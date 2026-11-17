An aerial view of Port Louis, the capital and main port of Mauritius, pictured in November 2022. Photo: Arne Müseler / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0 de)

MAURITIUS · BANKING

SBM Holdings, a Mauritian bank holding company listed on the Stock Exchange of Mauritius (SEM), has had an interim chair since 4 November 2026. A Mauritian report of 17 November says its board has now confirmed Belinda Wong-Vacher in the post from that day.

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Wong-Vacher, an independent director (a board member with no executive role), succeeds chair Mahendra Vikramdass Punchoo, who resigned on 30 October 2026. The 17 November confirmation rests on one Mauritian report, and we could not read the board’s own notice.

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Key Facts The company SBM Holdings is a Mauritian bank holding company listed on the Stock Exchange of Mauritius (SEM).

The exit Chair Mahendra Vikramdass Punchoo resigned as director and chair on 30 October 2026.

The successor Independent director Wong-Vacher became interim chair on 4 November; confirmation was reported on 17 November.

As of 17 November 2026, 19:39 GMT

SBM Holdings has had an interim chair since 4 November after its previous chair resigned. A report says the board has now confirmed her, while central bank checks were still pending on 16 November.

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The Big Picture

Mauritian reporting says SBM Holdings announced on 30 October that Mahendra Vikramdass Punchoo, chair since September 2025, had resigned as director and chair. No reason was reported.

Wong-Vacher, an independent director since October 2025, was named interim chair on 4 November 2026. A Mauritian report of 16 November said her permanent post still needed checks by the Bank of Mauritius, the central bank, including a “fit and proper” suitability test.

The 17 November report says the board confirmed her that day. It does not say whether the Bank of Mauritius has approved her.

Ebene Cybercity, the business district south of Port Louis, Mauritius (file photo, 2014). Photo: Jean François Koenig / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.5).

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Who Is Belinda Wong-Vacher

Wong-Vacher has more than 20 years of experience in strategy, finance, risk management, auditing and corporate governance, Mauritian reporting of 17 November says. She holds an MBA (master of business administration), a BSc (bachelor of science) in finance and an LL.M. (master of laws) in international business law.

She also sits on the boards of other companies. She has been an independent director of SBM Holdings since October 2025.

What It Means for You

The change matters first to shareholders of SBM Holdings on the Mauritian exchange. No change for the group’s customers has been reported.

What to Watch

Watch for any statement on whether the Bank of Mauritius has approved her, since the 17 November report gives no date for it. For the wider sector, see our reports on Mauritius Commercial Bank group’s quarterly profit and the Bank of Mauritius rate rise.

What Is Not Known

It is not known whether the board’s 17 November confirmation is final, because its date rests on one Mauritian report and the exchange notice could not be read. It is also not known whether the Bank of Mauritius has approved her.

No reason was reported for Punchoo’s resignation. The 16 and 17 November reports describe her confirmation at different stages, one as pending and the other as done.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who Is the Chair of SBM Holdings?

Belinda Wong-Vacher has been interim chair since 4 November 2026. A report of 17 November says the board confirmed her that day, which we could not verify in a notice.

Why Did the Previous Chair Leave?

Mahendra Vikramdass Punchoo resigned as director and chair on 30 October 2026. No reason was reported.

Does the Central Bank Need to Approve the Chair?

A Mauritian report of 16 November said her permanent appointment depended on Bank of Mauritius checks, including a fit and proper test. The 17 November report does not say whether approval was given.

Sources: company notices as cited in Mauritian reporting and not read directly: SBM Holdings Ltd, statement on the chair’s resignation, 30 October 2026; SBM Holdings Ltd, board press release, 17 November 2026.





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