Latin America and Africa Sport, 14 and 15 November

Mirassol, a small club from inland São Paulo state, host Atlético Mineiro, a club from Belo Horizonte, on Saturday 14 November at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) in Brazil’s Série A, the country’s top league. It is the only round 35 match played before Wednesday 18 November.

Three Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers and seven Colombian league matches follow the same afternoon, and Nairobi hosts a rallycross weekend. We list what a league or federation page shows, mark what rests on weaker evidence, and name what we could not confirm at the end.

Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Brazil story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. —Saturday. Mirassol host Atlético Mineiro in Brazil’s Série A at 4:30 p.m. ET. —Africa. In Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, Uganda v Botswana is at 11:00 a.m. ET; two more follow at 2:00 p.m. —Colombia. Seven Colombian Liga BetPlay matches are listed for 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. —Kenya. Rallycross runs in Nairobi on Saturday and Sunday; a weekend pass costs 500 Kenyan shillings (KES, about US$3.85). —Result. Curaçao and Panama drew 0-0 in a Concacaf (North and Central American football body) Nations League quarter-final. —Prediction markets. Polymarket, a prediction exchange, prices Mexico at 38% to win the Concacaf Nations League (read 9:30 a.m. ET, 13 November).

The confirmed Latin American and African fixtures for Saturday 14 and Sunday 15 November 2026, with kick-off times in US Eastern Time.

File photo: fans at a São Paulo FC v Mirassol FC league match, 25 April 2026. Photo: Mtvdanilo, CC BY 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

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Saturday 14 November: The Confirmed Matches

Kick-off times below are converted to US Eastern Time, which is five hours behind Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) after US clocks went back on 1 November. Brazil is two hours ahead of ET, Colombia is level with it, and Kenya is eight hours ahead.

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Brazil, Série A round 35. Mirassol v Atlético Mineiro, listed for 18:30 Brasília time, which is 4:30 p.m. ET.

Mirassol v Atlético Mineiro, listed for 18:30 Brasília time, which is 4:30 p.m. ET. AFCON qualifier, Group H. Uganda v Botswana, 16:00 GMT, which is 11:00 a.m. ET. AFCON is the Africa Cup of Nations, the continent’s national-team championship.

Uganda v Botswana, 16:00 GMT, which is 11:00 a.m. ET. AFCON is the Africa Cup of Nations, the continent’s national-team championship. AFCON qualifier, Group B. Angola v South Sudan, 19:00 GMT, which is 2:00 p.m. ET.

Angola v South Sudan, 19:00 GMT, which is 2:00 p.m. ET. AFCON qualifier, Group I. Algeria v Togo, 19:00 GMT, which is 2:00 p.m. ET.

Algeria v Togo, 19:00 GMT, which is 2:00 p.m. ET. Colombia, Liga BetPlay round 19. Atlético Nacional v Once Caldas, Águilas Doradas v Independiente Medellín, Cúcuta v Jaguares, Bucaramanga v Fortaleza, Millonarios v Alianza Valledupar, Deportivo Cali v Tolima and Pereira v América de Cali, all listed at 15:30 local time, which is 3:30 p.m. ET.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) says qualifying matchdays three and four are played between 12 and 17 November 2026, and its list has no qualifier on Sunday 15 November. Dimayor, the body that runs Colombian professional football, publishes the Liga BetPlay listings.

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Concacaf Nations League: First Legs and Second Legs

Curaçao and Panama played 0-0 in the first leg of their Concacaf Nations League quarter-final, according to the Concacaf results page. Concacaf is the governing body of football in North and Central America and the Caribbean, and the second leg is in Panama.

Match previews place the Panama v Curaçao second leg on Sunday 15 November, but Concacaf’s page gave no date or time, so we treat it as unconfirmed. Guatemala v Canada, another Concacaf quarter-final, is listed for the evening of Friday 13 November, also without a date on the Concacaf page, and its return leg is listed for Monday 16 November. of that tie and of the title markets is in our

football odds report for the weekend, and we have no confirmed result for Guatemala v Canada.

Rallycross in Nairobi, Saturday and Sunday

RX Fest Round 3, a two-day rallycross meeting, is listed for Saturday 14 and Sunday 15 November at Kasarani, a sports district of Nairobi, Kenya. Rallycross is short head-to-head racing on a closed circuit, and the listing is open from 7:00 a.m. on Saturday to 10:00 p.m. on Sunday, Nairobi time.

That is 11:00 p.m. ET on Friday 13 November to 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday 15 November. Ticketsasa, the Kenyan ticket seller, sells a weekend pass for KES 500 (about US$3.85 at KES 130.04 per US$1, the 13 November exchange rate), and the race schedule has not been published.

We could not read the organiser’s own site, so the dates rest on the ticket seller and a second local listing that agree. Read more in our

Nairobi rallycross guide and our Nairobi November guide.

How to Watch From the United States

None of the league or federation pages we read names a US broadcaster or stream for these matches, so we list none. Dimayor calls Win Sports, a Colombian sports channel, the league’s official channel but does not say it is sold in the United States.

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF), CAF, Dimayor and Concacaf all publish fixtures and live scores on their own sites. We will add a stream here only when a rights holder or league page confirms it.

In Plain English Série A: Brazil’s 20-club top league, with four rounds left including this one. AFCON qualifiers: group games that decide which teams reach the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations. Liga BetPlay: Colombia’s top league, named after its sponsor. Concacaf Nations League: a national-team tournament played in two-leg knockout ties.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, a prediction exchange where traders stake real money, prices Mexico at 38.0%, the United States at 30.5% and Canada at 11.3% to win the 2026-27 Concacaf Nations League. Panama is at 8.8% and Curaçao at 5.8%, and the market had US$12,971 traded when we read it at 9:30 a.m. ET on Friday 13 November.

In the separate Guatemala v Canada market, with US$31,827 traded at our 9:22 a.m. ET read, traders price Canada at 62.5%, a draw at 20.5% and Guatemala at 17.5%. These are bets, not forecasts: with only a few thousand dollars behind some prices, one large order can move them, and they say nothing about injuries or line-ups.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What It Means for US Readers

Saturday is built for a US schedule: Uganda v Botswana at 11:00 a.m. ET, two AFCON qualifiers at 2:00 p.m., Liga BetPlay at 3:30 p.m. and Mirassol at 4:30 p.m. The Concacaf Nations League matters in the United States because the US, Mexico and Canada are the title favourites on prediction markets. There is no Formula 1 race to plan around: the São Paulo Grand Prix was on 6 to 8 November, and the next round, in Las Vegas, runs 19 to 21 November, according to Formula 1.

Check each league site on matchday, because times can change after publication.

What Is Not Known

Liga MX, Mexico’s top league. The league site could not be reached, so we list no men’s match.

The league site could not be reached, so we list no men’s match. Argentina. The site of Argentina’s Liga Profesional shows its knockout round opening on Friday 20 November, with Vélez v Belgrano at 20:00 local (6:00 p.m. ET), and no Primera match on 14 or 15 November.

The site of Argentina’s Liga Profesional shows its knockout round opening on Friday 20 November, with Vélez v Belgrano at 20:00 local (6:00 p.m. ET), and no Primera match on 14 or 15 November. Chile, Peru, Uruguay. We could not confirm any fixture on the league sites, so none is listed.

We could not confirm any fixture on the league sites, so none is listed. South Africa. The Premier Soccer League (PSL) site lists its next league matches from 24 November, and we found no PSL game on 14 or 15 November. No CAF club-cup match is listed for these dates.

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) site lists its next league matches from 24 November, and we found no PSL game on 14 or 15 November. No CAF club-cup match is listed for these dates. Rugby and cricket. World Rugby places the France v South Africa rugby match in Paris on Friday 13 November, and we could not confirm any African rugby or cricket match on 14 or 15 November.

World Rugby places the France v South Africa rugby match in Paris on Friday 13 November, and we could not confirm any African rugby or cricket match on 14 or 15 November. Results. We have no confirmed AFCON results from Thursday 12 and Friday 13 November.

What to Watch Next

CAF’s matchday four qualifiers are on Monday 16 and Tuesday 17 November. The other nine Série A round 35 matches are on Wednesday 18 and Thursday 19 November.

Frequently Asked Questions

What time is Mirassol v Atlético Mineiro in the United States?

Kick-off is listed for 18:30 Brasília time on Saturday 14 November, which is 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. It is the only Série A round 35 match before 18 November.

Which AFCON qualifiers are on Saturday 14 November?

CAF lists Uganda v Botswana at 16:00 GMT (11:00 a.m. ET), plus Angola v South Sudan and Algeria v Togo at 19:00 GMT (2:00 p.m. ET). It lists none for Sunday 15 November.

Is there a Premier Soccer League weekend in South Africa?

We found none confirmed. The league’s site lists its next matches from 24 November, so check psl.co.za before planning around a fixture.

Where can US fans watch these matches?

We could not confirm a US broadcaster or stream on any league or federation page, so we name none. Dimayor lists Win Sports as the Colombian league’s official channel but says nothing about US availability.

What was the Curaçao v Panama result?

The first leg of the Concacaf Nations League quarter-final ended 0-0, according to Concacaf. The second leg is still to come.

Sources: Concacaf (Nations League), CAF (AFCON 2027 qualifiers), Dimayor (Liga BetPlay), Brazilian Football Confederation (cbf.com.br), Liga Profesional de Fútbol (ligaprofesional.ar), PSL (psl.co.za), World Rugby (world.rugby), Formula 1 (2026 calendar), Ticketsasa (Nairobi rallycross listing), Polymarket (read 13 November 2026, 9:22 and 9:30 a.m. ET). More from us: Brazil news and Africa news.





