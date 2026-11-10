Tequila Town Plans Six Days of Power Cuts

IBOV 171,336.99 ▼ 0.52% IPC MEX 71,564.96 ▼ 0.42% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.58▲ 1.35% USD/MXN18.60▲ 0.39% USD/CLP983.69▲ 1.70% USD/COP3,297▲ 5.67% USD/PEN3.41▼ 0.02% USD/ARS1,545▼ 0.03% USD/UYU40.43▲ 3.52% USD/PYG6,196▲ 1.99% USD/BOB11.68▲ 0.19% USD/DOP60.44▲ 2.38% USD/CRC445.62▲ 1.24% USD/GTQ7.64▲ 2.97% USD/HNL26.89▲ 3.05% USD/NIO36.62▲ 2.53% USD/VES897.02▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.69▲ 2.36% USD/TTD6.72▲ 2.10% EUR/BRL6.23▲ 1.66% BRENT 91.84 ▼ 0.79% WTI 86.23 ▼ 0.71% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.27 ▼ 0.90% GOLD 4,046 ▼ 1.67% SILVER 51.51 ▼ 2.01% SOY 1,227 ▲ 3.76% CORN 448.00 ▲ 1.99% WHEAT 591.50 ▲ 0.60% COFFEE 266.75 ▼ 2.50% SUGAR 18.15 ▼ 0.33% ORANGE JUICE 146.15 ▲ 5.64% COTTON 78.28 ▼ 0.63% COCOA 4,852 ▼ 3.04% BEEF 222.55 ▲ 2.94% CATTLE 326.68 ▼ 0.51% LITHIUM 59.98 ▼ 2.23% PETR4 44.95 ▼ 0.53% VALE3 64.80 ▼ 1.98% ITUB4 41.20 ▼ 1.25% BBDC4 14.54 ▼ 0.95% ABEV3 15.79 ▲ 1.15% BBAS3 17.10 ▲ 0.47% B3SA3 14.48 ▼ 2.49% WEGE3 50.95 ▲ 0.41% PRIO3 60.02 ▲ 1.06% SUZB3 54.46 ▲ 0.48% RENT3 29.79 ▼ 3.37% AZZA3 14.73 ▼ 2.58% CSAN3 2.68 ▼ 3.25% RAIZ4 24.40 ▼ 12.86% PCAR3 2.56 ▲ 5.35% GMAT3 3.81 ▼ 0.52% PSSA3 46.67 ▲ 2.23% CVCB3 0.86 ▼ 1.15% POSI3 3.15 ▲ 3.96% SLCE3 17.09 ▼ 1.21% NATU3 5.55 ▼ 2.80% BRKM5 2.92 ▼ 3.31% RANI3 8.45 ▼ 3.54% CSNA3 4.38 ▼ 2.45% IBOV 171,336.99 ▼ 0.52% IPC MEX 71,564.96 ▼ 0.42% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.58 ▲ 1.35% USD/MXN 18.61 ▲ 0.42% USD/CLP 983.69 ▲ 1.70% USD/COP 3,297 ▲ 5.67% USD/PEN 3.41 ▼ 0.02% USD/ARS 1,545 ▼ 0.03% USD/UYU 40.43 ▲ 3.52% USD/PYG 6,196 ▲ 1.99% USD/BOB 11.68 ▲ 0.19% USD/DOP 60.44 ▲ 2.38% USD/CRC 445.62 ▲ 1.24% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▲ 2.97% USD/HNL 26.89 ▲ 3.05% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 2.53% USD/VES 897.02 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.69 ▲ 2.46% USD/TTD 6.72 ▲ 2.30% EUR/BRL 6.23 ▲ 1.66% BRENT 91.84 ▼ 0.79% WTI 86.23 ▼ 0.71% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.27 ▼ 0.90% GOLD 4,046 ▼ 1.67% SILVER 51.51 ▼ 2.01% SOY 1,227 ▲ 3.76% CORN 448.00 ▲ 1.99% WHEAT 591.50 ▲ 0.60% COFFEE 266.75 ▼ 2.50% SUGAR 18.15 ▼ 0.33% ORANGE JUICE 146.15 ▲ 5.64% COTTON 78.28 ▼ 0.63% COCOA 4,852 ▼ 3.04% BEEF 222.55 ▲ 2.94% CATTLE 326.68 ▼ 0.51% LITHIUM 59.98 ▼ 2.23% PETR4 44.95 ▼ 0.53% VALE3 64.80 ▼ 1.98% ITUB4 41.20 ▼ 1.25% BBDC4 14.54 ▼ 0.95% ABEV3 15.79 ▲ 1.15% BBAS3 17.10 ▲ 0.47% B3SA3 14.48 ▼ 2.49% WEGE3 50.95 ▲ 0.41% PRIO3 60.02 ▲ 1.06% SUZB3 54.46 ▲ 0.48% RENT3 29.79 ▼ 3.37% AZZA3 14.73 ▼ 2.58% CSAN3 2.68 ▼ 3.25% RAIZ4 24.40 ▼ 12.86% PCAR3 2.56 ▲ 5.35% GMAT3 3.81 ▼ 0.52% PSSA3 46.67 ▲ 2.23% CVCB3 0.86 ▼ 1.15% POSI3 3.15 ▲ 3.96% SLCE3 17.09 ▼ 1.21% NATU3 5.55 ▼ 2.80% BRKM5 2.92 ▼ 3.31% RANI3 8.45 ▼ 3.54% CSNA3 4.38 ▼ 2.45%
since 2009
Wednesday, November 11, 2026
Mexico Energy

Tequila Town Plans Six Days of Power Cuts

By · · 2 min read
High-voltage insulators and transformer bushings at an electrical substation against a blue sky
High-voltage equipment at an electrical substation, the kind of grid hardware the CFE Fibra E offering is meant to help pay for. (Photo: Rio Times library)

MEXICO · POWER

Power cuts are scheduled in parts of Tequila, the town in the western state of Jalisco that gave Mexico’s national spirit its name, on six days from Monday 9 to Saturday 14 November 2026. TV Azteca, a Mexican broadcaster, reported on 10 November that the Tequila municipal government posted the schedule for maintenance and upgrades to the electricity distribution network.

The localities of El Colomo and San Martín de los Caños lose power from 9:00 to 17:00 on Monday 9 and Wednesday 11 November. Colonia El Ranchito, a neighbourhood, loses power from 8:30 to 16:30 on Tuesday 10, Thursday 12, Friday 13 and Saturday 14 November.

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Key Facts

  • Where Tequila, Jalisco: El Colomo, San Martín de los Caños and Colonia El Ranchito.
  • When Monday 9 to Saturday 14 November 2026, in staggered windows.
  • Hours 9:00 to 17:00 in the two localities; 8:30 to 16:30 in El Ranchito.
  • Why Maintenance and improvements to the distribution network, per the municipal notice.
  • Power Index Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 70.8 points (November 2026 edition).
The white colonial-style CFE office building in Orizaba, Veracruz, lit at night
File photo, 2012. A customer office of CFE, Mexico’s state power company, in the colonial centre of Orizaba, Veracruz, Mexico. Photo: Iyari C. Gomez, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.
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What Is Not Known

TV Azteca’s headline says CFE confirmed the cuts for 10 to 14 November, but its text cites the municipal notice and its calendar starts on Monday 9. It quotes no statement from CFE, the Comisión Federal de Electricidad.

Frequently Asked Questions

When are the Tequila power cuts?

TV Azteca reports cuts from Monday 9 to Saturday 14 November 2026, between 8:30 and 17:00 depending on the area. The two localities share one window, while El Ranchito has another.

Why is power being cut?

The Tequila municipal government’s notice, as relayed by TV Azteca, cites maintenance and improvements on distribution lines. The schedule covers three areas over six days.

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Sources: TV Azteca, 10 November 2026.

Related: CFE seeks US$1 billion from investors and Mexico coverage.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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CFE el ranchito Jalisco mexico electricity mexico power outage power cuts scheduled blackouts tequila

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