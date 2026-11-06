Mexico Foreign Reserves Rise to US$257.2B

IBOV 168,498.45 ▲ 1.39% IPC MEX 70,968.43 ▼ 0.17% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.50▼ 0.04% USD/MXN18.60▼ 0.84% USD/CLP975.74▼ 0.29% USD/COP3,240▲ 0.38% USD/PEN3.44▼ 0.15% USD/ARS 1,545 — 0.00% USD/UYU40.31▲ 3.48% USD/PYG6,358▲ 8.23% USD/BOB11.81▲ 0.40% USD/DOP60.56▲ 0.43% USD/CRC448.27▲ 1.89% USD/GTQ7.64▲ 3.24% USD/HNL26.88▲ 3.25% USD/NIO36.62▲ 2.77% USD/VES893.88▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.99▲ 2.90% USD/TTD6.72▲ 2.39% EUR/BRL6.13▲ 0.07% BRENT 97.74 ▼ 0.56% WTI 90.36 ▼ 0.18% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.26 ▲ 0.18% GOLD 4,081 ▼ 0.80% SILVER 51.99 ▼ 0.47% SOY 1,195 ▲ 1.14% CORN 442.25 ▲ 0.51% WHEAT 590.50 ▼ 1.46% COFFEE 280.15 ▲ 1.08% SUGAR 18.25 ▼ 1.67% ORANGE JUICE 138.95 ▲ 8.17% COTTON 78.54 ▼ 0.22% COCOA 5,239 ▲ 1.12% BEEF 214.18 ▼ 0.10% CATTLE 318.70 ▼ 1.95% LITHIUM 60.91 ▲ 1.21% PETR4 45.36 ▼ 1.28% VALE3 64.04 ▲ 2.19% ITUB4 40.53 ▲ 1.40% BBDC4 14.20 ▲ 3.12% ABEV3 15.48 — 0.00% BBAS3 17.13 ▲ 3.88% B3SA3 14.39 ▲ 0.21% WEGE3 48.19 ▼ 0.23% PRIO3 60.48 ▼ 1.72% SUZB3 53.40 ▲ 2.12% RENT3 30.29 ▲ 4.20% AZZA3 14.76 ▲ 4.98% CSAN3 2.77 ▲ 10.80% RAIZ4 27.30 ▼ 0.98% PCAR3 2.40 ▲ 0.42% GMAT3 3.80 ▲ 2.43% PSSA3 44.35 ▲ 1.46% CVCB3 0.84 ▲ 2.44% POSI3 3.09 ▼ 0.64% SLCE3 16.61 ▲ 1.59% NATU3 5.17 ▼ 3.36% BRKM5 3.20 ▲ 5.61% RANI3 8.53 ▲ 0.83% CSNA3 4.41 ▲ 8.89% IBOV 168,498.45 ▲ 1.39% IPC MEX 70,968.43 ▼ 0.17% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.50 ▼ 0.04% USD/MXN 18.60 ▼ 0.84% USD/CLP 975.74 ▼ 0.29% USD/COP 3,240 ▲ 0.38% USD/PEN 3.44 ▼ 0.15% USD/ARS 1,545 — 0.00% USD/UYU 40.31 ▲ 3.48% USD/PYG 6,358 ▲ 8.23% USD/BOB 11.81 ▲ 0.40% USD/DOP 60.56 ▲ 0.43% USD/CRC 448.27 ▲ 1.89% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▲ 3.24% USD/HNL 26.88 ▲ 3.25% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 2.77% USD/VES 893.88 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.99 ▲ 2.90% USD/TTD 6.72 ▲ 2.39% EUR/BRL 6.13 ▲ 0.07% BRENT 97.74 ▼ 0.56% WTI 90.36 ▼ 0.18% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.26 ▲ 0.18% GOLD 4,081 ▼ 0.80% SILVER 51.99 ▼ 0.47% SOY 1,195 ▲ 1.14% CORN 442.25 ▲ 0.51% WHEAT 590.50 ▼ 1.46% COFFEE 280.15 ▲ 1.08% SUGAR 18.25 ▼ 1.67% ORANGE JUICE 138.95 ▲ 8.17% COTTON 78.54 ▼ 0.22% COCOA 5,239 ▲ 1.12% BEEF 214.18 ▼ 0.10% CATTLE 318.70 ▼ 1.95% LITHIUM 60.91 ▲ 1.21% PETR4 45.36 ▼ 1.28% VALE3 64.04 ▲ 2.19% ITUB4 40.53 ▲ 1.40% BBDC4 14.20 ▲ 3.12% ABEV3 15.48 — 0.00% BBAS3 17.13 ▲ 3.88% B3SA3 14.39 ▲ 0.21% WEGE3 48.19 ▼ 0.23% PRIO3 60.48 ▼ 1.72% SUZB3 53.40 ▲ 2.12% RENT3 30.29 ▲ 4.20% AZZA3 14.76 ▲ 4.98% CSAN3 2.77 ▲ 10.80% RAIZ4 27.30 ▼ 0.98% PCAR3 2.40 ▲ 0.42% GMAT3 3.80 ▲ 2.43% PSSA3 44.35 ▲ 1.46% CVCB3 0.84 ▲ 2.44% POSI3 3.09 ▼ 0.64% SLCE3 16.61 ▲ 1.59% NATU3 5.17 ▼ 3.36% BRKM5 3.20 ▲ 5.61% RANI3 8.53 ▲ 0.83% CSNA3 4.41 ▲ 8.89%
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Friday, November 6, 2026
Mexico Latin America

Mexico Foreign Reserves Rise to US$257.2B

By · November 6, 2026 · 5 min read
Stone facade of the Banco de México building under a Mexican flag, with the golden dome of the Palacio de Bellas Artes behind
The Banco de México building in Mexico City’s historic centre, with the dome of the Palacio de Bellas Artes behind it, 2012. Photo: Alfonso21, CC BY-SA 3.0, Wikimedia Commons.
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MEXICO · CENTRAL BANK

Key Facts

  • Level Mexico’s foreign reserves stood at US$257.17 billion on Friday 30 October 2026.
  • Last week Up about US$150 million from US$257.02 billion on 23 October.
  • Since 2 October Up US$1.13 billion, from US$256.04 billion four weeks earlier.
  • Since January Up US$5.34 billion, about 2%, from US$251.83 billion on 2 January.
  • 2026 high The peak so far was US$258.61 billion on 21 August.
  • Power Index Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 70.8 points (November 2026 edition).

Mexico foreign reserves stood at US$257.17 billion on Friday 30 October, the latest figure from Banco de México, the country’s central bank. That is about US$150 million more than a week earlier and US$1.13 billion more than on 2 October.

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Reserves are the central bank’s stock of dollars and other foreign assets, and they act as a cushion for the peso. For US importers, investors and remittance senders, a large stock means Mexico can pay its foreign bills and calm currency swings.

What the Central Bank’s Figures Show

Banco de México, known as Banxico, records its reserves every week in its statistics system. The balance on Friday 30 October was US$257.17 billion, compared with US$257.02 billion on Friday 23 October.

On 16 October the balance was US$257.08 billion, and on 9 October it was US$256.34 billion. On 2 October it was US$256.04 billion, the low point of the month.

Since the first week of the year, reserves have grown from US$251.83 billion on 2 January to US$257.17 billion now. That is a gain of US$5.34 billion, or about 2%.

Carved stone entrance with the words Banco de Mexico and two seated sculpted figures
The entrance of the Banco de México headquarters in Mexico City, with the bank’s name and two sculpted figures above the door, undated. Photo: ProtoplasmaKid, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

The Weeks Since the August Peak

Reserves peaked for 2026 at US$258.61 billion on Friday 21 August and stayed near US$258.56 billion on 28 August. They then slid week by week through September, reaching US$256.54 billion on 25 September.

The slide ended in October, when the weekly readings settled in a narrow band between US$256.04 billion and US$257.17 billion. The latest figure is US$1.44 billion below the August peak.

Our report on reserves in September covered the earlier decline. Mexico also holds an IMF credit line as a second safety net.

Why Reserves Matter for the Peso

When the peso comes under pressure, a central bank can sell dollars from its reserves to steady the currency. A bigger stock gives it more room to do that and tells lenders that the country can meet its foreign payments.

Reserves also move when the value of Banxico’s assets changes or when clients make dollar deposits. That is why the weekly figure goes up and down even when the bank does nothing in the currency market.

In Plain English, Who Is Who

Banxico is the Bank of Mexico, the autonomous central bank that sets interest rates and manages the peso. Its weekly balance sheet includes the reserves line that this article follows.

Foreign reserves are the dollars, other currencies and gold that a country’s central bank keeps for emergencies. Banxico reports them in US dollars, so no conversion is needed here.

The International Monetary Fund, or IMF, is the Washington lender that gives countries credit lines as extra protection. In November 2025 it approved a two-year, US$24 billion line for Mexico, which sits on top of the reserves.

What It Means for You

For US investors in Mexican bonds and shares, high and steady reserves lower the risk of a sudden currency crisis. They are one reason Mexico is seen as a stable place to put money.

For US businesses that buy from Mexico and for families sending remittances, a calmer peso makes prices and transfers easier to plan. The reserves do not set the exchange rate, but they help limit sharp swings.

What Is Not Known

Whether reserves climb back above the 2026 peak of US$258.61 billion will show in Banxico’s weekly statements, the next due Tuesday 10 November. Banxico can answer that question as each weekly figure comes out.

Where reserves end the year is open. Banxico’s first weekly statement of January 2027 will give the final 2026 balance.

More: Latin America news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

How large are Mexico’s foreign reserves?

They stood at US$257.17 billion on 30 October 2026. That is up about US$150 million in one week.

Are reserves at a record?

No, the 2026 peak so far was US$258.61 billion on 21 August. The latest figure is US$1.44 billion below it.

What are foreign reserves used for?

A central bank keeps them to pay foreign debts and to steady its currency in a crisis. They give investors confidence that the country can meet its payments.

How have reserves changed this year?

They have risen from US$251.83 billion on 2 January to US$257.17 billion on 30 October. That is a gain of US$5.34 billion, or about 2%.

Sources: Banco de México, Sistema de Información Económica, table CF106 (reserva internacional, series SF43707), 30 October 2026 balance; International Monetary Fund, Press Release 25/374, new two-year Flexible Credit Line arrangement for Mexico, 14 November 2025; Banco de México, weekly bulletin on the central bank’s balance sheet, 27 October 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief

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