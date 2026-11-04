Mexico’s Senate Passes ‘Anti-Memes’ Law

MEXICO · TECH POLICY

Key Facts Power Index Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 70.8 points (November 2026 edition).

What is happening Mexico’s Senate voted 72 to 37 on Tuesday, 3 November, for a copyright law covering internet providers.

Why it matters Providers and platforms must act against repeat offenders or risk liability, and critics warn of censorship.

The numbers Fines run from 5,000 to 40,000 reference units, up to US$250,000; the law applies 180 days after publication.

Who is who President Claudia Sheinbaum proposed it; her Morena party and allies passed it, opposition parties against.

What to watch Publication in the official gazette starts a 180-day clock before the law applies; no date is announced.

What it means for you US-based platforms serving Mexico may need repeat-infringer policies and face fines once the law applies.

Mexico’s Senate has passed a copyright law that makes internet providers act against repeat infringers. Opponents nicknamed it the “anti-memes” law and warn it could lead to censorship.

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Mexico’s Senate voted 72 to 37 on Tuesday, 3 November, for a reform of the Federal Copyright Law. The vote sends the bill to the president, and it applies 180 days after publication in the official gazette.

The law can make providers and platforms liable for users’ copyright infringements, and requires a policy to cut off repeat offenders. US platforms and internet providers that serve Mexican users could be affected, though the texts checked name no company.

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Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 with 70.8 points. Strongest pillar: economic relationships (90); weakest: state capacity & security (46). Alignment group: Hedging. Watch21 homicides per 100,000; organised crime at 7.7 of 10. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

In Plain English Federal Copyright Law: Mexico’s main law on the rights of authors and creators.

Mexico’s main law on the rights of authors and creators. Repeat infringer: a user accused of breaking copyright more than once.

a user accused of breaking copyright more than once. IMPI: the Mexican Institute of Industrial Property, which sets the fines.

the Mexican Institute of Industrial Property, which sets the fines. UMA: a peso-based reference unit that sets fines; it is 117.31 pesos (US$6.25) a day in 2026.

a peso-based reference unit that sets fines; it is 117.31 pesos (US$6.25) a day in 2026. Morena, PT and PVEM: the governing party and two allies. PAN, PRI and MC are opposition parties.

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What the Law Does

The reform changes Article 114 Octies of the Federal Copyright Law and adds Articles 114 Nonies and 232 Septies. It sets out when an internet provider shares responsibility for infringements by its users.

A provider that fails its duties and harms rights holders can be held liable for users’ infringements. Meeting the conditions keeps its safe-harbour protection.

Providers must keep a policy to suspend or cancel accounts of repeat infringers. Backers say the law does not require providers to monitor all content in advance.

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The reform also covers voices, images and works used without permission, including material made or altered with artificial intelligence. It creates no legal category called a meme.

IMPI can fine providers 5,000 to 40,000 UMA, or 586,550 to 4.69 million pesos (US$31,300 to US$250,000). The figures use the 2026 UMA value.

Why Critics Call It the Anti-Memes Law

Opposition senators from the PAN, the PRI and MC warn that providers could remove posts early to avoid fines. Gina Campuzano of the PAN said the rules could be used to shield officials from investigations, complaints and memes.

Critics ask who decides what counts as a repeat offender and how service would be cut. They note that cutting a shared connection could affect everyone in a home.

Emmanuel Reyes Carmona, who chairs the Senate Economy Committee for Morena, said the reform imposes no prior censorship. He also said it complies with the US-Mexico-Canada trade pact, known as USMCA.

The nickname also covers a separate piracy bill that the Senate passed on 30 September, which targets fake official logos and websites. On 1 October President Claudia Sheinbaum said that bill bans no meme.

How It Got Here

Sheinbaum sent the copyright bill to Congress on Friday, 29 May. The lower house approved it on Wednesday, 7 October, and the Senate passed it without sending it back.

The Senate voted 72 to 37 in general and 70 to 37 on the individual articles. Morena, the Labor Party (PT) and the Green Party (PVEM) voted in favour, and the PAN, PRI and MC voted against.

What It Means for US Readers

Platforms and internet providers with Mexican users may need repeat-infringer policies and takedown procedures before the law applies. Backers say the law protects creators, which matters to US film, music and software owners selling in Mexico.

Conversions use the Bank of Mexico’s official FIX rate of 18.76 pesos per US dollar, set on 3 November 2026. See also the Mexico-US relations guide and Mexico Trade Pact Faces Yearly US Reviews.

More is in the Mexico economy guide and the Mexico hub. The Senate sits in Mexico City.

What Is Not Known

The date of publication is not announced, and no company is named as a target. The documents checked do not say how IMPI will decide who counts as a repeat infringer.

Sheinbaum’s government proposed the bill, but her signature is not yet reported. No court challenge has been reported in the records checked.

What Comes Next

After publication in the official gazette the law applies 180 days later. IMPI and the providers then have to turn the text into working notice and cancellation procedures.

The vote does not ban memes or any type of content by name. Whether providers remove more posts will show once the rules apply.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Mexico’s Senate pass on 3 November?

It passed a reform of the Federal Copyright Law that sets duties for internet providers and platforms, 72 to 37 in general. It now goes to the president.

Does the law ban memes?

The text creates no legal category called a meme, and Morena says humour and parody are not banned. Opponents warn that takedown duties could still remove memes.

What happens to repeat copyright offenders?

Providers must keep a policy to suspend or cancel service for repeat infringers. Critics ask who decides what counts as a repeat offender.

When does the law apply?

It applies 180 days after publication in the official gazette. No publication date has been announced.

Sources: Senado de la República (plenary session of 3 November 2026); Cámara de Diputados, Gaceta Parlamentaria (copyright reform, 7 October 2026); INEGI, Unidad de Medida y Actualización (UMA) (accessed 4 November 2026).