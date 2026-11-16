Brazil’s conservative Liberal Party (PL), the party of former president Jair Bolsonaro, will hold 29 of the Senate’s 81 seats from 1 February 2027. That makes it the largest bloc in the chamber that decides which of President Lula’s bills reach a vote.

The PL officially backs Rogério Marinho, the Liberal Party senator who leads the opposition, against Davi Alcolumbre, the current Senate president, whose camp claims 48 votes. The outcome matters to US investors because the Senate president steers the fiscal agenda that our Brazil coverage follows.

Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Brazil story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. —Who. Current Senate president Davi Alcolumbre seeks a new term against Rogério Marinho, the opposition leader. —What. The PL, Jair Bolsonaro’s conservative party, becomes the largest Senate bloc with 29 senators. —Votes. A majority is 41 of 81 votes, cast by secret ballot on 1 February 2027. —Claims. Marinho says he can gather more than 40 votes; Alcolumbre’s camp claims 48. —Next. Senators are expected to vote on four pending requests for separate votes (destaques) on the government’s fiscal adjustment bill on Tuesday 17 November. —Power Index Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition). —As of. 16 November 2026, 06:30 UTC

Brazil’s Senate will pick its president by secret ballot on 1 February 2027, and three contenders are already positioning.

What Happened

On Wednesday 4 November the PL officially launched Marinho, the Senate’s opposition leader, at a meeting of dozens of opposition lawmakers. Marinho coordinated Flávio Bolsonaro’s presidential campaign, and Flávio lost to Lula in the 25 October runoff.

Marinho says he can gather more than 40 votes and works for a single opposition candidacy. With the smaller Novo party, a small liberal party, the PL bloc has 32.

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The Three Contenders

Davi Alcolumbre, of the centre-right União Brasil party and senator for Amapá, is the current Senate president and seeks another two-year term, for 2027 to 2028. His camp says it is working with about 48 votes, none of them confirmed.

President Lula has signalled support, but the government has not formalised its position. Parties aligned with it, including the Workers’ Party (PT), tend to follow Alcolumbre.

Tereza Cristina, a former agriculture minister and Progressistas (a centre-right party) senator for Mato Grosso do Sul, says she will run as a third way. She would be the first woman to lead the Senate, and she says she will keep her candidacy.

Her allies bet on resistance to Alcolumbre’s re-election and to the opposition’s harder line. Her entry leaves the right with two candidates for now.

One of the two office towers of Brazil’s National Congress in Brasília. File photo, 22 July 2025. Photo: Agência Senado, the Senate’s news service, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

How the Vote Works

The Senate elects its president on 1 February 2027, when senators chosen in October take office, after two thirds of its 81 seats were renewed. The ballot is secret, which makes any vote count a claim rather than a fact.

The constitution bars re-election of a Senate president within the same legislature but allows it in the next one. Alcolumbre was elected in February 2025 by 73 of 81 votes, the third-highest total in the chamber’s history, and the new legislature opens on 1 February 2027.

Why It Matters

A Senate president controls the agenda, deciding which bills, constitutional amendments and inquiries reach the floor, so the winner shapes Lula’s fiscal and security plans for 2027. Under article 60 of the constitution, one third of senators, or 27 of 81, can propose a constitutional amendment, and the PL’s 29 seats from the post-runoff count now clear that bar.

Passing an amendment needs three fifths, or 49 votes, in two rounds, so the PL still needs allies. The Senate approved the base text of the government’s fiscal adjustment package on Thursday 12 November by 45 votes to 31.

What to Watch

The first checkpoint is the Senate vote on amendments to the fiscal package, expected on Tuesday 17 November. The bill, which trims tax benefits, would then go to the Chamber of Deputies, the lower house.

The second is the election of the Senate president by secret ballot on 1 February 2027. That vote is a first test of the coalition behind Alcolumbre.

What Is Not Known

It is not known whether the right unites behind one candidate, or whether Lula’s government formalises its support for Alcolumbre. Marinho says he works for a single opposition candidacy, while Cristina also plans to run.

Real counts are unknowable under a secret ballot, so Marinho’s claim of at least 40 votes and Alcolumbre’s claim of 48 are both unverified. It is also unclear whether Alcolumbre has formally registered a candidacy, since reports say he has not yet formalised it.

What It Means for You

For a US investor in Brazil, the Senate president sets how fast Lula’s fiscal and security bills move. A president aligned with the government would give its bills a clearer path, while an opposition president could hold some back.

The secret ballot makes the outcome hard to call before 1 February 2027. Our Latin America Power Map places the Senate race among the region’s wider power shifts.

In Plain English

Senate president: the senator who runs the chamber and sets its agenda.

the senator who runs the chamber and sets its agenda. Secret ballot: a vote in which nobody can see how each senator voted.

a vote in which nobody can see how each senator voted. Centrão: a centre-right bloc of parties in Congress.

a centre-right bloc of parties in Congress. Constitutional amendment: a change to the constitution; filing needs a third of senators, passing needs three fifths.

a change to the constitution; filing needs a third of senators, passing needs three fifths. PL: the Liberal Party, Jair Bolsonaro’s conservative party.

Frequently Asked Questions

When does Brazil elect its Senate president?

The Senate votes on 1 February 2027, when senators elected in October take office. The ballot is secret.

Who is running for Senate president?

Incumbent Davi Alcolumbre seeks another term, the Liberal Party backs Rogério Marinho, and Tereza Cristina plans to run as a third way. Reports say Alcolumbre has not yet formalised a candidacy.

How many votes does it take to win?

A majority is 41 of the 81 seats. Alcolumbre’s camp claims 48 votes and Marinho says more than 40, but neither claim can be checked.

Why do the PL’s seats matter?

Under article 60 of the constitution, one third of senators, 27 of 81, can propose a constitutional amendment. The PL’s 29 seats clear that bar, though passing one needs 49 votes.

Sources Federal Senate, https://www12.senado.leg.br/ · Federal Senate news, 12 November 2026, https://www12.senado.leg.br/noticias/materias/2026/11/12/texto-principal-do-ajuste-fiscal-e-aprovado-pelo-senado · Brazilian Constitution, article 60, https://www.planalto.gov.br/ccivil_03/constituicao/constituicao.htm