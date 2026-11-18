File photo. Coast guard vessels moored in the harbour of Port Louis, Mauritius, with a cruise ship and grain silos behind. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

Security: Mauritius

Mauritius may rebuild its National Coast Guard after a wave of drug cases that has reached the police itself. Prime Minister Navin Ramgoolam told the National Assembly on Tuesday 17 November 2026 that 27 police officers and five prison officers have been arrested on drug offences since January 2025, a total of 32.

Asked by the government chief whip, Stéphanie Anquetil, whether he planned a complete overhaul of the coast guard, he answered yes, and Mauritian press reports of the session add that a Mauritian could lead it for the first time. He also confirmed that two coast guard members are under arrest and being questioned in the case of the yacht Dreamer, a cannabis-smuggling investigation, with more arrests expected.

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Key Facts Arrests. Since January 2025, 27 police officers and five prison officers were arrested on drug offences.

Coast guard. The prime minister backed a complete overhaul, possibly with a Mauritian in charge.

Yacht case. Two coast guard members are held in the Dreamer yacht smuggling case, with more arrests expected.

Open. The prime minister could not say how many officers came from the drug squad or coast guard.

As of 18 November 2026, 14:00 GMT.

Mauritius is an Indian Ocean island nation. Its coast guard patrols the surrounding sea, and members of the force are now under arrest.

What the Prime Minister Told Parliament

The exchange came during a Private Notice Question, an urgent question to the government, from the opposition leader, Chetan Baboolall, and during the prime minister’s weekly question time. Baboolall asked how many officers of the Anti-Drug and Smuggling Unit (ADSU), the police drug squad, and of the National Coast Guard had been arrested.

Ramgoolam said he did not have those precise figures, only the total of 27 police officers and five prison officers. He added that 698 drug cases have been detected since 2019, of which 145 involve trafficking by sea or by air.

On the Dreamer case, Baboolall asked whether any of the 1.5 tonnes of cannabis and hashish said to have reached Mauritius had been seized. Ramgoolam did not answer that point and said the police investigation continues and that all those involved would be arrested.

File photo, September 2015. The Parliament building in Port Louis, seat of the Mauritian National Assembly. Photo: Karsten Ratzke, CC0, Wikimedia Commons.

The prime minister complained that some suspended officers keep their full salary for years, in some cases ten years, while investigations drag on. He said the government is studying ways to end the duties of the most serious cases before criminal proceedings finish, and that the Attorney General’s Office is working on a legal amendment.

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Why the Coast Guard Is in Focus

The National Coast Guard patrols the waters around the island, and authorities say they run surveillance in the exclusive economic zone, the sea area a state controls up to 200 nautical miles from shore. About 21% of the cases detected since 2019, 145 of 698 by our calculation, involved the sea or the air.

According to official statistics (Statistics Mauritius) reported by the Mauritian press in September 2026, the market value of drugs seized rose from 1.56 billion rupees (about US$33 million) in 2024 to 9.33 billion rupees (about US$198 million) in 2025. Drug offences also rose 12.3% to 4,913, and the 2025 value includes an exceptional seizure of 433 kilograms of cocaine at sea.

The same reporting, citing unnamed police sources, said the drug squad’s role had been diluted from 2021 by a spread of specialised units, and that the squad regained a central role after the November 2024 election. Rupee conversions use about 47 rupees per US$, the market rate in early November.

What Each Side Says

Ramgoolam says the fight against drugs is a government priority and that policing has been reinforced with maritime surveillance, aerial patrols, Safe City cameras (the city camera network) and information-sharing agreements with Madagascar and Réunion. He also said that a faster disciplinary route for officers is one option being considered.

Baboolall argued that the system “does not work” and asked for an independent integrity unit to vet officers at the airport, the port and the coast guard. The prime minister replied that any such system would have to apply to all sectors and not to one area.

Cannabis and Synthetic Drugs

The prime minister said a report on reforming cannabis policy, prepared by the National Agency for Drug Control (NADC), was handed to him on 9 September 2026, and that it is premature to talk about legalisation. The National Drug Control Commission, the body that reviews drug policy, will meet before the end of this year, and its recommendations then go to Cabinet.

Asked about a 30 October alert from the NADC on a large quantity of high-strength drugs in circulation, and whether fentanyl, a powerful opioid, is involved, he said the police had informed him and were investigating. He added that traffickers keep changing methods, which makes detection difficult.

Why It Matters

For a country that depends on tourism and finance, a coast guard whose members are suspected of passing information to a smuggling crew is a security and reputation problem, and the 32 arrests show that suspicion now reaches the police and prison services. The numbers give the scale: a six-fold rise in the value of seizures between 2024 and 2025, set against 32 officers arrested in under two years.

A Mauritian at the head of the coast guard for the first time would be a major change, but no date or design was given. One checkpoint stands: the drug control commission is due to meet before the end of 2026, with no exact date announced.

What Is Not Known

It is not known how many of the 32 officers served in the drug squad or the coast guard, whether any of the 1.5 tonnes of cannabis and hashish in the Dreamer case has been recovered, or when the coast guard changes would take effect. The prime minister said the same about the precise breakdown.

We found no sourced comparison of Mauritius with other Indian Ocean states, so we offer none. Earlier steps in the case are in our report on the coast guard probe and our first report on the Dreamer arrests.

Background on the island’s politics is in our guide to who runs Mauritius. A second angle on state spending is in our report on the fuel contract probe.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many officers were arrested on drug charges in Mauritius?

The prime minister told parliament on 17 November 2026 that 27 police officers and five prison officers were arrested between January 2025 and November 2026. That is 32 in total.

Will Mauritius overhaul its coast guard?

Asked about a complete overhaul, the prime minister said yes, and press reports say he is working toward a Mauritian head. No date or design was given.

What is the Dreamer case?

It is a drug smuggling investigation built around the yacht Dreamer, with arrests that include two coast guard members. The prime minister said on 17 November that the investigation is continuing.

Sources: National Assembly of Mauritius, Private Notice Question and Prime Minister’s Question Time, 17 November 2026; Prime Minister’s Office of Mauritius, answers of Navin Ramgoolam; National Agency for Drug Control (NADC), alert of 30 October 2026; official drug offence and seizure statistics for 2022 to 2025, as reported in September 2026; exchange rate about 47 rupees per US$, early November 2026.

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