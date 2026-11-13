LatAm and Africa Football Odds, Weekend of 14 Nov

Prediction Markets: Football

Key Facts —Prediction markets. Polymarket, read 5:38 am ET: Canada 62.5% to win at Guatemala, Friday 9 pm ET. Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Africa Prediction Markets story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. —Argentina. Polymarket has Argentina at 61.5% against Uruguay in Friday’s friendly, 6:00 pm ET, at La Bombonera. —Brazil. Flamengo are 82% and Palmeiras 16.5% to win the Série A league; Flamengo lead by three points. —Finals. Palmeiras 72.5% (Libertadores, 28 Nov, 3 pm ET); Boca 55% (Sudamericana, 21 Nov, 5:30 pm ET). —Africa. Morocco are 33% to win the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations; qualifying matchday three ends this weekend.

Canada visit Guatemala on Friday 13 November for the first leg of a Concacaf Nations League quarter-final, and traders on Polymarket, a prediction exchange, price them at 62.5% to win the match. Concacaf is the governing body of football in North and Central America and the Caribbean, and kick-off is at 9:00 pm ET (8:00 pm in Guatemala City).

The same evening Argentina host Uruguay at La Bombonera in Buenos Aires, while the biggest prices of the weekend sit in the season markets: Palmeiras at 72.5% for the Copa Libertadores final and Flamengo at 82% for Brazil’s league. For US readers the link is close, because Canada, Mexico and the United States all sit in the Nations League market, and Mexican and Brazilian clubs have large American followings.

What Prediction Markets Say

Every price in this article comes from Polymarket and was read at 5:38 am ET on Friday 13 November 2026 (10:38 UTC), unless stated. Volumes are total US dollars traded since each market opened, not 24-hour volume.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Argentina ranks 4th of 14 with 60.2 points. Strongest pillar: future resources (68); weakest: economic relationships (23). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (B-); inflation of 42%; public debt at 80% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

A price of 62.5% means a contract that pays US$1 if Canada win costs about 62.5 US cents. Prices are bets by traders, not forecasts by The Rio Times.

Kalshi, a US exchange regulated in the US by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), had no football market above our US$10,000 minimum when we checked. Several Polymarket markets below have only a few tens of thousands of dollars traded, so one large order can move them, and a price says nothing about injuries or line-ups.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

Archive photo: Estudiantes de La Plata supporters at the club’s Estadio UNO. Estudiantes meet Palmeiras in the Libertadores final on 28 November.

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This Weekend’s Matches

Guatemala vs Canada, Concacaf Nations League quarter-final, first leg

Friday 13 November, 9:00 pm ET (8:00 pm local), at the Estadio Manuel Felipe Carrera in Guatemala City, according to MLS, the US soccer league. The return leg is listed for Monday 16 November at BMO Field, Toronto FC’s stadium, and in the United States the first leg is listed on FS2, FOX One, ViX (a Spanish-language streaming service) and Fubo.

Polymarket’s “Guatemala vs. Canada” market, with US$30,062 traded, prices Canada at 62.5%, a draw at 19% and Guatemala at 17.5%. The winner of the two legs reaches the Nations League Finals in March 2027, according to MLS.

In the separate “Concacaf Nations League 2026-27 Winner” market, with US$12,941 traded, Mexico are at 38%, the United States 30.5% and Canada 11.5%.

Argentina vs Uruguay, international friendly

Friday 13 November, 20:00 in Buenos Aires (6:00 pm ET), at La Bombonera, the stadium of Boca Juniors, according to El Gráfico, an Argentine sports magazine. Argentina then play Costa Rica on Tuesday 17 November in Córdoba, according to Perfil, an Argentine newspaper.

Polymarket’s “Argentina vs. Uruguay” market, with US$14,496 traded, prices Argentina at 61.5%, a draw at 23.5% and Uruguay at 15.5%. Read our latest report on Argentina’s coach Lionel Scaloni.

The friendly is the first of two Argentine home matches in the November window.

Brazil, Série A, round 35

Mirassol host Atlético Mineiro on Saturday 14 November at 18:30 in Brasília (4:30 pm ET), according to Valor Final, a Brazilian football statistics site. There is no match-winner market that meets our minimum for this game.

Latin America Title Races

Brazil: Flamengo 82%, Palmeiras 16.5%

Polymarket’s “Brazil Série A: Winner” market, with US$60,210 traded, has Flamengo at 82% and Palmeiras at 16.5%. Flamengo were at 79.5% and Palmeiras at 19% on 4 November.

After 34 rounds, Flamengo lead on 76 points, Palmeiras have 73 and Cruzeiro are third on 60, according to Valor Final’s table of 6 November. Four rounds are left.

Round 35 is on Wednesday 18 November, when Flamengo host Athletico-PR and Palmeiras visit Cruzeiro, both at 20:30 in Brasília (6:30 pm ET). Neither leader plays this weekend, so Friday’s prices rest on the 6 November table.

At the bottom, Polymarket’s “Brazil Série A: Teams relegated (2026)” market, with US$23,818 traded, prices Remo at 98.8% and Chapecoense at 97.4%. The table agrees: Chapecoense have 21 points and Remo 29, and the two meet on Wednesday 18 November at 20:00 in Brasília (6:00 pm ET).

Copa Libertadores: Palmeiras 72.5%, Estudiantes 27.5%

The Libertadores is South America’s biggest club cup, and its final is a single match on Saturday 28 November at 17:00 in Brasília (3:00 pm ET) at the Estadio Centenario in Montevideo, Uruguay, according to Conmebol, South America’s football body, as reported by DGABC, a Greater São Paulo newspaper. If it is level after 90 minutes, extra time and penalties decide it.

Polymarket’s “Copa Libertadores: Winner” market, with US$41,154 traded, gives Palmeiras 72.5% and Estudiantes de La Plata of Argentina 27.5%. In our snapshot of 4 November Palmeiras were at 64% and Estudiantes at 33%, and no single trigger was reported for the move.

In the “Copa Libertadores 2027 Winner” market, with US$27,082 traded, Flamengo lead at 22.5%, ahead of Palmeiras at 18.1% and Boca Juniors at 14.3%. That market resolves only after the 2027 final, so these prices are early views.

Copa Sudamericana: Boca 55%, Atlético Mineiro 43.5%

The Sudamericana is South America’s second-tier club cup. Boca Juniors of Buenos Aires meet Atlético Mineiro of Brazil on Saturday 21 November at 17:30 in Colombia (5:30 pm ET) at the Estadio Metropolitano Roberto Meléndez in Barranquilla, according to Publimetro, a Colombian newspaper.

Polymarket’s “Copa Sudamericana 2026 Winner” market, with US$22,638 traded, has Boca at 55% and Atlético Mineiro at 43.5%. On 4 November Boca were at 48% and Atlético Mineiro at 52.3%.

Copa do Brasil: Palmeiras 70%, Grêmio 29.5%

The Copa do Brasil, Brazil’s national cup, ends with a single-match final on Sunday 6 December at the Mané Garrincha stadium in Brasília, according to Band, a Brazilian broadcaster. Palmeiras meet Grêmio of Porto Alegre, and the kick-off time had not been set by the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) at last report.

Polymarket’s “Copa do Brasil: 2026 Champion” market, with US$18,377 traded, has Palmeiras at 70% and Grêmio at 29.5%. Palmeiras were at 51.5% on 4 November.

Mexico: Cruz Azul 23.5% for the Apertura

Liga MX is Mexico’s top league, and its Apertura season ends with a playoff called the Liguilla. Polymarket’s “Liga MX: 2026 Apertura Champion” market, with US$147,929 traded, has Cruz Azul at 23.5%, Guadalajara (Chivas) at 20%, América at 19% and Toluca at 18.4%.

Cruz Azul were at 18% and Toluca at 13.9% on 4 November. After 15 rounds América, Chivas and Cruz Azul were level on 29 points, according to the newspaper Excélsior’s table of 1 November.

Bolivia

In Bolivia’s top flight, Polymarket’s “Bolivia LFPB: Teams relegated (2026)” market, with US$19,533 traded, puts GV San José at 71.5%. GV San José were at 36.5% on 4 November, and no single trigger was reported for the move.

Africa

The Africa Cup of Nations 2027, Africa’s national-team championship, is co-hosted by Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda, according to the Confederation of African Football (CAF). The opening match is on Saturday 19 June 2027 and the final on Saturday 17 July 2027.

Polymarket’s “AFCON 2027 Winner” market, with US$22,137 traded, has Morocco at 33%, Senegal at 21.1%, Ivory Coast at 12.6%, Algeria at 11.3%, South Africa at 7.8% and Egypt at 6.9%. Senegal were at 18.8% on 4 November.

Qualifying matchday three runs from Thursday 12 November, according to CAF, and every time below is in GMT (Greenwich Mean Time, the same as London in winter) with the US Eastern equivalent. Group prices are for winning the group, and each market has more than US$10,000 traded.

Friday 13 November

Egypt host Malawi at 19:00 GMT (2:00 pm ET) in Group B, where Polymarket has Egypt at 67.5% and Angola at 29%, on US$25,806 traded. CAF says Egypt and Angola were level on four points after two rounds.

South Africa host Kenya at 16:00 GMT (11:00 am ET) in Group D, where South Africa are at 67% and Guinea at 27%, on US$22,056 traded. South Africa had maximum points after two rounds, according to CAF, and were at 39% on 4 November.

Tunisia host Libya at 16:00 GMT (11:00 am ET) in Group H, where Tunisia are at 45.5% and Uganda at 37.5%, on US$25,513 traded. Mali host Rwanda at 19:00 GMT (2:00 pm ET) in Group K, where Mali are at 72% and Rwanda at 20%, on US$21,041 traded.

Nigeria host Tanzania at 16:00 GMT (11:00 am ET) in Group L, where Nigeria are at 59.5% and Guinea-Bissau at 32.9%, on US$16,584 traded. Burkina Faso host Mauritania at 16:00 GMT (11:00 am ET) in Group F, where Burkina Faso are at 44.5% and Benin at 32.3%, on US$23,529 traded.

Saturday 14 and Monday 16 November

Uganda, one of the tournament’s co-hosts, host Botswana in Group H on Saturday 14 November at 16:00 GMT (11:00 am ET). Angola host South Sudan in Group B on Saturday at 19:00 GMT (2:00 pm ET).

Matchday four follows on Monday 16 and Tuesday 17 November, including Namibia against Cameroon on Monday at 13:00 GMT (8:00 am ET) in Group G, where Cameroon are at 83.5% on US$10,793 traded. In Group C, Ivory Coast are at 85.5% and Gambia at 4.7%, on US$12,776 traded, and Gambia were at 24.1% on 4 November.

Our regular odds pages are in the Latin America odds hub and the Africa odds hub. Results and fixtures are in the Latin America Sports Daily for Friday, November 13, 2026.

For the qualifiers, see our guide Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers Set Nov. 12 and the earlier Africa Cup of Nations Qualifying Resumes.

What It Means for US Readers

Canada co-hosted the 2026 World Cup with the United States and Mexico, and Mexico and the United States are the top two names in the Nations League market. The Guatemala match is shown in the US on Fox Sports platforms and the Spanish-language streaming service ViX, according to MLS.

Mexican and Brazilian clubs draw some of the biggest American followings, and Palmeiras at 72.5% still means Estudiantes win about one final in four. Treat all numbers as a snapshot of Friday morning.

What Is Not Known

Injuries, suspensions and line-ups for the weekend’s matches are not yet public, and weather or late kick-off changes can move prices. We did not review Polymarket’s resolution wording for the match markets, so we do not state whether extra time or a penalty shoot-out counts.

Listings differ by a day on the date of the Guatemala v Canada return leg, which MLS puts on Monday 16 November. We also have not confirmed this weekend’s Liga MX fixtures or the Liguilla dates, and we did not confirm the result of Thursday’s Ivory Coast v Gambia qualifier.

Many season markets have only a few thousand dollars traded in individual outcomes, so those prices are rough guides. We will refresh them next Friday.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who do prediction markets favour in Guatemala vs Canada?

Polymarket prices Canada at 62.5%, a draw at 19% and Guatemala at 17.5%, on US$30,062 traded. The first leg is on Friday 13 November at 9:00 pm ET.

Who do prediction markets favour in the Libertadores final?

Polymarket gives Palmeiras 72.5% and Estudiantes de La Plata 27.5%. The single match is on Saturday 28 November at the Estadio Centenario in Montevideo, at 3:00 pm ET.

Who is favourite to win the Brazilian Série A?

Flamengo, at 82% on Polymarket against 16.5% for Palmeiras. Flamengo lead the table with 76 points to 73, with four rounds left.

When is the Copa Sudamericana final?

Saturday 21 November at 5:30 pm ET in Barranquilla, Colombia, between Boca Juniors and Atlético Mineiro. Polymarket gives Boca 55% and Atlético Mineiro 43.5%.

Are these predictions or bets?

They are prices set by real-money traders, not forecasts by The Rio Times. Kalshi is regulated in the US by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), and we never link to betting sites or give tips.

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