Mexico Tightens Checks on Chinese Imports

Central Mexico City, where CFE Capital, the state power company's finance arm, has its offices. (Photo: Rio Times library)

MEXICO · TRADE

Key Facts The country Mexico, a major US trading partner, is renegotiating its trade pact with Washington.

What happened Mexico’s national customs agency, ANAM, said on Wednesday 4 November 2026 it is tightening checks on Asian imports.

The target Officials are hunting goods declared at false values or with a false country of origin.

What is next The US wants tougher origin rules in the review of the USMCA, the US-Mexico-Canada trade pact.

Prediction markets Polymarket, a real-money prediction exchange, prices a 2026 USMCA extension at about 8% (4 November, 5:18 p.m. ET).

Power Index Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 70.8 points (November 2026 edition).

Every shipment from Asia that reaches a Mexican customs post now arrives with a flag attached, officials say. Mexico’s National Customs Agency (ANAM) said on Wednesday 4 November 2026 that it reviews cargo before it lands and checks declared values and origins against what it already knows.

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For US readers, this is part of the quiet bargaining over the North American trade pact, known as the USMCA. Washington wants proof that Mexico can stop Chinese goods from slipping into North America under a false label.

What Happened

Estefanía Capdevielle, ANAM’s director general of customs attention and international affairs, described the new approach on Wednesday. She said Mexico now exchanges information with Asian countries before goods reach its border.

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“When merchandise goes to clearance, it already arrives flagged; we already know what it brings, we already know where it comes from,” Capdevielle said. Her agency, ANAM, is the federal office that inspects cargo and collects import duties.

Officials are focused on two tricks. One is undervaluation, where an importer declares a price far below the real one to pay less duty, and the other is false origin, where goods are labelled as made in a country that enjoys lower duties.

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How the Checks Work

Customs staff verify the declared value of each shipment and test whether the stated factory location is plausible. One tool is Google Maps, which officials use to compare a supplier’s location with the production it claims.

Importers must also file an electronic value declaration, a digital form for the declared price of the goods. The aim is traceability from the original supplier to the final buyer in Mexico.

Customs brokers are part of the system. Adriana Huerta, an executive vice president of CAAAREM, the confederation of Mexican customs-broker associations, described the extra due diligence that brokers now carry out for their clients.

Customs brokers are licensed agents who file import paperwork on behalf of companies.

Why Washington Is Watching

Mexico raised its own tariffs on 1 January 2026, with rates from 5% to 50% on 1,463 product lines from countries without a trade deal, among them China. Stronger customs checks protect that wall, because a tariff only works if goods are declared honestly.

The US Trade Representative, the White House trade office, and Mexico’s economy secretary Marcelo Ebrard launched the USMCA review process in March 2026. Their official statements list stronger rules of origin for key industrial goods among the topics.

Rules of origin, the tests of where a product is made, decide how much of a product must be made in North America to enter duty free. Enforcement at the Mexican border is where those rules would meet reality.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, a crypto-based prediction exchange, lists a market on whether the USMCA is extended in 2026. It priced a 2026 extension at about 8% on the evening of Wednesday 4 November, with about US$11,800 traded, so the signal is thin.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What It Means for You

If you import goods that pass through Mexico, expect more questions about prices and factory addresses, and keep invoices and origin papers ready. Delays at the border can follow when a shipment is flagged.

If you invest in Mexican manufacturers, the checks should help firms that follow the rules, because cheap undervalued imports compete with them. Our reading of the Mexican trade shield after the US midterms explains how Mexico is positioning itself ahead of the review.

What Is Not Known

The agency has not published how many shipments it has flagged or how much revenue the checks have recovered. It is also not known which products and which Asian countries will be examined first.

It is unclear whether Washington will accept enforcement of this kind as enough in the USMCA talks. Our earlier piece on the fight for control of the port of Manzanillo shows how hard control of that gateway can be.

More: Mexico news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What Is Mexico Changing at Its Customs Posts?

Customs officials will check declared values and countries of origin more closely, and they will receive information on Asian shipments before they arrive. Importers must also file electronic value declarations.

Why Does This Matter to the United States?

The US wants stronger rules of origin so that Chinese parts do not enter North America through Mexico. Tighter checks in Mexico are one way to show that those rules can be enforced.

Does Mexico Already Tax Chinese Goods?

Yes, Mexico has charged tariffs of 5% to 50% on 1,463 product lines from countries without a trade deal, including China, since 1 January 2026. The new checks aim to stop importers from avoiding those duties.

Sources: National Customs Agency of Mexico (ANAM), statements by Estefanía Capdevielle, 4 November 2026; Office of the US Trade Representative, launch of the USMCA review with Mexico, 5 March 2026; Diario Oficial de la Federación (Mexico’s official gazette), tariff decree, December 2025; Polymarket, USMCA extended in 2026?, 4 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief