Michoacán Violence Displaces 1,182 People

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MEXICO · SECURITY

Key Facts The count 1,182 people forced from their homes in Michoacán in 2026, in six separate events.

Where Mostly Apatzingán, with 1,078 people; also Aquila and Lázaro Cárdenas.

The cause The state rights commission links it to armed clashes between criminal groups.

Why it matters Michoacán is Mexico’s main avocado state and a key supplier of the US market.

Power Index Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 70.8 points (November 2026 edition).

Michoacán violence has forced 1,182 people out of their homes in 2026, according to the state human rights commission. Michoacán is the western Mexican state that is the main source of the avocados the United States buys from Mexico.

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The commission, known as the CEDH, counted six displacement events this year, driven by armed clashes between criminal groups. For US readers, the figures show how cartel conflict is hitting the farm region behind a popular grocery staple.

What The Commission Documented

The State Human Rights Commission of Michoacán (CEDH), the official watchdog for rights abuses in the state, reported 1,182 displaced people in 2026. It documented six separate displacement events across three municipalities.

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It also received four formal complaints about forced internal displacement in 2025 and 2026. Most involved single people or single families, the commission said.

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Where People Were Forced Out

Apatzingán, a city in the hot lowlands known as Tierra Caliente, accounts for 1,078 people in four events. Residents left more than a dozen rural communities, including Cueramato, Guanajuatillo, El Mezquital and Los Laureles.

In Aquila, a coastal municipality, 86 people left the communities of El Coire and La Placita. In Lázaro Cárdenas, a port city, 18 people left four communities.

What Is Behind The Displacement

The commission links the displacement to violence and armed clashes between criminal groups in these areas. Rival gangs fight over territory, farm extortion and smuggling routes in Michoacán.

Forced displacement means people flee their homes because of threats or fighting but stay inside their own country. They are not counted as refugees, so they often get less help.

How The State Responded

The CEDH said it worked with the United Nations refugee agency (UNHCR), the national system for children’s rights (SIPINNA) and local authorities. Together they delivered medicine, clothes and food to families.

The state is also home to the federal security push known as Plan Michoacán. Our report on the march for slain mayor Carlos Manzo shows how local anger over cartel violence has grown.

In Plain English, Who Is Who

The CEDH is a state agency that investigates rights abuses and issues recommendations. It cannot arrest anyone, but its findings carry public weight.

Apatzingán, Aquila and Lázaro Cárdenas are municipalities in Michoacán, the state west of Mexico City. Armed groups there include factions linked to the CJNG, the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, which the United States designates as a terrorist group.

What It Means for You

If you eat avocados, Michoacán is the heart of the supply, and US inspectors have paused avocado checks there after past security threats. Violence in the growing region can disrupt shipments and affect prices.

If you plan to travel in Mexico, the US government warns against travel to parts of Michoacán. Check current advisories before any trip, and see our report on avocado exports for the trade side.

What Is Not Known

The commission’s figure covers events it documented, so the real number of displaced people may be higher. It has not said how many have returned home.

It is also unclear who is responsible for each event, since the commission’s figures do not name those behind each event. No court findings on the cases have been made public.

More: Latin America news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many people were displaced in Michoacán in 2026?

The state rights commission documented 1,182 displaced people in six events. Most of them, 1,078, came from Apatzingán.

What caused the displacement?

The commission links it to violence and armed clashes between criminal groups. People fled threats and fighting in their communities.

What is forced displacement?

It means people flee their homes because of violence or threats but stay in their own country. They are not classed as refugees.

Does this affect US avocado supplies?

Michoacán is the main source of Mexican avocados sold in the United States. Violence there can disrupt harvests and shipments, though no new halt has been announced.

Sources: State Human Rights Commission of Michoacán (CEDH), 2026 forced displacement figures, 4 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief