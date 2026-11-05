Brazil Bus Maker Marcopolo Profit Falls 43%

RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesCost of living, safety, visas across Latin America › RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. × Best for expats Cost of living Safest places Easy visas Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →

BRAZIL · COMPANIES

Key Facts The company Marcopolo, a leading Brazilian bus-body maker, earned R$186.5 million (about US$34 million) in the third quarter, down 43.4%.

The slump Sales fell 8.5% to R$2.29 billion (about US$420 million), and worldwide bus output dropped 25.2% to 3,085 units.

The weak spot Revenue of its overseas plants fell 21.4% to R$703.2 million (about US$129 million).

The outlook The company does not expect a consistent recovery in sales and output by early 2027.

Power Index Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

One of Brazil’s biggest bus-body makers had a much weaker spring and summer than a year ago. Marcopolo, based in Caxias do Sul in southern Brazil, said on Tuesday 3 November 2026 that its net profit for July to September fell 43.4% to R$186.5 million (about US$34 million), against R$329.6 million (about US$60 million) a year earlier.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Brazil story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

For US readers, Marcopolo is a clear read on how healthy Brazil’s factories and public transport budgets are. Its shares trade on B3, the São Paulo stock exchange, as POMO3 and POMO4, two share classes.

What Happened

Marcopolo published its third-quarter results on Tuesday 3 November 2026. Net revenue fell 8.5% to R$2.293 billion (about US$420 million), and EBITDA, which is operating profit before interest, tax and depreciation, fell 34.7% to R$274.1 million (about US$50 million).

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The slide follows a weaker second quarter, when net profit was R$271.2 million (about US$50 million), down 15.5%. The third quarter therefore marks a second, deeper step down.

The gross margin, the share of each sale left after production costs, dropped to 20.3% from 26.7% a year earlier. The company built 3,085 buses and bus bodies worldwide, 25.2% fewer than the 4,127 of the third quarter of 2025.

Free download · Expat checklist Get the free checklist as PDF Moving to Brazil 2026: the step-by-step checklist. This guide condensed into 2 printable pages with tick boxes and the key official links. Email address Get the PDF Free. We send a confirmation link first, and the same address then receives The Rio Times Brief, our daily briefing. Unsubscribe with one click at any time; see our privacy policy. Your checklist is ready. Download the PDF checklist

Where the Weakness Came From

Output in Brazil fell 16.7%, but output at the company’s overseas plants fell 59.3%. Revenue of those overseas operations dropped 21.4% to R$703.2 million (about US$129 million).

Exports from Brazil moved the other way, rising 3% to R$377.8 million (about US$69 million). A federal school-bus programme called Caminho da Escola, which supplies buses to municipalities and states, received only 2 vehicles from the company in the quarter, against 631 a year earlier.

Costs and Restructuring

Marcopolo booked R$19.9 million (about US$3.6 million) of one-off restructuring costs, of which R$16.7 million fell in Brazil and R$3.2 million in Mexico. Gross profit, which is sales minus production costs, fell 30.5% to R$464.8 million (about US$85 million).

The company’s results show that the weakness came from lower volumes and thinner margins together. Fewer buses were built, and each one left less profit.

What the Company Expects

In its outlook, Marcopolo says it does not expect a consistent recovery in sales and production by the end of 2026 or in early 2027. The company has given no date for a rebound.

Brazilian bus bodies are ordered by city transit operators, long-distance coach firms and public programmes. A pause in any of the three shows up quickly at the factory.

What It Means for You

If you own Brazilian stocks through a US fund, this report is a reminder that exporters and transport suppliers are under pressure from a slower home market. Weak bus orders are one more sign of the factory slowdown described in our report on Brazil’s manufacturing index.

Buses already in service keep running, so travellers will notice nothing soon. The company has not said what the slowdown means for jobs at its plants.

What Is Not Known

It is not known when orders will return, or which overseas markets are behind the fall of nearly 60% in output at its foreign plants. The company has not given a date for a recovery.

It is also unclear whether the federal school-bus programme will order more vehicles soon. We converted reais at 5.46 per US dollar, the rate of 5 November 2026 from RT, a financial data provider, so dollar values move with the exchange rate.

More: Brazil news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Does Marcopolo Make?

Marcopolo, based in Caxias do Sul, builds bus and coach bodies, including city, intercity and electric models. It sells in Brazil and abroad.

How Much Did Marcopolo Earn in the Third Quarter of 2026?

Net profit was R$186.5 million (about US$34 million), down 43.4% from a year earlier. Net revenue was R$2.293 billion (about US$420 million).

Why Did Marcopolo’s Profit Fall?

Fewer buses were built, down 25.2% worldwide, and output at overseas plants fell 59.3%. Gross margin also shrank to 20.3% from 26.7%.

When Does Marcopolo Expect Sales to Recover?

The company says it does not expect a consistent recovery by the end of 2026 or early 2027. It has given no date for a rebound.

Sources: Marcopolo S.A., third-quarter 2026 earnings release and investor relations, 3 November 2026; Brazil’s securities regulator (CVM), company filings, 3 November 2026; RT financial data provider, USD/BRL rate, 5 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief

Brazil runoff, Sunday, October 25: Brazil runoff: date, poll closing times and when results start. Latest: Brazil runoff polls, Flávio 51%, Lula 49%.