a proposal presented to a minister, not a launch, so no business can sign up yet. Readers who follow African fintech can compare it with MTN Uganda’s nine-month results and mobile money growth in Ghana.

More from The Rio Times: Uganda news and Africa news in English.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is MTN Mobile Money proposing in Uganda?

Nile Post reports that MTN wants to supply businesses in industrial parks with mobile money-enabled devices, SIM cards and cashless payment apps, paid in instalments. No price or start date has been given.

Who discussed the plan with MTN?

Aminah Mukalazi, Uganda’s Minister of State for Privatisation and Investment, met an MTN Mobile Money delegation led by Phrase Lubega, according to Nile Post. Nile Post does not give the date of the meeting.

Sources: Nile Post, MTN Mobile Money Targets Industrial Parks in Cashless Payments Drive, 10 November 2026; Daily Express, MTN Mobile Money Targets Industrial Parks in Cashless Payments Drive, 10 November 2026. Exchange rate: 4,072.6 Ugandan shillings per US dollar, 10 November 2026.

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This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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Aminah Mukalazi cashless payments industrial parks Kiira Motors mobile money MTN Mobile Money MTN Uganda Uganda Uganda fintech

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