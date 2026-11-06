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since 2009
Friday, November 6, 2026
Economy Brazil

Brazil’s 2024 Growth Confirmed at 3.4%

By · November 6, 2026 · 4 min read
Avenida Paulista in São Paulo at dusk with traffic and lit office towers
File photo. Avenida Paulista in São Paulo at dusk, the avenue where many banks and companies have offices. Photo: Ricardo Migliani, CC BY 3.0, Wikimedia Commons.

BRAZIL ECONOMY · GDP

Published Friday, 6 November, 10:46 a.m. ET · Source: IBGE national accounts, Polymarket

Key Facts

  • Power Index Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).
  • The number Brazil’s economy grew 3.4% in 2024, the final figure, to R$11.78 trillion (about US$2.2 trillion).
  • The driver Household spending rose 5.1% and services 3.8%, while farming fell 3.7%.
  • The catch Growth slowed to 2.0% year on year in the second quarter of 2026.
  • Prediction markets Polymarket, a US prediction market, gives 37% to a small third-quarter 2026 contraction of 0.1% to 0.3% (6 November, 10:30 a.m. ET).

Brazil’s economy grew faster in 2024 than in any year since 2021, and the official final count has just confirmed it. The same data shows who did the work: Brazilian shoppers, not farms and not exporters.

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On Friday 6 November, IBGE, the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics, published its final 2024 count of Brazil’s economy. Output grew 3.4% to R$11.78 trillion (about US$2.2 trillion at the 2024 average rate of roughly R$5.39 per dollar).

That tops the 3.2% of 2023 and the 3.0% of 2022. It is the number behind Brazil’s GDP ranking, so it anchors every later comparison.

Why Did Brazil Grow So Fast in 2024?

Brazilians spent. Household consumption rose 5.1% in 2024, and total final consumption rose 4.4%.

Services did the heavy lifting, up 3.8%, with information and communication the fastest at 6.1%. Industry added 3.1%, and gross value added, the supply-side total, rose 3.1% as services and industry together supplied more than 93% of it.

Companies invested too: fixed capital formation, meaning spending on machinery, buildings and equipment, jumped 6.9% after falling 3.0% in 2023. The investment rate reached 16.9% of GDP.

Brazil Finance Ministry building in Brasília, file photo
File photo: Brazil’s Finance Ministry in Brasília, which sets fiscal policy alongside the central bank’s interest rates.

What Held Brazil Back in 2024?

Farming was the only one of 12 activity groups to shrink, down 3.7%. Trade also leaked growth abroad, because imports rose 15.6% while exports rose only 2.8%.

In plain English: shoppers and businesses bought more than Brazil produced, and the gap was filled from abroad. That helps US exporters but leaves less of the boom at home.

Where Does Growth Stand Now?

The 2024 peak was a high bar. Quarterly growth was 1.1% in the first quarter of 2026 and 0.5% in the second, which left the economy 2.0% above a year earlier.

IBGE also paused the detailed annual breakdown for 2024 while it moves to a new 2021 base year for its calculations. Only aggregate estimates were kept.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, a crypto-based betting exchange, lists a market on Brazil’s third-quarter 2026 growth. At 10:30 a.m. ET on 6 November it priced a fall of more than 0.3% at 47.9% and a fall of 0.1% to 0.3% at 37.0%, against 8.9% for growth of 0.0% to 0.2%; about US$47,125 has been traded.

These are bets, not forecasts, and thin ones. Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely.

We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What It Means for US Readers

The winner from the 2024 pattern was anyone selling to Brazilian consumers, from US machinery makers to companies behind Brazil-listed retailers and banks. The loser was Brazilian farm income, which matters for grain and coffee exporters.

For holders of EWZ, the iShares Brazil exchange-traded fund, or of US-traded shares such as Itaú, Brazil’s largest private bank, and Nu Holdings, the digital bank, the old number changes little today. The sharper signal is the slowdown since, covered in our ranking analysis and on the Brazil hub.

What Is Not Known

IBGE has not said when the detailed breakdown by industry resumes. Whether the 2021-base revision will change the 3.4% figure is also unknown.

What to Watch Next

IBGE is scheduled to publish third-quarter 2026 GDP on Wednesday 2 December. A reading above the market’s bets would argue the slowdown is shallow, while a contraction would confirm it.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did Brazil’s economy grow in 2024?

IBGE’s final count shows 3.4% growth, to R$11.78 trillion (about US$2.2 trillion). That is up from 3.2% in 2023.

What drove the growth?

Household consumption rose 5.1% and services 3.8%. Investment rose 6.9%, while agriculture fell 3.7%.

Sources: IBGE, annual national accounts, SIDRA data portal table 6784 (6 November 2026); IBGE, quarterly national accounts, SIDRA table 5932; Polymarket, a US prediction market, “Brazil GDP Growth in Q3 2026 (QoQ)” (accessed 6 November 2026, 10:30 a.m. ET).

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This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief

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