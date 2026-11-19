MBRF has pushed back the due date of a US$535 million export loan and trimmed its borrowing margin, the company said, with banks already committed for US$410 million of the total.

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MBRF, the Brazilian food group formed from Marfrig, a beef producer, and BRF, a poultry and processed-food company, said on Wednesday 18 November 2026 that it has concluded the renegotiation of a syndicated export-prepayment loan, meaning one shared among several banks, of up to US$535 million (about R$3.1 billion). Banks have so far signed commitment letters for US$410 million of that amount.

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Other banks, or existing lenders that want a bigger share, can still join until Thursday 31 December 2026, MBRF said. It changes the terms of an existing loan and is not new borrowing.

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Key Facts Who. MBRF, Brazil’s Marfrig-BRF meat and food group, listed on São Paulo’s B3 as MBRF3.

What. It renegotiated a US$535 million export-prepayment (PPE) loan; banks have pledged US$410 million so far.

Terms. Maturity moves to 20 November 2031; others may join until 31 December 2026.

Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 19 November 2026, 8:30 a.m. ET.

MBRF has pushed back the due date of a US$535 million export loan and trimmed its borrowing margin, the company said, with banks already committed for US$410 million of the total.

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What MBRF Announced

A PPE, short for pré-pagamento de exportação, is pre-export financing: a bank lends dollars against future export sales. MBRF said the syndicated loan, shared among several banks, now runs to 20 November 2031 instead of November 2028.

The interest is priced as Term SOFR, the benchmark US dollar borrowing rate, plus a margin. With MBRF’s current BB+ credit rating, one step below investment grade, the margin is 2.70% a year, down 0.425 percentage points from the original 3.125%, according to the company.

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Why the Terms Matter

A longer maturity moves the final payment from November 2028 to November 2031, with principal repaid in half-yearly instalments from May 2028, and a lower margin cuts what MBRF pays on every dollar borrowed. At the current rating, on the full US$535 million, a 0.425-point cut is worth about US$2.3 million a year in interest, by our calculation, if the whole amount is drawn at the new margin.

The company described the operation as part of its liability management, aimed at financial discipline, longer debt maturities and lower financial expenses, and it gave no further reason in the notice as reported. Press reports of the notice name no lenders.

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The Big Picture

MBRF is the combined group of Marfrig and BRF. It trades as MBRF3 on B3, the São Paulo stock exchange.

The announcement does not say why the banks agreed to better terms, and it does not describe the rest of MBRF’s debt. Whether other lenders will follow before the year-end deadline is the open point.

What to Watch

The first checkpoint is Thursday 31 December 2026, when the window closes for new or enlarging lenders to join the renegotiated loan. The company’s next quarterly results would show the effect on interest costs.

What Is Not Known

The lending banks are not named in the reports of the announcement. It also does not say whether the remaining US$125 million of the US$535 million ceiling will be filled.

What It Means for You

If you follow MBRF as an investor, the news is about the cost and timing of existing debt, not about sales or profit. This report is not investment advice.

For readers who track Brazil’s meat exports, the deal fixes MBRF’s dollar funding timetable through 2031, but it says nothing about sales or demand. More coverage is in our Brazil news section.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is a PPE loan?

PPE stands for pré-pagamento de exportação, or export prepayment. A bank lends dollars to an exporter against future export sales, and the exporter repays from those sales.

How much did MBRF renegotiate?

MBRF said the syndicated loan is for up to US$535 million, about R$3.1 billion. Banks have signed commitment letters for US$410 million so far.

Can other banks still join?

Yes. New creditors can join, or existing ones can raise their share, until Thursday 31 December 2026, MBRF said.

What are the new terms?

Maturity moves to 20 November 2031 from November 2028. The margin over Term SOFR is 2.70% a year at the current BB+ rating, down from 3.125%.

Sources MBRF notice to the market of 18 November 2026 (investor relations: ri.mbrf.com).

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