Ghana’s Top Telecom Vows to Keep Investing
MTN’s chairman told Ghana’s finance minister the company will keep investing, but the pledge came with no new figure.
Ghana Business
Mcebisi Jonas, chairman of MTN Group, the South African telecoms and mobile-money company that owns MTN Ghana, met Ghana’s Finance Minister, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, in Accra on Wednesday 18 November 2026. Jonas said MTN remains committed to continued investment in Ghana, which he called a key market.
Stephen Blewett, chief executive of MTN Ghana, joined the meeting, one of a series of stakeholder meetings marking 30 years of the company in Ghana. Jonas said: “Ghana has been an important part of MTN’s story for three decades, and our commitment to its future remains as strong as ever.”
Key Facts
- Who. Mcebisi Jonas, chairman of MTN Group, met Ghana’s Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson.
- What. MTN’s chairman reaffirmed continued investment in Ghana; no new money was announced.
- When and where. Accra, Wednesday 18 November 2026, during MTN Ghana’s 30th anniversary events.
- As of. 20 November 2026, 09:00 GMT.
MTN’s chairman told Ghana’s finance minister the company will keep investing, but the pledge came with no new figure.
Forson welcomed the delegation and praised MTN’s sustained investment in telecoms and digital financial services. He said public-private partnerships are essential for growth and jobs, while Jonas stressed cooperation between government and the private sector in Ghana’s digital transformation.
The only public account of the meeting we found is a single Ghanaian news report. Neither MTN nor the Finance Ministry had published a statement we could find, so the words above are attributed to Jonas and Forson as reported.
The pledge rests on a plan that is already public. In May, Blewett said MTN Ghana would invest about US$1.1 billion over three years in 5G and network expansion, about US$380 million of it in 2026.
On 5 October 2026 MTN Ghana announced that it had secured 5G spectrum, the radio frequencies that carry mobile signals, from the National Communications Authority (NCA), Ghana’s telecoms regulator. It agreed US$100.9 million for two 20 MHz (megahertz) blocks in the 700 MHz band and US$101.1 million for 150 MHz in the 3 GHz band, about US$202 million in all for 15-year licences.
The NCA’s own update of 11 September 2026 gave the same fee for the 700 MHz band. MTN said each licence will run for 15 years.
The group’s own chief executive had struck the same note 23 days earlier. On Monday 26 October 2026 Ralph Mupita, MTN Group president and chief executive, visited Ghana and met Vice President Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, Communications Minister Samuel Nartey George (home broadband, fibre and 5G) and Bank of Ghana Governor Dr Johnson Pandit Asiama.
Mupita said: “Ghana remains a material operation for the Group, and our confidence in the country’s long-term prospects is unchanged.” MTN Ghana, which began commercial operations in 1996 and is the market leader, is run by Scancom PLC, its operating company, which is listed on the Ghana Stock Exchange.
In under four weeks, MTN Group’s chairman and chief executive have given government the same message. The group chief executive spoke to the vice president, the communications minister and the central bank governor, and the chairman has now spoken to the finance minister.
Read together, the record shows a pledge but no new money. The sums announced so far are the US$1.1 billion plan and the roughly US$202 million for spectrum, and no statement says whether the spectrum cost sits inside the larger plan, so the full size of the commitment cannot yet be added up from the public record.
The two announcements fit together as parts of one build-out. The spectrum licences give MTN Ghana the airwaves for 5G, and the network expansion is the masts and equipment that carry the signal to customers.
For Ghanaian customers, the test is the rollout itself. The 5G licences and the network spending planned for 2026 are the parts of the plan that reach the network directly, and the dates of their delivery are what customers can hold MTN to.
No figure was announced at the meeting. MTN has not said how the investment plan divides by year after 2026, or whether the talks produced any commitment beyond what was already announced.
Frequently Asked Questions
What did MTN’s chairman promise in Ghana?
He said MTN remains committed to continued investment and called Ghana a key market. The meeting added a pledge but no new figure.
Is 5G part of the investment plan?
The plan announced in May names 5G among its three areas. MTN’s statements do not say whether the licence fees count inside it.
What is still unknown after the meeting?
MTN has not said whether the talks changed its plans beyond what was already announced. Neither MTN nor the ministry had issued its own statement.
Sources
Published Friday 20 November 2026 · Source: MTN Ghana press releases · National Communications Authority · Ministry of Finance Ghana · MTN Group
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