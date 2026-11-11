Mexicali Hunger Strike Targets Power Rates

IBOV 171,336.99 ▼ 0.52% IPC MEX 71,905.78 ▲ 0.05% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.58▼ 0.05% USD/MXN18.59▼ 0.21% USD/CLP983.69▲ 1.70% USD/COP3,294▲ 0.60% USD/PEN3.42▲ 0.26% USD/ARS1,545▼ 0.03% USD/UYU40.43▲ 3.48% USD/PYG6,196▲ 2.20% USD/BOB11.68▲ 1.36% USD/DOP60.46▲ 0.10% USD/CRC445.62▲ 1.58% USD/GTQ7.64▲ 3.18% USD/HNL26.89▲ 0.13% USD/NIO36.62▲ 1.17% USD/VES899.36▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.69▲ 2.46% USD/TTD6.72▲ 2.30% EUR/BRL6.22▲ 0.75% BRENT 93.40 ▲ 2.09% WTI 87.14 ▲ 1.28% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.30 ▲ 1.31% GOLD 4,058 ▲ 0.68% SILVER 53.01 ▲ 3.74% SOY 1,225 ▲ 0.06% CORN 447.75 ▼ 0.28% WHEAT 600.75 ▲ 1.35% COFFEE 270.45 ▼ 0.35% SUGAR 18.15 ▲ 0.33% ORANGE JUICE 146.15 ▲ 5.64% COTTON 82.68 ▲ 5.07% COCOA 4,705 ▼ 0.78% BEEF 219.15 ▲ 1.36% CATTLE 330.48 ▲ 0.65% LITHIUM 59.98 ▼ 2.23% PETR4 44.95 ▼ 0.53% VALE3 64.80 ▼ 1.98% ITUB4 41.20 ▼ 1.25% BBDC4 14.54 ▼ 0.95% ABEV3 15.79 ▲ 1.15% BBAS3 17.10 ▲ 0.47% B3SA3 14.48 ▼ 2.49% WEGE3 50.95 ▲ 0.41% PRIO3 60.02 ▲ 1.06% SUZB3 54.46 ▲ 0.48% RENT3 29.79 ▼ 3.37% AZZA3 14.73 ▼ 2.58% CSAN3 2.68 ▼ 3.25% RAIZ4 0.30 ▼ 98.77% PCAR3 2.56 ▲ 5.35% GMAT3 3.81 ▼ 0.52% PSSA3 46.67 ▲ 2.23% CVCB3 0.86 ▼ 1.15% POSI3 3.15 ▲ 3.96% SLCE3 17.09 ▼ 1.21% NATU3 5.55 ▼ 2.80% BRKM5 2.92 ▼ 3.31% RANI3 8.45 ▼ 3.54% CSNA3 4.38 ▼ 2.45% IBOV 171,336.99 ▼ 0.52% IPC MEX 71,905.78 ▲ 0.05% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.58 ▼ 0.05% USD/MXN 18.59 ▼ 0.21% USD/CLP 983.69 ▲ 1.70% USD/COP 3,294 ▲ 0.60% USD/PEN 3.42 ▲ 0.26% USD/ARS 1,545 ▼ 0.03% USD/UYU 40.43 ▲ 3.48% USD/PYG 6,196 ▲ 2.20% USD/BOB 11.68 ▲ 1.36% USD/DOP 60.46 ▲ 2.41% USD/CRC 445.62 ▲ 1.24% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▲ 2.97% USD/HNL 26.89 ▲ 0.13% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 1.17% USD/VES 899.36 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.69 ▲ 2.46% USD/TTD 6.72 ▲ 2.30% EUR/BRL 6.22 ▲ 0.75% BRENT 93.40 ▲ 2.09% WTI 87.14 ▲ 1.28% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.30 ▲ 1.31% GOLD 4,058 ▲ 0.68% SILVER 53.01 ▲ 3.74% SOY 1,225 ▲ 0.06% CORN 447.75 ▼ 0.28% WHEAT 600.75 ▲ 1.35% COFFEE 270.45 ▼ 0.35% SUGAR 18.15 ▲ 0.33% ORANGE JUICE 146.15 ▲ 5.64% COTTON 82.68 ▲ 5.07% COCOA 4,705 ▼ 0.78% BEEF 219.15 ▲ 1.36% CATTLE 330.48 ▲ 0.65% LITHIUM 59.98 ▼ 2.23% PETR4 44.95 ▼ 0.53% VALE3 64.80 ▼ 1.98% ITUB4 41.20 ▼ 1.25% BBDC4 14.54 ▼ 0.95% ABEV3 15.79 ▲ 1.15% BBAS3 17.10 ▲ 0.47% B3SA3 14.48 ▼ 2.49% WEGE3 50.95 ▲ 0.41% PRIO3 60.02 ▲ 1.06% SUZB3 54.46 ▲ 0.48% RENT3 29.79 ▼ 3.37% AZZA3 14.73 ▼ 2.58% CSAN3 2.68 ▼ 3.25% RAIZ4 0.30 ▼ 98.77% PCAR3 2.56 ▲ 5.35% GMAT3 3.81 ▼ 0.52% PSSA3 46.67 ▲ 2.23% CVCB3 0.86 ▼ 1.15% POSI3 3.15 ▲ 3.96% SLCE3 17.09 ▼ 1.21% NATU3 5.55 ▼ 2.80% BRKM5 2.92 ▼ 3.31% RANI3 8.45 ▼ 3.54% CSNA3 4.38 ▼ 2.45%
since 2009
Wednesday, November 11, 2026
Mexico Economy

Mexicali Hunger Strike Targets Power Rates

By · · 2 min read
Avenida Francisco I. Madero in central Mexicali, Baja California
Avenida Francisco I. Madero in central Mexicali, the Baja California state capital (Photo: ProtoplasmaKid, CC BY 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

MEXICO · ELECTRICITY RATES

Key Facts

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  • What happened Activist Marisela Barboza announced a hunger and liquid strike on Tuesday, 10 November 2026.
  • Where It is to begin in the lobby of the governor’s office at the Centro Cívico, the state government complex.
  • Demand She wants Governor Marina del Pilar Ávila Olmeda to seek lower electricity rates in Mexicali.
  • Not confirmed Local media report this; no reply from CFE, the state power utility, is reported.
  • Power Index Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 70.8 points (November 2026 edition).

A Mexicali activist says she will take no food or water until the governor acts on electricity rates.

Marisela Barboza, an activist from the valley around Mexicali, in Baja California, a state on the US border, announced on Tuesday, 10 November 2026, that she will begin a hunger and liquid strike, meaning no food and no water, according to local media reports published that day. She is protesting electricity rates charged by CFE, the Comisión Federal de Electricidad, Mexico’s state power utility.

She filed a written request on the third floor of the state executive offices at the Centro Cívico, the state government complex in Mexicali, addressed to Governor Marina del Pilar Ávila Olmeda of Baja California. The protest is to begin in the lobby of the governor’s office and last until the governor commits to seek a lower Mexicali electricity rate from the federal government.

Background

Barboza took part in an earlier hunger strike that began on Sunday, 20 September 2026, in Ciudad Guadalupe Victoria, a town in the valley. Residents there demanded a lower electricity tariff for the Mexicali Valley.

What Is Not Known

Officials from the state General Government Secretariat, a state administration office, met her on the morning of 10 November, and the outcome is not reported. Reports do not say the strike has started, and no response from CFE has been reported.

More Mexico news is in our Mexico section. See also our report on CFE’s grid financing.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who announced the hunger strike in Mexicali?

Marisela Barboza, an activist from the valley around Mexicali, announced it on Tuesday, 10 November 2026, according to local media reports.

What does she want?

She wants Governor Marina del Pilar Ávila Olmeda to commit to seek a lower electricity rate for Mexicali from the federal government.

Sources: local media reports of 10 November 2026 on the announcement; local media report of 21 September 2026 on the earlier strike.

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In depth

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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