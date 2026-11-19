A court has finally named the former mayor as the man behind a night of killings in Iguala. The fate of the 43 missing students is still not answered.

Acapulco Bay on Mexico's Pacific coast, Guerrero state (Photo: Nam from D-Block, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Justice: Mexico

A federal judge in Matamoros, in northern Mexico, has sentenced José Luis Abarca, the former mayor of Iguala, and 25 other people to 60 years in prison each for killings on the night of 26 September 2014. The ruling was made public on Thursday 19 November 2026, twelve years after the night in which 43 trainee teachers disappeared from the same city.

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It is not a verdict on the disappearance of the 43 students themselves, which remains unresolved. The court found Abarca guilty as the instigator of homicides and attempted homicides linked to attacks that night.

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Key Facts Who. José Luis Abarca, ex-mayor of Iguala, and 25 others.

What. 60 years each for six homicides and attempted homicide of 61 people in September 2014.

Where. Federal court in Matamoros, Tamaulipas, a northern state, case 4/2018; attacks in Iguala, Guerrero, a southern state.

Power Index. Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 70.8 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 19 November 2026, 23:30 GMT.

A court has finally named the former mayor as the man behind a night of killings in Iguala. The fate of the 43 missing students is still not answered.

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On the night of 26 September 2014, municipal police in Iguala, in Guerrero state, attacked buses carrying students from the Raúl Isidro Burgos rural teacher-training college in Ayotzinapa. The same night a bus carrying the Los Avispones youth football team and a taxi were fired on, and 43 of the students were taken away and never seen again.

According to the ruling as reported by a victims’ support group, the Red Solidaria Década contra la Impunidad, the court counted six homicides over the night of 26 and early 27 September and attempted homicide against 61 people. The victims named include three students, Julio César Mondragón Fontes, Julio César Ramírez Nava and Daniel Solís Gallardo, as well as Blanca Montiel Sánchez, a taxi passenger, Víctor Manuel Lugo Ortiz, the Los Avispones bus driver, and David Josué García Evangelista, a young player.

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The court treated Abarca as the inducer of the crimes, meaning the person who set them in motion. It named Felipe Flores Velázquez, then head of Iguala’s municipal police, as an indirect perpetrator, someone who acts through others.

Abarca was already in prison. In May 2023 a federal judge in Tamaulipas gave him 92 years and six months for kidnapping six activists, and in 2025 a court in Guerrero gave him 20 years for the killing of local official Justino Carbajal Salgado.

The 43 case has moved the other way. Courts have cleared Abarca of organised crime and of the kidnapping of the 43 students, most recently in June 2025.

Reporting differs on the date of the ruling, with some accounts saying it was signed on Tuesday 10 November and others giving 19 November. The court’s own text and any statement from the federal prosecutor’s office, the Fiscalía General de la República (FGR), were not available to us at publication.

The Red Solidaria Década contra la Impunidad, which supports the family of Mondragón, called the verdict a step forward after twelve years. It criticised the court for leaving out torture in the case of Mondragón and asked the FGR to investigate that crime separately.

Abarca’s lawyer, Alejandro Rojas, has appealed, arguing that Abarca no longer controlled the Iguala police at the time. He says command passed to the Guerrero state government in May 2014, but the court held him responsible.

A collegiate appeals tribunal will now confirm, change or overturn the sentence, and no date for that review has been published. Until it rules, the 60 years are a first-instance sentence, not a final one.

The case lands on the desk of President Claudia Sheinbaum, in office since 1 October 2024, whose government inherits the unresolved search for the 43. Earlier coverage of a new official report pointing to a funeral home in the case is at Mexico’s New Ayotzinapa Report Points to Funeral Home in 43 Students Case.

For readers in the United States, the verdict shows that Mexican courts can convict a former local official over the attacks of that night. The ruling does not say where the 43 students are, and that question is still the one the families want answered.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Were these men convicted of making the 43 students disappear?

No. The ruling covers homicides and attempted homicides on the same night, not the disappearance itself.

Is the sentence final?

No. Abarca’s defence has appealed, and a federal appeals tribunal will decide whether it stands.

Why did the court call Abarca an instigator?

It found that he set the crimes in motion rather than carrying them out himself. The same logic applies to the police chief, who is described as acting through others.

Sources: Red Solidaria Década contra la Impunidad statements on the ruling in case 4/2018 (Juzgado Primero de Distrito de Procesos Penales Federales, Matamoros); Fiscalía General de la República, https://www.gob.mx/fgr/prensa (searched, no communiqué on this ruling found); earlier Rio Times report https://www.riotimesonline.com/mexico-ayotzinapa-report-43-missing-students-2026/.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error