Uganda Army Chief’s X Account Goes Dark

File photo. Soroti Rock above the town of Soroti, eastern Uganda, 2024. Photo: Ssemmanda will, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

UGANDA · POLITICS

The account on X, the social media platform, of General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, Uganda’s army chief and the son of President Yoweri Museveni, who has led the country since 1986, became inaccessible on Tuesday 10 November 2026. It went dark hours after he posted that Vice President Jessica Alupo should prepare to hand over her office and threatened her with dismissal and possible arrest.

No official announcement has removed Alupo, and neither Muhoozi nor the army has explained the missing account. Under Uganda’s Constitution, a vice president is appointed by the president with Parliament’s approval, so the posts alone change no office.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Africa story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

Key Facts Who General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, Uganda’s Chief of Defence Forces, the army’s top commander, and the president’s son.

What His X account became inaccessible on Tuesday 10 November 2026; no reason has been given.

Posts On Monday 9 November he wrote that Vice President Jessica Alupo faces dismissal and possible arrest.

Rule Article 108 of the Constitution: the president appoints the vice president, with Parliament’s approval.

Precedent He left X in January 2025 and returned six days later.

The posts name no legal step and no official announcement has removed Alupo, so the episode signals tension, not a change of office.

Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1

What Muhoozi Posted

On Monday 9 November 2026, Muhoozi wrote on X: “Whoever is in that office should prepare to hand it over soon.” He added that the government would “operate on military terms” if he became vice president, promising an end to inefficiency.

He also wrote that Alupo would be dismissed soon, and accused her of backing Amama Mbabazi, a former prime minister who challenged Museveni in the 2016 election. He said he would arrest her “without hesitation” if she were part of alleged treachery by a former military commander.

The posts named no legal step for removing her. The claims against Alupo are Muhoozi’s own and have not been independently established.

File photo. Kampala city centre, in Uganda’s capital. Photo: Flöschen, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

Follow this story Get an email when there’s news on Uganda Email address Follow Free. One email a day at most, and only when there is news. This also signs you up to our weekday newsletter, Africa Intelligence. Nothing arrives until you click the confirmation link, and you can stop either with one click. Privacy policy

Why the Account Disappeared Is Unclear

By Tuesday 10 November the account @mkainerugaba was no longer available, and neither Muhoozi nor the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF), the national army, has explained it. It is not known whether he deactivated the account himself or whether X acted against it.

He has left X before: in January 2025 he said he was quitting to concentrate on the army and returned six days later with the message “I’m back!” In 2022 he also set off a row by saying his forces could take Nairobi in two weeks, a remark for which Museveni apologised to Kenya.

Why It Matters

Alupo, a retired army major, has been vice president since June 2021, and Article 108 of the Constitution says the president appoints the vice president with Parliament’s approval. The office becomes vacant if the president revokes the appointment or the holder resigns or dies, and a replacement must then be named within 14 days.

So the army chief’s posts change no office by themselves, and no official announcement had followed by Tuesday. They come days after he said on Friday 6 November that he would hand over command of the army in a few months, as covered in our report on his plan to step down and our guide to the Museveni succession paper.

What Is Not Known

Alupo had not responded publicly to the posts by Tuesday, and no government statement had followed. It is not known whether the account will return, as it did in January 2025.

No evidence has been published for the alleged treachery Muhoozi mentions. For earlier coverage see our Uganda page and our report on the army’s response to a foreign newspaper report on Muhoozi.

Frequently Asked Questions

Did Muhoozi delete his X account?

His account became inaccessible on 10 November 2026, but neither he nor the army has said why. It is not known whether he or X acted.

Can Muhoozi become vice president?

Under Article 108 of the Constitution, the president appoints the vice president with Parliament’s approval, and the appointment can be revoked by the president. Muhoozi’s posts alone do not change that.

Who is Jessica Alupo?

She is a retired army major and has been Uganda’s vice president since June 2021. She had not responded publicly to the posts by 10 November.

Sources: Public posts by General Muhoozi Kainerugaba (@mkainerugaba) on X, 9 November 2026, since removed with the account; Constitution of Uganda, Article 108.





This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

RT Ask Rio Times This story and the bigger picture. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesWhat this means, and what's next › RT Ask Rio Times This story and the bigger picture. × Economy impact Key players Stability What's next Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →