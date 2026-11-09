Mexican Gang Chief Gets 50 Years in Prison

Mexico has handed a notorious kidnapping gang leader a new 50-year sentence, but not for kidnapping.

Mexico’s federal prosecutor’s office, the FGR, said on Sunday 8 November 2026 that Daniel Arizmendi López has been sentenced to 50 years in prison. Known as “El Mochaorejas”, Spanish for “the ear-chopper”, he led a gang known for kidnapping for ransom.

The conviction is for organised crime, money laundering and illegal weapons, not kidnapping. It comes 28 years after his arrest, and some reports call it definitive.

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Key Facts Sentence. 50 years in prison plus a fine of 916,312.50 pesos (about US$49,300 at about 18.6 pesos per US$).

Convictions. Organised crime, money laundering and possession of firearms reserved for the armed forces. Kidnapping is not listed among them.

Co-defendants. Two co-defendants, identified only as Daniel V. and Dulce N., received 22 and 16 years.

Timeline. First conviction on 21 August 2003, then court rulings ordered the procedure to be redone.

Open point. Reports call the sentence definitive, but it is not confirmed whether it can still be appealed.

Power Index. Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 70.8 points (November 2026 edition).

What the FGR Announced

The FGR said the judicial authority has notified the new sentences. Alongside 50 years in prison, Arizmendi must pay a fine of 916,312.50 pesos (about US$49,300 at about 18.6 pesos per US$ on 9 November 2026).

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He was convicted of organised crime, money laundering and possession of firearms reserved for the armed forces. Kidnapping, the crime for which his gang was known, is not listed among the offences in this sentence.

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Two co-defendants, identified only as Daniel V. and Dulce N., were also sentenced. Their terms are 22 years with a fine of over 4 million pesos (about US$215,000), and 16 years with a fine of over 280,000 pesos (about US$15,000).

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 with 70.8 points. Strongest pillar: economic relationships (90); weakest: state capacity & security (46). Alignment group: Hedging. Watch21 homicides per 100,000; organised crime at 7.7 of 10. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The FGR text declares both of those sentences served, a legal step known in Spanish as “compurgada”. Both remain in prison because they face other proceedings.

Why a 1998 Case Is Still in Court

Arizmendi was arrested in 1998, which is 28 years ago. A first conviction followed on 21 August 2003.

Federal courts later granted amparos, which are constitutional-protection rulings that let defendants challenge court procedures. Those rulings ordered the procedure to be redone, a step called “reposición del procedimiento” in Spanish.

The FGR said its regional control prosecutors’ unit in Estado de México, the state around Mexico City, then supplied new evidence, and the judicial authority notified the new sentences on that basis. The unit is known as FECOR, short for Fiscalía Especializada de Control Regional.

In September 2022, a federal appeals court annulled a separate 40-year kidnapping sentence for Arizmendi and his brother Aureliano. It ordered part of that case redone after more than a dozen pieces of evidence were excluded, and it referred possible torture of the accused to the FGR.

In December 2025, a federal judge convicted him of organised crime in another case, declared 8 years served, and acquitted him of kidnapping in that file. He stayed in prison.

File photo. The Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation building in Mexico City, one of Mexico's federal judicial buildings. Photo: Milton Martínez / Secretaría de Cultura de la Ciudad de México, CC BY 2.0, Wikimedia Commons.

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What the Charges Signal

This sentence rests on organised crime, laundering and weapons rather than kidnapping. The FGR said new evidence from its regional unit supported the new ruling.

The wider record shows why that distinction matters. In the files described above, a kidnapping sentence was annulled in 2022 and one kidnapping charge ended in acquittal in December 2025.

Readers can follow how the country’s court rules are changing in our report on the judicial reform proposal. Our report on a new Sinaloa prison covers the prison side.

In Plain English •FGR. Mexico’s federal prosecutor’s office, which brings national criminal cases. •Amparo. A constitutional-protection ruling that can force courts to redo a procedure. •Compurgada. A sentence declared served, meaning the time is counted as already completed. •Organised crime. A criminal charge for belonging to or running a structured criminal group. •Money laundering. Moving money from crime through legal channels to hide its origin.

What It Means for You

For a US reader, this case shows that Mexico’s best-known security cases can take decades to resolve. A headline sentence does not always change how long a person actually stays behind bars.

Travellers and investors should read each announcement for the charges it actually lists. This one concerns laundering, weapons and organised crime, and it says nothing about current kidnapping risk.

More security and court news is gathered in our Mexico coverage. The next signal to watch is whether the FGR clarifies if the ruling is final.

What Is Not Known

The court and the judge behind the new sentence have not been identified. Reports call the sentence definitive, but it is not confirmed whether it can still be appealed.

It is unclear how much extra time Arizmendi will effectively serve, because earlier sentences exist. The prison that holds him has not been confirmed.

No victim counts or ransom totals are confirmed, so we give none. We state only figures we could confirm.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Daniel Arizmendi López?

He is a Mexican man known as “El Mochaorejas”, Spanish for “the ear-chopper”. He was arrested in 1998, and his gang was known for kidnapping for ransom.

What was he sentenced for?

The FGR said he was convicted of organised crime, money laundering and possession of firearms reserved for the armed forces. Kidnapping is not listed among the offences in this sentence.

Why is a 1998 case still in court?

Federal courts granted amparos that ordered the procedure redone after a first conviction in 2003. New evidence from the FGR then led to the sentences announced on 8 November 2026.

Can the ruling be appealed?

Reports call the sentence definitive. It has not been confirmed whether it can still be appealed.

Sources: the FGR announcement of 8 November 2026, Mexican federal court rulings as described by the FGR, and the 2022 appeals ruling, all read on 9 November 2026. Exchange rate of about 18.6 pesos per US$ on 9 November 2026.