Malawi Pays 11% of Export Income on Debt

File photo, 2025. A new bridge over the Niwali River at Thondwe in southern Malawi, built after Cyclone Freddy destroyed the old one. (Photo: Thondwephotos, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

ECONOMY · MALAWI

Malawi spent the equivalent of 11% of its export earnings on external debt payments in 2025, the World Bank’s International Debt Report 2026, its annual survey of developing-country debt, shows. The country’s external debt stood at US$4.05 billion, up 8.1% in a year and more than double the US$1.72 billion of 2015.

The World Bank, the global development lender, said in December 2025 that debt payments in Malawi were already consuming more than half of domestic revenue. The new figures show a country whose foreign debt is almost all owed to public lenders, while the Bank’s own review points to expensive borrowing at home as one source of strain.

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Key Facts Debt stock Malawi’s external debt reached US$4.05 billion in 2025, up 8.1% from 2024.

Burden External debt payments took 11% of export earnings; the debt equals 251% of exports.

Lenders Multilateral lenders, owned by many governments, hold about 91% of public external debt.

New loans Official loans signed in 2025 averaged 1.1% interest over 23 years.

Budget By December 2025 debt payments already took over half of domestic revenue.

What the Debt Figures Show

External debt is money a country owes to lenders abroad. Malawi’s stood at US$4.048 billion in 2025, against US$1.723 billion in 2015, according to the World Bank’s International Debt Report 2026.

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Public and publicly guaranteed debt, the part owed by the state or backed by it, made up US$3.972 billion of the total. Short-term debt, due within a year, accounted for US$76 million.

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Who Malawi Owes

Multilateral lenders, meaning institutions owned by many governments, hold US$3.599 billion of the public external debt, or about 91%, including credit and reserve-asset allocations from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the global emergency lender. The International Development Association (IDA), the World Bank’s arm for lending to the poorest countries on soft terms, holds US$1.895 billion, and the African Development Bank, a continental lender, holds US$470 million.

Bilateral lenders, meaning single governments, hold US$373 million, of which China accounts for US$219 million and India US$80 million. Malawi took no new loans from private creditors in 2025.

File photo. A craft market in Blantyre, Malawi’s commercial city.

Why Payments Still Bite

Debt service means the interest and repayments a country must pay each year. In 2025 Malawi’s external debt service equalled 11% of its exports, and its external debt equalled 251% of exports and 27% of gross national income, a measure of national earnings.

New official loans in 2025 carried an average interest rate of 1.1%, a repayment period of 23 years and a four-year grace period, meaning a stretch before repayments begin. Those terms are low-cost and long, yet the debt ratios above remain high.

The World Bank’s Malawi Public Finance Review, its December 2025 assessment of the government’s budget, points to strain at home. It says the budget deficit is financed by expensive domestic borrowing, and that rigid spending, including wages and interest, takes more than 90% of domestic revenue.

What the World Bank Says in General

The 2026 report’s foreword is signed by Haishan Fu, the World Bank’s chief statistician. It says the aim “should, therefore, not be more debt” but “better financing that is affordable, transparent, sustainable, and capable of supporting investment and growth.”

That message is aimed at developing countries as a group and does not single out Malawi. The country page supplies the Malawi numbers used above.

What It Means for You

For readers who follow African debt, the report’s creditor table lists only multilateral and bilateral lenders for Malawi’s public external debt, and no private creditors. China and India are the only bilateral lenders it names.

For people in Malawi, the December 2025 review links the debt bill to less room for social and infrastructure spending. See our Malawi coverage, the Malawi explainer and Malawi Fights US$173M Defunct Bank Award for related news.

What Is Not Known

The country page gives debt service as a share of exports, not in dollars, and covers external debt only. It does not show Malawi’s domestic debt, the source of pressure that the Bank’s December 2025 review stresses.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much external debt does Malawi owe?

Malawi’s external debt was US$4.048 billion in 2025, according to the World Bank’s International Debt Report 2026. That is 8.1% more than in 2024.

Who are Malawi’s biggest creditors?

Multilateral lenders hold US$3.599 billion of the public external debt, including US$1.895 billion from the World Bank’s IDA. China is the largest single-government lender with US$219 million.

How much of its export income goes on debt?

External debt service equalled 11% of Malawi’s exports in 2025, and the debt itself equalled 251% of exports. The figures are from the World Bank’s 2026 report.

Sources: World Bank, International Debt Report 2026, Malawi country page, November 2026; World Bank, Malawi Public Finance Review, “Restoring Stability, Rebuilding Trust”, 9 December 2025.

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