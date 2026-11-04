Kenya Eyes Oil Pipeline for Dangote Refinery

KENYA · OIL & ENERGY

Key Facts What is happening Kenya’s president says a pipeline will carry Turkana crude to the planned Dangote refinery at Lamu.

Why it matters It would link East African crude to what is planned as a very large Kenyan coastal refinery.

The numbers The refinery is planned at 700,000 barrels a day; pipeline length, cost and funding are not disclosed.

Who is who Aliko Dangote is a Nigerian industrialist building the refinery; William Ruto is Kenya’s president.

What to watch Any signed funding deal, the pipeline route, and whether Turkana crude starts flowing by December.

What it means for you Plans are early; US readers should treat them as intentions, not a project under construction.

Kenya wants to build a pipeline that carries oil from its northern Turkana fields to a planned refinery on the coast. One report says the plan was set aside over funding doubts and has now been revived.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Africa story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

Kenya intends to connect its Turkana oil fields to the planned Dangote refinery in Lamu County through a new pipeline. President William Ruto has said Nigerian industrialist Aliko Dangote agreed to invest in it.

One local business report on 3 November quotes an unnamed senior adviser saying the plan was revived after funding doubts. For US readers, it is a sign of how much Africa-based refining is now being planned.

Follow this story Get an email when there’s news on Kenya Email address Follow Free. One email a day at most, and only when there is news. This also signs you up to our weekday newsletter, Africa Intelligence. Nothing arrives until you click the confirmation link, and you can stop either with one click. Privacy policy

Free download · Expat checklist Get the free checklist as PDF Moving to Kenya 2026: the step-by-step checklist. This guide condensed into 3 printable pages with tick boxes and the key official links. Email address Get the PDF Free. We send a confirmation link first, and the same address then receives The Rio Times Brief, our daily briefing. Unsubscribe with one click at any time; see our privacy policy. Your checklist is ready. Download the PDF checklist

What the Government Has Said

In a State House interview published on 1 October, Ruto said Dangote agreed to invest in a Turkana to Lamu pipeline. He said Kenya expected to start moving Turkana oil before December.

Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi said in June that commercial production in Turkana would start before the end of 2026. He said the crude would first be shipped abroad for processing.

The Refinery Behind the Plan

Dangote’s East African refinery in Lamu County had its groundbreaking on Wednesday, 30 September. Kenya’s government says it is planned at up to 700,000 barrels a day.

Ruto said even Turkana cannot supply 700,000 barrels, so the plant would also buy crude abroad. He compared this with Dangote’s refinery in Lagos, Nigeria, which buys crude from several countries.

The Kenyan government expects the plant to make aviation fuel and other products for Kenya and the wider region. A petrochemical zone at Lamu is also part of the plan.

RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesCost of living, safety, visas across Latin America › RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. × Best for expats Cost of living Safest places Easy visas Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →

What Is Not Yet Settled

No pipeline length, route, cost or funding amount has been published. The adviser quoted on 3 November was not named, and no Dangote Group statement on the pipeline was found.

Turkana’s output is also uncertain, because commercial production has been delayed for years. Any volume estimate for the pipeline is therefore premature.

Earlier reports cover the plan for Turkana oil exports on 1 December. They also cover the search for a name for the crude grade.

What It Means for US Readers

Turkana crude is meant to be exported at first, so buyers would see it as a new East African grade. A refinery at Lamu would instead turn part of it into fuel inside Africa.

US travellers heading to Kenya should check the State Department’s advisory, summarised in a guide to the Kenya travel advisory. Dangote’s Nigerian refinery is covered in a report on its petrol price cut, and more is on the Kenya hub.

What Is Not Known

It is not confirmed who will own or finance the pipeline, or whether the earlier funding doubts have been resolved. The timing of construction and of the first Turkana crude through any pipeline is also unknown.

The size of Turkana output that would reach Lamu has not been published. Whether the refinery will be built on the 700,000 barrels a day scale also remains to be seen.

What Comes Next

Watch for a signed agreement on funding and route, and for the first Turkana crude shipments promised before December. Any published terms would also show who pays.

Each of these steps would turn an intention into a project with a date. Until then the pipeline remains a plan.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Turkana oil pipeline plan?

Kenya wants a pipeline from its Turkana oil fields to the planned Dangote refinery at Lamu. A local report on 3 November, citing an unnamed adviser, says it was revived.

Who is Aliko Dangote?

He is a Nigerian industrialist who owns Dangote Group. He owns a large refinery near Lagos and is now building one in Kenya.

When will Turkana oil start flowing?

President Ruto has said Kenya expects to start extracting and moving Turkana oil before December. Production has been delayed for years.

How big is the planned Lamu refinery?

The government says it is planned at up to 700,000 barrels a day. Ruto has said Turkana alone cannot supply that much.

Sources: Office of the President of Kenya, public remarks of President William Ruto (15 September and 1 October 2026); Kenya Ministry of Energy and Petroleum (Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi, June 2026); Kenya’s government announcements on the Lamu refinery groundbreaking (30 September 2026). All accessed 4 November 2026.