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since 2009
Thursday, November 5, 2026
Mozambique Africa

Mozambique’s Leader Meets US Africa Command

By · November 5, 2026 · 4 min read
A liquefied natural gas carrier at a terminal
A liquefied natural gas carrier at a terminal. File photo: Rio Times archive.
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MOZAMBIQUE · SECURITY

Key Facts

  • The country Mozambique, in southeast Africa, is led by President Daniel Chapo and has large offshore gas projects.
  • What happened US Africa Command, the American military command for Africa, sent its deputy chief to meet Chapo.
  • The topics Both sides discussed cooperation on security and on economic development.
  • The gap The presidency did not name any project, investment sector or new programme.

Mozambique’s President Daniel Chapo received the deputy commander of US Africa Command, the American military command for Africa, Lieutenant General John Brennan Jr., in Maputo, the capital, on Thursday 5 November 2026. Brennan called Mozambique a strategic partner of the United States, and the two sides discussed cooperation on both security and economic development.

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For US readers, the meeting touches the safety of Mozambique’s multibillion-dollar gas projects in the north, where an insurgency has run since 2017. Our report on the state oil firm joining gas drilling shows why that region matters to energy markets.

What Was Said in Maputo

The audience with Chapo took place on Thursday, according to a note from the Mozambican presidency. Brennan said the two countries discussed opportunities for cooperation in security and in economic development.

US Africa Command, known as AFRICOM, is the American military command responsible for operations and security cooperation across Africa. The presidency’s note did not say what role the command might play in the economic opportunities Brennan mentioned.

The Zimpeto national stadium in Maputo, Mozambique
The Zimpeto national stadium in Maputo, Mozambique’s capital. File photo: Rio Times archive.

A Record of Military Cooperation

The two countries already have a history of military cooperation. In 2021, US special forces trained Mozambican marines for two months in a programme aimed at supporting efforts against terrorism and violent extremism.

In 2022, the United States gave Mozambique’s navy a coastal patrol vessel valued at US$700,000 and announced training for its crew. The note on the new meeting does not say whether these programmes will continue.

Why Security and Economy Meet

Mozambique’s northern province of Cabo Delgado holds some of Africa’s largest natural gas fields, and an insurgency has hit the area since 2017. Projects there involve foreign energy companies and billions of dollars of planned investment.

Linking security and the economy signals that Maputo sees protection of that investment as a shared interest with Washington. The language is broader than what the presidency announced, since no project or sector was named.

Mozambique and Its New Government

Chapo took office as president in January 2025 and leads a country that is still facing the northern insurgency. His government has sought foreign help on security and investment alike.

A major attack on the town of Palma in March 2021 led TotalEnergies, the French energy group, to halt work on its large gas project nearby. The company lifted its force majeure and fully restarted the project in January 2026, so security in the north is tied directly to the gas money Mozambique hopes will lift its economy.

What It Means for You

If you hold shares in energy companies with Mozambican gas projects, security news from the north is a direct risk factor. A closer US military relationship could support those projects, though no new programme was announced.

Travelers should check official US and local advice before visiting Cabo Delgado. The insurgency has been concentrated in Cabo Delgado, far from Maputo.

Companies with staff in the north should follow their own security guidance. Local conditions can change quickly.

What Is Not Known

It is not known whether the meeting produced any agreement, new training or equipment. The presidency’s note names no projects or investment sectors.

It is also unclear what economic cooperation Brennan had in mind, or whether civilian US agencies will join future talks. Neither side has published a follow-up schedule.

The Mozambican side described the visit as an audience with the president. No joint statement has been released, so the wider purpose of the trip is not public.

More: Mozambique news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who Met Mozambique’s President?

Lieutenant General John Brennan Jr., deputy commander of US Africa Command, the American military command for Africa, met President Daniel Chapo. The meeting took place in Maputo, the capital, on Thursday 5 November 2026.

What Is AFRICOM?

It is the US military command that handles operations and security cooperation across Africa. It is headquartered outside the continent.

What Did They Discuss?

Both sides discussed cooperation on security and on economic development, according to the presidency. No projects or sectors were named.

Why Does Mozambique Matter to the US?

Mozambique hosts large offshore gas projects in the north. US companies and allies have a stake in their security.

Sources: Presidency of Mozambique, note on the audience with the deputy commander of US Africa Command, 5 November 2026; US Africa Command, mission and Mozambique cooperation, 2026; US Department of State, Mozambique, 2026.


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AFRICOM Cabo Delgado Daniel Chapo Maputo military cooperation Mozambique Mozambique lng Mozambique security US Africa Command US Mozambique relations

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