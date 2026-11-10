Tequila Town Plans Six Days of Power Cuts
MEXICO · POWER
Power cuts are scheduled in parts of Tequila, the town in the western state of Jalisco that gave Mexico’s national spirit its name, on six days from Monday 9 to Saturday 14 November 2026. TV Azteca, a Mexican broadcaster, reported on 10 November that the Tequila municipal government posted the schedule for maintenance and upgrades to the electricity distribution network.
The localities of El Colomo and San Martín de los Caños lose power from 9:00 to 17:00 on Monday 9 and Wednesday 11 November. Colonia El Ranchito, a neighbourhood, loses power from 8:30 to 16:30 on Tuesday 10, Thursday 12, Friday 13 and Saturday 14 November.
Key Facts
- Where Tequila, Jalisco: El Colomo, San Martín de los Caños and Colonia El Ranchito.
- When Monday 9 to Saturday 14 November 2026, in staggered windows.
- Hours 9:00 to 17:00 in the two localities; 8:30 to 16:30 in El Ranchito.
- Why Maintenance and improvements to the distribution network, per the municipal notice.
- Power Index Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 70.8 points (November 2026 edition).
What Is Not Known
TV Azteca’s headline says CFE confirmed the cuts for 10 to 14 November, but its text cites the municipal notice and its calendar starts on Monday 9. It quotes no statement from CFE, the Comisión Federal de Electricidad.
Frequently Asked Questions
When are the Tequila power cuts?
TV Azteca reports cuts from Monday 9 to Saturday 14 November 2026, between 8:30 and 17:00 depending on the area. The two localities share one window, while El Ranchito has another.
Why is power being cut?
The Tequila municipal government’s notice, as relayed by TV Azteca, cites maintenance and improvements on distribution lines. The schedule covers three areas over six days.
Sources: TV Azteca, 10 November 2026.
Related: CFE seeks US$1 billion from investors and Mexico coverage.
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error