Ghana Phone Firm MTN Denies Staff Fraud Role

File photo. The Independence Arch and Independence Square in Accra, Ghana. Photo: Ijon, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

MTN Ghana was reported on Tuesday 10 November 2026 as saying it has found no evidence that its staff help fraudsters steal from mobile money accounts (reported, not confirmed by The Rio Times). Mobile money, or MoMo, lets people hold and send cash through a phone-based wallet.

David Gyimah Boadi, MTN Ghana’s general manager for Southern Ghana, said most cases come from social engineering, where scammers trick customers into giving up their own PIN or password. The report says he was answering public claims that current or former employees and agents leak customers’ contact details.

Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Africa story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. Claim: MTN Ghana says it has “no proof” staff are involved in fraud (reported, not confirmed).

MTN’s explanation: most fraud is social engineering, where victims share PINs or passwords themselves.

Scale: 18.3 million active mobile money users at 30 June 2026, up 3.1% in a year.

Mobile money revenue: 3.5 billion cedis (about US$299 million) in the first half of 2026, up 23.3%.

Not known: how many fraud cases were reported or how much money customers lost.

What MTN Ghana Said

Boadi spoke at a regional media event in Ho, the capital of Ghana’s Volta Region, according to coverage published on 10 November 2026. He urged customers to report suspected scammers to MTN and to the state security agencies, and said that anyone found involved, staff or not, faces the law.

He also said MTN Ghana uses artificial intelligence tools to flag suspicious calls, and that numbers reported by the public can be flagged to stop them targeting other customers. These statements come from one report of the event and have not been independently confirmed.

In plain English, social engineering means a scammer persuades a person to hand over secret details by phone call, text or message. The customer is tricked into opening the door, so no hacking is needed.

File photo. A street in Accra with a Ghanaian bank branch, 2021. The bank is not part of in this story. Photo: Fquasie, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

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What the Company’s Results Show

MTN Ghana’s half-year results, published by its operating company Scancom PLC, puts active mobile money users at 18.3 million at 30 June 2026, up 3.1%. Mobile money revenue rose 23.3% to 3.49 billion cedis (about US$299 million at 11.69 cedis per US dollar on 10 November 2026).

That scale explains why fraud claims draw attention in Ghana. It does not show how common fraud is, because the results contain no fraud figures.

Why It Matters for You

For Ghanaian customers the practical point, in MTN’s account, is that these scams work by persuading people to share their own secrets. For investors, trust in mobile money is part of the business case, which we followed in our reports on MTN Ghana’s profit and on MTN’s mobile money business in Cameroon.

The statement answers a public claim but offers no new data. The question of insider leaks therefore remains the company’s word against complaints.

What Is Not Known

No figure has been given for the number of mobile money fraud cases or the money lost, and no outside body has confirmed that staff are not involved. The public claims that prompted the statement were not detailed in the report.

Whether police or the regulator have investigated insider involvement is not known from the material we have seen. The report does not say how many staff or agents have been disciplined.

More: Ghana news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did MTN Ghana say about mobile money fraud?

A manager was reported as saying the company has no proof that staff are involved. He said most cases come from customers being tricked into sharing their PINs or passwords.

What is social engineering?

It is when a scammer persuades someone to give up secret details, such as a PIN. The victim is tricked, so no hacking is needed.

How many people use MTN Ghana mobile money?

The company’s half-year report counts 18.3 million active users at 30 June 2026. That is 3.1% more than a year earlier.

Sources: MTN Ghana (Scancom PLC), H1 2026 Performance Report, 2026. Statements by MTN Ghana’s General Manager for Southern Ghana at a media event in Ho, as reported by Ghanaian media on 10 November 2026 (reported, not confirmed). Exchange rate: 11.69 cedis per US dollar, 10 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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