Mexicali Hunger Strike Targets Power Rates

MEXICO · ELECTRICITY RATES

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Where It is to begin in the lobby of the governor’s office at the Centro Cívico, the state government complex.

Demand She wants Governor Marina del Pilar Ávila Olmeda to seek lower electricity rates in Mexicali.

Not confirmed Local media report this; no reply from CFE, the state power utility, is reported.

Power Index Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 70.8 points (November 2026 edition).

A Mexicali activist says she will take no food or water until the governor acts on electricity rates.

Marisela Barboza, an activist from the valley around Mexicali, in Baja California, a state on the US border, announced on Tuesday, 10 November 2026, that she will begin a hunger and liquid strike, meaning no food and no water, according to local media reports published that day. She is protesting electricity rates charged by CFE, the Comisión Federal de Electricidad, Mexico’s state power utility.

She filed a written request on the third floor of the state executive offices at the Centro Cívico, the state government complex in Mexicali, addressed to Governor Marina del Pilar Ávila Olmeda of Baja California. The protest is to begin in the lobby of the governor’s office and last until the governor commits to seek a lower Mexicali electricity rate from the federal government.

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Background

Barboza took part in an earlier hunger strike that began on Sunday, 20 September 2026, in Ciudad Guadalupe Victoria, a town in the valley. Residents there demanded a lower electricity tariff for the Mexicali Valley.

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What Is Not Known

Officials from the state General Government Secretariat, a state administration office, met her on the morning of 10 November, and the outcome is not reported. Reports do not say the strike has started, and no response from CFE has been reported.

More Mexico news is in our Mexico section. See also our report on CFE’s grid financing.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who announced the hunger strike in Mexicali?

Marisela Barboza, an activist from the valley around Mexicali, announced it on Tuesday, 10 November 2026, according to local media reports.

What does she want?

She wants Governor Marina del Pilar Ávila Olmeda to commit to seek a lower electricity rate for Mexicali from the federal government.

Sources: local media reports of 10 November 2026 on the announcement; local media report of 21 September 2026 on the earlier strike.