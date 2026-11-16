The ramparts of the Kasbah des Oudayas in Rabat, seen from the road at dusk; the photo is undated. Photo: Shaftshadowy / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Africa: Morocco

Mike Waltz, the US ambassador to the United Nations, is on a tour of Lebanon and Morocco from Sunday 15 to Tuesday 17 November 2026. The US Mission to the United Nations, Washington’s delegation at the UN, announced the trip on Sunday 15 November 2026 and named no Moroccan officials or meeting times.

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The announcement says he will discuss the Abraham Accords, the 2020 normalisation deals between Israel and several Arab states. It also says he will restate Washington’s support for Morocco’s autonomy plan, its offer of self-rule for Western Sahara.

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The visit comes just over two weeks after Russia vetoed a US draft at the UN Security Council, its top decision-making body, and the mandate of the UN’s Western Sahara mission expired. For US readers, this is a senior American diplomat working on a dispute that is about 50 years old.

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Key Facts Who. Mike Waltz, the US ambassador to the United Nations, is the visiting envoy.

When. 15 to 17 November 2026, announced on Sunday 15 November by the US Mission.

Where. Lebanon and Morocco, on one regional tour.

Agenda. Abraham Accords cooperation and Morocco’s autonomy plan for Western Sahara.

Unknown. No Moroccan officials or meeting times named; no readout yet.

A senior US diplomat tours Lebanon and Morocco while the UN mission in Western Sahara has no mandate. The announcement names no Moroccan officials and no meeting times.

The Big Picture

Western Sahara is a territory in north-west Africa whose status has been disputed for about 50 years. The UN lists it as non-self-governing, and the Polisario Front, an independence movement of the Sahrawi people of the territory, backed by Algeria, wants a referendum.

Morocco’s autonomy plan is its 2007 proposal for self-rule under Moroccan sovereignty. Resolution 2797, adopted by the Security Council on 31 October 2025, extended the UN mission for a year and said talks should take that plan as their basis.

The mission is known as MINURSO, short for the UN Mission for the Referendum in Western Sahara. The referendum it was named for has never been held.

In December 2020 the United States recognised Moroccan sovereignty over Western Sahara, in the same announcement in which Morocco agreed to normalise ties with Israel. The two subjects have been linked in Washington’s Morocco diplomacy ever since.

A tram on Avenue Hassan II in Rabat, Morocco’s capital; undated. Photo: Steven Lek / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

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What Happened

On Friday 30 October 2026 Russia vetoed a US draft on Western Sahara, with 11 votes in favour, one against and three abstentions. The US text would have renamed MINURSO as a new UN mission from 1 November.

A rival Russian draft for a one-year renewal also failed, and the mission’s authorisation lapsed on Saturday 31 October 2026. Morocco’s royal cabinet, the king’s office, described the non-renewal as an important development, and we covered how Morocco responded to the end of the mission.

In the announced agenda, Waltz will meet senior Moroccan government officials on continued cooperation under the Abraham Accords. Those are the 2020 normalisation deals between Israel and several Arab states, and Morocco normalised ties with Israel in 2020.

The announcement also restates Washington’s support for a lasting solution to the Western Sahara dispute based on Morocco’s autonomy plan. The announcement names no Moroccan officials, and we found no Waltz statement from the visit itself.

In Plain English

In Plain English Abraham Accords. The 2020 normalisation deals between Israel and several Arab states.

MINURSO. The UN mission set up for a referendum in Western Sahara.

Polisario Front. The independence movement of the Sahrawi people of Western Sahara, backed by Algeria.

Autonomy plan. Morocco’s 2007 offer of self-rule under Moroccan sovereignty.

Why It Matters

The visit shows Washington continuing its diplomacy on Western Sahara after the Security Council vote failed. With the authorisation lapsed since Saturday 31 October 2026, the territory has no UN-mandated mission.

What to Watch

The only date we can confirm is the end of the visit on Tuesday 17 November 2026. No dates for a new Security Council text, a readout or further talks are confirmed by the organiser.

The Opposing View

Russia, which vetoed the US draft, backed a plain one-year renewal instead. The Polisario Front and Algeria have long rejected a settlement based only on autonomy, which is their long-standing stated position.

What Is Not Known

We found no Moroccan or US readout of any meeting yet, so we cannot say what was discussed. The announcement itself names no Moroccan officials.

We do not know which Moroccan officials Waltz will see or whether he will speak in public. How the mission will be wound down, and how long that takes, is also not clear to us.

What It Means for You

The trip signals continued US engagement with Morocco, and nothing announced so far changes the legal status of the territory. Readers can follow our Morocco coverage for any confirmed meeting.

The coming days should show whether a meeting is confirmed and what is said in public. Until then, the Security Council gap and the autonomy plan remain the two facts that frame the visit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Mike Waltz?

Mike Waltz is the US ambassador to the United Nations. He is on a tour of Lebanon and Morocco from 15 to 17 November 2026, with Beirut first.

What is the visit about?

The US announcement says it covers cooperation under the Abraham Accords and Washington’s support for a lasting solution to the Western Sahara dispute based on Morocco’s autonomy plan. It names no Moroccan officials and no meeting times.

What happened to the UN mission in Western Sahara?

The Security Council did not adopt either of two rival texts on Friday 30 October 2026. The mission’s authorisation lapsed on Saturday 31 October 2026.

What is Morocco’s autonomy plan?

It is Morocco’s 2007 proposal for self-rule in Western Sahara under Moroccan sovereignty. The Polisario Front, an independence movement of the Sahrawi people of the territory, backed by Algeria, wants a referendum instead.

Sources: US Mission to the United Nations, media advisory “Ambassador Mike Waltz travels to Lebanon and Morocco, November 15–17” (15 November 2026); UN Security Council, resolution 2797 (2025).

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