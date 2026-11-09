Uganda’s Central Bank Holds Key Rate at 12%

IBOV 172,236.05 ▲ 2.22% IPC MEX 72,104.80 ▲ 1.00% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.51▲ 0.04% USD/MXN18.53▼ 0.51% USD/CLP966.96▼ 0.99% USD/COP3,267▲ 0.81% USD/PEN3.41▼ 1.07% USD/ARS1,545▼ 0.02% USD/UYU40.45▲ 0.35% USD/PYG6,450▲ 1.45% USD/BOB11.74▼ 0.59% USD/DOP60.42▼ 0.28% USD/CRC446.56▼ 0.38% USD/GTQ7.64▼ 0.05% USD/HNL26.89▲ 0.02% USD/NIO 36.62 — 0.00% USD/VES897.02▲ 0.07% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.79▼ 0.02% USD/TTD6.72▼ 0.03% EUR/BRL6.18▲ 0.86% BRENT 92.41 ▼ 6.01% WTI 86.45 ▼ 4.82% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.38 ▲ 2.54% GOLD 4,137 ▲ 1.52% SILVER 53.31 ▲ 2.91% SOY 1,187 ▼ 0.17% CORN 438.75 ▼ 0.62% WHEAT 587.50 ▼ 0.63% COFFEE 266.70 ▼ 4.75% SUGAR 18.21 ▼ 0.16% ORANGE JUICE 143.50 ▲ 7.85% COTTON 78.65 ▼ 0.58% COCOA 5,113 ▼ 0.81% BEEF 216.33 ▲ 1.06% CATTLE 324.80 ▲ 0.77% LITHIUM 61.35 ▲ 0.72% PETR4 45.19 ▼ 0.24% VALE3 66.11 ▲ 3.23% ITUB4 41.72 ▲ 2.94% BBDC4 14.68 ▲ 3.38% ABEV3 15.61 ▲ 0.84% BBAS3 17.02 ▼ 0.64% B3SA3 14.85 ▲ 3.20% WEGE3 50.74 ▲ 5.29% PRIO3 59.39 ▼ 1.80% SUZB3 54.20 ▲ 1.50% RENT3 30.83 ▲ 1.78% AZZA3 15.12 ▲ 2.44% CSAN3 2.77 — 0.00% RAIZ4 28.00 ▲ 2.56% PCAR3 2.43 ▲ 1.25% GMAT3 3.83 ▲ 0.79% PSSA3 45.65 ▲ 2.93% CVCB3 0.87 ▲ 3.57% POSI3 3.03 ▼ 1.94% SLCE3 17.30 ▲ 4.15% NATU3 5.71 ▲ 10.44% BRKM5 3.02 ▼ 5.63% RANI3 8.76 ▲ 3.44% CSNA3 4.49 ▲ 1.81% IBOV 172,236.05 ▲ 2.22% IPC MEX 72,104.80 ▲ 1.00% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.51 ▲ 0.04% USD/MXN 18.53 ▼ 0.51% USD/CLP 966.96 ▼ 0.99% USD/COP 3,267 ▲ 0.81% USD/PEN 3.41 ▼ 1.07% USD/ARS 1,545 ▼ 0.02% USD/UYU 40.45 ▲ 0.35% USD/PYG 6,450 ▲ 1.45% USD/BOB 11.74 ▼ 0.59% USD/DOP 60.42 ▼ 0.28% USD/CRC 446.56 ▼ 0.38% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▼ 0.05% USD/HNL 26.89 ▲ 0.02% USD/NIO 36.62 — 0.00% USD/VES 897.02 ▲ 0.07% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.79 ▲ 2.64% USD/TTD 6.72 ▲ 2.40% EUR/BRL 6.18 ▲ 0.86% BRENT 92.41 ▼ 6.01% WTI 86.45 ▼ 4.82% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.38 ▲ 2.54% GOLD 4,137 ▲ 1.52% SILVER 53.31 ▲ 2.91% SOY 1,187 ▼ 0.17% CORN 438.75 ▼ 0.62% WHEAT 587.50 ▼ 0.63% COFFEE 266.70 ▼ 4.75% SUGAR 18.21 ▼ 0.16% ORANGE JUICE 143.50 ▲ 7.85% COTTON 78.65 ▼ 0.58% COCOA 5,113 ▼ 0.81% BEEF 216.33 ▲ 1.06% CATTLE 324.80 ▲ 0.77% LITHIUM 61.35 ▲ 0.72% PETR4 45.19 ▼ 0.24% VALE3 66.11 ▲ 3.23% ITUB4 41.72 ▲ 2.94% BBDC4 14.68 ▲ 3.38% ABEV3 15.61 ▲ 0.84% BBAS3 17.02 ▼ 0.64% B3SA3 14.85 ▲ 3.20% WEGE3 50.74 ▲ 5.29% PRIO3 59.39 ▼ 1.80% SUZB3 54.20 ▲ 1.50% RENT3 30.83 ▲ 1.78% AZZA3 15.12 ▲ 2.44% CSAN3 2.77 — 0.00% RAIZ4 28.00 ▲ 2.56% PCAR3 2.43 ▲ 1.25% GMAT3 3.83 ▲ 0.79% PSSA3 45.65 ▲ 2.93% CVCB3 0.87 ▲ 3.57% POSI3 3.03 ▼ 1.94% SLCE3 17.30 ▲ 4.15% NATU3 5.71 ▲ 10.44% BRKM5 3.02 ▼ 5.63% RANI3 8.76 ▲ 3.44% CSNA3 4.49 ▲ 1.81%
since 2009
Tuesday, November 10, 2026
Uganda Africa

Uganda’s Central Bank Holds Key Rate at 12%

By · · 3 min read
Kampala city skyline with office towers behind a street where a minibus passes and women carry bananas
Kampala city centre, file photo. Photo: Flöschen, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

CENTRAL BANKS · UGANDA

Uganda’s central bank kept its main interest rate at 12% on Monday, 9 November, after headline inflation rose to 5.8% in October. The Bank of Uganda said it wants more time for its emergency rate increase of mid-October to take effect.

Key Facts

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  • Decision The Bank of Uganda, the central bank, held its benchmark rate (the Central Bank Rate) at 12% on Monday, 9 November 2026.
  • Inflation Headline inflation, the yearly rise in consumer prices, hit 5.8% in October, up from 4.6% in September.
  • Core inflation Core inflation, which excludes raw food and fuel, rose to 4.4% from 3.7%.
  • Outlook The bank expects core inflation to average 6% to 6.5% over the next 12 months.
  • Why a hold The bank wants more time for its 14 October emergency increase to take effect.

What the Central Bank Decided

The Monetary Policy Committee, the bank’s rate-setting panel, met on Monday, 9 November 2026, and left the Central Bank Rate at 12%. That rate is the benchmark that guides what banks charge for loans.

The hold follows an emergency increase of 2.25 percentage points, from 9.75% to 12%, on 14 October, which we covered in our report on the rate hike. Governor Michael Atingi-Ego said current financial conditions are tight enough.

Why Prices Are Rising Again

Headline inflation reached 5.8% in October, its highest since May 2023, up from 4.6% in September. Core inflation, which leaves out raw food and fuel, rose to 4.4% from 3.7%.

Oil and food prices and a weaker shilling have pushed prices higher, and we covered the currency’s earlier slide in our earlier report. The bank expects core inflation to average 6% to 6.5% over the next 12 months, above its medium-term target of 5%.

Crowded street at Nakivubo in central Kampala at dusk, with minibus taxis, motorbikes and shops
A busy street at Nakivubo in central Kampala, August 2016, file photo. Photo: Angella Birungi, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

What It Means for US Readers

Investors in government bonds priced in Ugandan shillings face a central bank that is staying tight while prices climb. By our arithmetic, a 12% policy rate against 5.8% headline inflation leaves a gap of about 6 points.

Borrowing stays dear for Ugandan households and small firms, and importers who pay for fuel in dollars are most exposed to the shilling’s swings. For the wider picture, see who runs Uganda’s economy and our Uganda coverage.

What Is Not Known

The size and timing of the bank’s next move are not yet known. How the shilling and oil prices behave will decide whether inflation climbs further.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did the Bank of Uganda decide on 9 November?

It kept its Central Bank Rate at 12%. The decision follows the emergency increase from 9.75% on 14 October.

How high is inflation in Uganda?

Headline inflation was 5.8% in October, up from 4.6% in September. Core inflation was 4.4%, and the bank expects core inflation to average 6% to 6.5% over the next 12 months.

Why did Uganda’s central bank hold rather than raise rates?

The bank wants more time for the 14 October increase to take effect. Governor Michael Atingi-Ego said current financial conditions are tight enough.

Sources: Bank of Uganda Monetary Policy Committee statement read by Governor Michael Atingi-Ego, 9 November 2026 (Bank of Uganda monetary policy).

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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