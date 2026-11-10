Uganda Phone Firm Targets Industrial Parks

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UGANDA · MOBILE MONEY

Key Facts RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesCost of living, safety, visas across Latin America › RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. × Best for expats Cost of living Safest places Easy visas Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times → The pitch MTN Mobile Money proposes selling payment devices to businesses in Uganda’s industrial parks, paid in instalments.

The kit Mobile money-enabled devices, SIM cards and pre-installed cashless payment apps.

The targets Manufacturers, farmers, transport operators and other businesses based in the parks.

The meeting MTN officials met Aminah Mukalazi, Uganda’s Minister of State for Privatisation and Investment.

Not known Prices, launch date and the number of parks are not stated.

MTN Mobile Money, the mobile wallet of MTN Uganda, a leading mobile operator, has proposed supplying businesses in industrial parks, the zones set aside for factories, with payment devices, Nile Post, a Ugandan news site, and Daily Express, a Ugandan newspaper, reported on Tuesday 10 November 2026. The plan was discussed with Aminah Mukalazi, Uganda’s Minister of State for Privatisation and Investment.

What MTN Proposes

Nile Post says MTN would supply mobile money-enabled devices, SIM cards and pre-installed cashless payment apps, with businesses paying in instalments instead of one large upfront cost. Phrase Lubega led the MTN Mobile Money delegation, and enterprise segment manager Justine Icabala Ziruba said MTN had already visited several industrial parks.

MTN officials also cited bulk payments across mobile money networks and withdrawals of 300,000 Ugandan shillings, or Shs300,000 (about US$74), and below with no withdrawal charge, the newspaper reports. Keith Tukei, MTN Mobile Money’s General Manager for Regional Operations, pointed to an existing partnership with Kiira Motors, a Ugandan electric vehicle maker, for cashless payments on electric buses.

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Mukalazi was quoted as saying: “I raised concerns about the need to build trust in digital financial services, particularly within the agricultural sector, markets and among market vendors.” She also urged MTN to extend its services to transport operators.

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What Is Not Known

Nile Post gives no meeting date, no price for the devices, no start date and no count of parks or users. Nile Post does not quote a formal MTN or ministry statement.

What It Means for You

This is a proposal presented to a minister, not a launch, so no business can sign up yet. Readers who follow African fintech can compare it with MTN Uganda’s nine-month results and mobile money growth in Ghana.

More from The Rio Times: Uganda news and Africa news in English.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is MTN Mobile Money proposing in Uganda?

Nile Post reports that MTN wants to supply businesses in industrial parks with mobile money-enabled devices, SIM cards and cashless payment apps, paid in instalments. No price or start date has been given.

Who discussed the plan with MTN?

Aminah Mukalazi, Uganda’s Minister of State for Privatisation and Investment, met an MTN Mobile Money delegation led by Phrase Lubega, according to Nile Post. Nile Post does not give the date of the meeting.

Sources: Nile Post, MTN Mobile Money Targets Industrial Parks in Cashless Payments Drive, 10 November 2026; Daily Express, MTN Mobile Money Targets Industrial Parks in Cashless Payments Drive, 10 November 2026. Exchange rate: 4,072.6 Ugandan shillings per US dollar, 10 November 2026.

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