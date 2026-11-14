South Africa Held 2-2 by Kenya in Qualifier

South Africa led twice in Soweto, the Johannesburg township home to Orlando Stadium, and still had to settle for a 2-2 draw with Kenya, a result that keeps them top of their group but leaves the door ajar. The match, played at 11:00 a.m. ET (6:00 p.m. in Soweto) on Friday, 13 November, was an AFCON 2027 qualifier, a step towards the Africa Cup of Nations, the continent’s biggest football tournament.

Kenya forward Ryan Ogam levelled in the 90th minute after Relebohile Mofokeng, a South African attacking midfielder, had put the hosts ahead in the 77th minute. The point leaves South Africa, nicknamed Bafana Bafana, on seven points from three games.

Key Facts Result. South Africa 2, Kenya 2 at Orlando Stadium, Soweto, on 13 November.

Table. South Africa lead Group D on seven points; Guinea, also a national team, have six.

Stakes. Kenya is already in as a joint host, so one finals place is open.

Next. Kenya host South Africa in Nairobi on Tuesday, 17 November; kick-off time unconfirmed.

Prediction markets. South Africa about 69%, Guinea about 29% to win Group D (Polymarket, 7:15 p.m. ET, 13 November). This story is part of our coverage of the AFCON 2027 qualifiers. Dates, times and how to follow it are in our guide. Latest: Libya Beat Tunisia 2-0 in Cup Qualifier

In plain English Africa’s national teams are playing to reach the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations, held in Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania. The three hosts qualify automatically, and Kenya is in Group D, so the group’s single open place goes to the best of South Africa, Guinea and Eritrea.

How the Draw Unfolded

Kenya’s Amos Wanjala turned the ball into his own net in the ninth minute, and South Africa were ahead early. Kenya striker Michael Olunga levelled from the penalty spot in the 44th minute, just before half-time.

Mofokeng scored the 77th-minute goal that looked like the winner. Then came the sting.

Ogam equalised in the 90th minute.

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Why One Point Feels Like Two Dropped

South Africa, coached by Pitso Mosimane, had beaten Guinea 2-1 and Eritrea 5-0 to start the campaign. A win on Friday would have put them four points clear of Guinea, who beat Kenya and then Eritrea 2-1 on Thursday, 12 November.

Instead South Africa have taken seven points from a possible nine, and the gap is one point, with Guinea still in touch. Kenya, coached by the South African-born Benni McCarthy, now has two points from three games but cannot reach the finals through this group because it already hosts them.

That makes the return match a trap of its own. Kenya has nothing to lose in Nairobi on Tuesday, 17 November, while South Africa cannot afford another slip.

The finals run from 19 June to 17 July 2027, according to CAF.

What Prediction Markets Say

Traders on Polymarket, a prediction market where users bet real money, price South Africa at about 69% and Guinea at about 29% to win Group D. About US$23,000 has been traded on that market, as of 7:15 p.m. ET on 13 November.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What It Means for US Readers

The finals will be played in East Africa in the northern summer of 2027, so American fans planning to travel will want to know which team joins the three hosts. South Africa remain the favourites, but Guinea are only one point behind.

The Nairobi match on Tuesday, 17 November, is the next test. Fans in the United States should check the kick-off time once it is confirmed, because it will fall at a different hour on the East Coast.

What Is Not Known

The kick-off time in Nairobi has not been confirmed. Attendance, the full line-ups and whether the penalty was reviewed by video referees were not available at publication.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the score between South Africa and Kenya?

The match in Soweto ended 2-2. Kenya scored an own goal early on, South Africa led again through Relebohile Mofokeng in the 77th minute, and Ryan Ogam equalised for Kenya in the 90th minute.

Who can still qualify from Group D?

Kenya, a joint host of the 2027 finals, is already through, so only one place is open. South Africa, Guinea and Eritrea are chasing it, and South Africa lead on seven points.

Sources: SAFA match report; CAF; Polymarket Group D winner market (14 November 2026, 12:15 a.m. UTC).

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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