Mexico Trade Shield Holds After US Vote

MEXICO · TRADE

Key Facts Power Index Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 70.8 points (November 2026 edition).

What is happening Democrats are projected to win Congress, but Mexico’s tariff treatment is set by trade rules, not by the vote.

Why it matters The United States buys most of what Mexico exports, so duties on Mexican goods shape jobs and prices.

The numbers Non-qualifying goods pay 10% since 24 July; over 80% of Mexican exports qualify and pay nothing extra.

Who is who The USMCA is the trade pact joining Mexico, the United States and Canada; Section 301 is a US trade-law tool.

What to watch Official US results, the next USMCA review round and any change to the 10% duty.

What it means for you Firms shipping USMCA-qualifying goods see no new duty; others still pay 10%, as before July.

Democrats are projected to win the US Congress. Mexico’s tariff position still depends on a trade pact, not on the vote.

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News organisations project that Democrats won both chambers of the US Congress in the midterm elections of Tuesday, 3 November. Official results come later from state election offices.

For Mexico, the main tariff rules were set before the vote. Goods that qualify under the USMCA, the trade pact joining Mexico, the United States and Canada, stay duty-free.

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What Mexico Pays Now

Since 24 July, the United States charges a 10% duty on Mexican goods that do not qualify under the USMCA. It uses Section 301, a US trade-law tool.

The US Trade Representative, the White House trade office, imposed the duties on 60 economies on 23 July. Mexico, Canada and 15 other partners face 10%, and the rest face 12.5%.

Mexico’s Economy Ministry says more than 80% of Mexican exports to the United States qualify under the USMCA. Those goods are exempt from the new duty.

The 10% rate matches what non-qualifying goods already paid under an earlier temporary surcharge that expired after 150 days. Only the legal basis changed.

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What the Government Says

Economy Minister Marcelo Ebrard said the new duty is the same treatment Mexico had, with only the legal basis changed. He said it does not shift Mexico’s position in the USMCA review.

The review is the joint check of the pact by its three members. A fourth negotiating round on steel, aluminium and other strategic sectors was scheduled for September.

Separate US duties on Mexican steel, aluminium, cars and trucks remain in force. The Section 301 action does not change them.

What a New Congress Can and Cannot Do

Congress writes trade laws, but the Section 301 duties rest on powers held by the president and his trade office. A Democratic House can hold hearings and use spending bills to question tariffs.

It cannot remove the duties alone, because the Senate and the president must also agree. For the wider picture, see the midterm results explainer.

What It Means for You

Companies shipping USMCA-qualifying goods to the United States see no new duty from the vote. Firms with non-qualifying goods still pay 10%, and steel, aluminium and auto duties are separate.

Check your products’ origin status before shipping. Related Rio Times pages are the Mexico hub and the Mexico security and crime guide.

What Is Not Known

Seat counts for the House and Senate are not printed here, because the counts found did not yet agree. A bank research note on the election, carried by one outlet only, is not used.

It is also unknown whether the new Congress will pursue tariff limits. Nor is it known how the next USMCA round will treat the 10% duty.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is projected to win the US Congress?

News organisations project Democrats won the House and Senate on 3 November. Official results come from state election offices and can take weeks.

What tariff does Mexico face?

Goods that do not qualify under the USMCA pay an extra 10% since 24 July. Qualifying goods enter duty-free.

Does a Democratic Congress cancel these tariffs?

Not by itself. The Section 301 duties rest on executive powers, so a change needs the president or a new law.

Is the USMCA review affected?

Mexico’s economy minister says the new duty does not change Mexico’s place in the review. A fourth negotiating round was planned for September.

Sources: Office of the US Trade Representative, Section 301 forced-labor action of 23 July 2026; Secretaría de Economía, statements on the USMCA and Section 301, July 2026; USA.gov, official state election results; BBVA Research, Section 301 analysis of 23 July 2026.