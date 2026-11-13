Lithium Miners Fund Falls 2.7% to a 12-Month Low | Lithium Wrap, Nov 12

Key Facts Lowest close in a year: the lithium miners fund LIT closed Thursday, November 12, 2026 at US$59.43, down 2.69% on the day and 35.1% below its 11 May high of 91.62.

the lithium miners fund LIT closed Thursday, November 12, 2026 at US$59.43, down 2.69% on the day and 35.1% below its 11 May high of 91.62. Slide is accelerating: LIT is down 9.36% over 20 sessions and 20.3% over 60, so this is a long grind rather than a one-day shock.

LIT is down 9.36% over 20 sessions and 20.3% over 60, so this is a long grind rather than a one-day shock. Albemarle: the US lithium giant fell 1.17% to US$94.85, still 56.0% below its 16 April high of 215.62 but 5.2% above its 3 November low of 90.19.

the US lithium giant fell 1.17% to US$94.85, still 56.0% below its 16 April high of 215.62 but 5.2% above its 3 November low of 90.19. SQM: Chile’s lithium producer slipped 1.55% to US$53.89, which is 43.5% below its 16 April high of 95.31 and only 2.1% above its 12-month low.

Chile’s lithium producer slipped 1.55% to US$53.89, which is 43.5% below its 16 April high of 95.31 and only 2.1% above its 12-month low. Why: rising US yields (the 10-year at 5.10%) and a firmer dollar hit capital-hungry miners, and the fund was already in a long slide.

rising US yields (the 10-year at 5.10%) and a firmer dollar hit capital-hungry miners, and the fund was already in a long slide. History is mixed: after 42 earlier falls of this size in LIT’s own record, the fund was higher 20 sessions later in 23 cases, or 55%.

after 42 earlier falls of this size in LIT’s own record, the fund was higher 20 sessions later in 23 cases, or 55%. Prediction markets: Polymarket, a real-money prediction market, prices an 87.5% chance of a 0.25-point Federal Reserve rate rise in December (US$29.4 million traded, 7:41 p.m. ET, 12 November).

Today’s Focus Lithium shares fell again on Thursday, November 12, 2026, and the main exchange-traded fund that holds lithium miners, LIT, closed at its lowest level in at least 12 months. It is not the metal’s own price, but it is the best everyday gauge of how investors value the companies that dig and refine it. The immediate push came from markets, not batteries. Hotter-than-hoped US inflation lifted bond yields and the dollar, and investors sold other commodity-linked assets too, with the gold fund GLD down 2.82% on the day. Underneath sits a slower story: the fund is down 9.36% over 20 sessions and 20.3% over 60, so this is a long grind rather than a one-day shock. Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Markets story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. What matters today. Lithium equities are now being priced for weaker prospects, and the next US rate signals will show whether the pressure eases.

01 The session in one read

Lithium miners had a bad Thursday, November 12, 2026, and the damage landed on a market that was already limping. The LIT fund closed at US$59.43, down 2.69%, its lowest close in at least a year.

The fund is 35.1% below its 11 May high of 91.62. That means more than a third of the value investors were willing to pay for lithium miners six months ago has gone.

Assessment — Rates shock on top of a price slump MEDIUM The best-supported reading is that Thursday’s drop was a macro-driven extension of a long downtrend, not a new crisis. Expensive money hurts miners that need heavy investment, and the fund was already falling before the move in yields. The variable to watch is the 10-year Treasury yield, which will show whether the pressure on miners eases.

Lithium — the daily wrap.

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02 The board

All three names fell, but the fund fell most because it holds a wide basket of miners and battery-metal producers. Albemarle, the largest Western lithium producer by reputation, lost 1.17% to US$94.85, while Chile’s SQM lost 1.55% to US$53.89.

SQM is the one to watch for the chart-minded. It sits 2.1% above its 12-month low of 52.79, a level set exactly a year earlier, on 12 November 2025.

Asset Level Change Lithium (LIT ETF) US$59.43 -2.69% Albemarle US$94.85 -1.17% SQM US$53.89 -1.55%

Source: RT close, 2026-11-12. Where a commodity has no spot feed, an exchange-traded tracker or leading producer is shown as a labelled proxy.

Live Market Intelligence The live market board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Latin America — Cross-Market Board Ibovespa · benchmark 171,324.31 -0.43% L 169,942 day range H 172,060 +8.69% over 12 months Market breadth · 3 names 33% advancing 1 ▲ advancing 2 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.64 +1.06% USD / MXN 18.58 -0.09% USD / CLP 994.00 +1.14% USD / COP 3,302 -0.16% USD / ARS 1,545 +0.03% Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil 171,324.31 -0.43% S&P/BMV IPC Mexico 71,674.32 -0.46% S&P IPSA Chile 10,625.27 +0.69% S&P MERVAL Argentina 2,848,945 — MSCI COLCAP Colombia 2,452.93 -1.35% Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 171,324.31 -0.43% +8.69% 172,060.43 172,060 169,942 — IPSA 10,625.27 +0.69% — 10,552.02 10,646 10,506 — IPC MEX 71,674.32 -0.46% +13.64% 72,006.05 72,212 71,603 163,492,928 MERVAL 2,848,945 — -10.97% 2,859,051 — — — COLCAP 2,452.93 -1.35% — — — — — USD/BRL 5.64 +1.06% +6.62% 5.58 5.65 5.64 — EUR/BRL 6.24 +0.11% +1.79% 6.23 6.25 6.23 — USD/MXN 18.58 -0.09% +1.63% 18.60 18.60 18.58 — USD/CLP 994.00 +1.14% +6.94% 982.80 996.27 982.53 — USD/COP 3,302 -0.16% -10.88% 3,307 3,303 3,302 — USD/PEN 3.41 -0.06% +0.92% 3.41 3.41 3.41 — USD/ARS 1,545 +0.03% +9.69% 1,545 1,545 1,545 — USD/UYU 40.52 +3.32% +3.23% 39.22 40.52 40.52 — USD/PYG 6,185 +3.33% -10.93% 5,986 6,185 6,185 — USD/BOB 11.60 +0.86% +72.17% 11.50 11.60 11.60 — USD/DOP 60.47 +0.03% -5.59% 60.45 60.59 60.45 — USD/CRC 445.25 +1.62% -9.18% 438.17 445.25 445.25 — USD/GTQ 7.65 +3.31% +2.09% 7.40 7.65 7.65 — Largest moves today USD/PYG 6,185 +3.33% USD/UYU 40.52 +3.32% USD/GTQ 7.65 +3.31% USD/CRC 445.25 +1.62% COLCAP 2,452.93 -1.35% USD/CLP 994.00 +1.14% USD/BRL 5.64 +1.06% USD/BOB 11.60 +0.86% The session read The Ibovespa eased 0.43%, with breadth negative — 1 of 3 names higher. IPSA led, while COLCAP lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 12 Nov 2026 Latin American Pulse for Thursday, November 12, 2026 Read →

03 Why it moved

First and heaviest, money got more expensive. A hot US inflation report earlier in the week lifted the 10-year Treasury yield, the benchmark borrowing cost for the world, to 5.10% from 4.98% on Tuesday (the US bond market was shut on Wednesday). The dollar index rose 0.25% on the day, and traders now price a Federal Reserve rate rise rather than a cut.

Second, selling in commodities spread across assets. The gold fund GLD fell 2.82% on Thursday and is 5.49% lower over five sessions, which suggests investors were cutting broad commodity exposure rather than judging lithium alone.

Our confidence that rates explain the move is medium, because lithium shares were already falling before the latest rise in yields.

04 The trend behind it

This is a continuation, not a new phase. LIT is down 9.36% over 20 sessions and 20.3% over 60, and Thursday’s close is the low of the past 12 months.

Our own records add perspective. LIT fell 9.4% in 20 sessions; in the 42 earlier cases with a move at least that large since 2010, it was higher 20 sessions later in 23, or 55%, with a median gain of 0.9%, a worst case of 14.9% lower and a best of 17.5% higher. History is not a forecast, but it says deep falls often pause and rarely end cleanly.

05 What it means for Latin America

The Lithium Triangle of Chile, Argentina and Bolivia holds a large share of the world’s known lithium in salt flats, shallow brine lakes that are pumped and evaporated. Chile’s SQM is the region’s bellwether, and its shares sit 43.5% below their 16 April high of 95.31. Lower prices shrink the royalties and tax income that Chile and Argentina’s lithium provinces had counted on.

The pain is uneven. Argentina is still building new brine projects, and falling prices make marginal ones harder to finance. Bolivia, which has large resources but little output, feels it least in cash and most in delayed foreign partnerships.

For travellers and ordinary savers the message is simple. Cheaper lithium eventually lowers battery costs, which helps electric-vehicle buyers in Brazil and Mexico, but it hurts local mining towns and any pension fund holding Chilean producers.

06 The names to watch

Albemarle is the bellwether. Its New York shares fell 1.17% to US$94.85, still 56.0% below their 16 April high of 215.62 but 5.2% above their 3 November low of 90.19.

SQM is the purest Latin American play. Its shares are 10.88% lower over 20 sessions, and in our history since 2007 there were 73 earlier falls this size, after which it was higher 20 sessions later in 41, or 56%. The worst case was 39.8% lower and the best 36.2% higher, so the range is wide.

07 What would end it

The nearest floors are the 12-month lows: Albemarle’s 90.19 from 3 November and SQM’s 52.79 from 12 November 2025. If either breaks, chart-watchers will look for a fresh leg lower, while resistance sits near the recent highs and far above, at the April peaks.

Two things could stop the slide: a softer US inflation reading that pulls the 10-year yield back below 5%, and signs that battery makers are restocking. Until one of those arrives, the honest answer is that the pressure continues.

08 What to watch

The LIT fund: Thursday’s close is the lowest of the past 12 months, so there is no recent floor beneath it.

Thursday’s close is the lowest of the past 12 months, so there is no recent floor beneath it. US yields: The 10-year Treasury yield at 5.10% is the main macro pressure on miners.

The 10-year Treasury yield at 5.10% is the main macro pressure on miners. SQM support: The 12-month low of 52.79 is only 2.1% below the current price.

The 12-month low of 52.79 is only 2.1% below the current price. Albemarle support: Its 12-month low of 90.19 from 3 November is 5.2% below the close.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, where users bet real money, lists a market on the Federal Reserve’s December rate decision, with US$29.4 million traded as of 7:41 p.m. ET, 12 November 2026. It prices a 0.25-point rise at 87.5%, a 0.5-point or larger rise at 10.1%, no change at 1.7% and a cut at 0.5%.

These prices are bets, not polls. They show traders expect higher US rates, the main reason capital-hungry lithium miners are under pressure.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is LIT the price of lithium?

No. LIT is an exchange-traded fund that holds shares of lithium miners and battery-metal producers, so it moves with company expectations as well as the metal.

Why did lithium shares fall on Thursday, November 12, 2026?

Rising US bond yields and a firmer dollar hit lithium miners, which were already in a long slide.

What is the Lithium Triangle?

It is the cluster of salt flats across Chile, Argentina and Bolivia that holds a large share of the world’s known lithium.

Does a drop this large usually reverse?

In our own history, LIT was higher 20 sessions later in 23 of 42 similar cases, or 55%, but the worst case was 14.9% lower, so it is no guarantee.

Market data: The Rio Times

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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