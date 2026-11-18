File photo. The Judiciary building in central Nairobi, Kenya, undated. Photo: K.Gituma, CC BY-SA 3.0, Wikimedia Commons.

Kenya · Politics

Kenya’s opposition Linda Mwananchi Movement demanded an independent inquiry on Wednesday 18 November 2026 into what it calls a week of attacks in western Kenya. On the same day, President William Ruto used his State of the Nation address, the annual speech to Parliament, to speak about protest victims, compensation and accountability.

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Kenya votes in a general election in August 2027. How it handles political violence and protests matters to investors, travellers and US policy.

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The movement’s statement centres on the attack on a county governor’s aide, which we first reported on 17 November. We could not open the movement’s own page, so we rely on its statement as reported by Kenyan media.

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Key Facts Demand. Linda Mwananchi Movement, an opposition group, wants impartial investigations and arrests of attackers and their financiers.

Victim. Amos Masika, aide to George Natembeya, governor of Trans Nzoia county, was attacked with machetes on 16 November.

Ruto. President Ruto told Parliament compensation “does not replace accountability”.

Redress. By July, Kenyan shillings (KSh) 1.2 billion (US$9.2 million) of 2 billion (US$15.4 million) was paid, about 60%.

As of. 18 November 2026, 18:00 GMT.

An opposition movement wants answers on violence in western Kenya. The president’s speech, in the text we read, did not mention the attacks.

The Big Picture

The protests Ruto refers to began in June 2024. In his address he said the State must “confront the painful events of June 2024 and subsequent protests with honesty, compassion”.

The movement says the attacks are a plan to eliminate people close to governor Natembeya, centred on Trans Nzoia, Bungoma and Kakamega counties. That is its own account, and we have not independently verified its wider claims.

Kenya’s general election falls in August 2027. Our record is silent on whether the attacks relate to the campaign.

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What We Know

The movement’s statement of Wednesday 18 November 2026 makes three demands. First it asks for impartial investigations, and second for the immediate arrest and arraignment (formal charging in court) of all perpetrators and their financiers.

Third, it asks Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja, head of Kenya’s national police, for a public statement. It wants him to acknowledge rising political violence in western Kenya and set out steps to restore safety.

The attack happened at about 8 p.m. on Monday 16 November 2026 at the home of Amos Boaz Masika in Chebarus, near Kitale, a town in western Kenya. Masika, a communications officer in governor Natembeya’s office, was hacked with machetes and his car was burnt, according to the movement, and he is reported to be in intensive care in Eldoret.

File photo. The Parliament Buildings in Nairobi, Kenya, where President Ruto gave his State of the Nation address on 18 November 2026. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

The Government’s Side in Its Own Words

President William Ruto delivered his fourth State of the Nation address to Parliament on Wednesday 18 November 2026, and Kenyan site Uzalendo News published the full text that day. The text of the address we read does not mention the western Kenya attacks.

On police conduct it says: “Where security officers use unlawful force or exceed their authority, wrongdoing must be acknowledged, and those responsible must be held accountable in accordance with the law”. It says the government allocated KSh2 billion (US$15.4 million, at KSh129.95 per US$, the market close of 18 November 2026) for redress to victims of protest-related violations, including from 2017.

By July this year the Compensation Panel, the state body that pays protest victims, had reported payments of KSh1.2 billion (US$9.2 million) to 1,476 verified beneficiaries, the address says. Ruto said compensation “does not replace accountability”.

He also promised better training, standards, de-escalation procedures and oversight of public-order policing. The movement, by contrast, wants arrests and the naming of financiers.

Why It Matters

For US readers, the question is how credible Kenya’s accountability looks before the 2027 vote. How police and courts treat political violence bears on US policy, travel and investor risk.

The state’s own figures give one yardstick. By July, according to Ruto’s address of 18 November 2026, the panel had paid KSh1.2 billion (US$9.2 million) of the KSh2 billion (US$15.4 million) allocated, about 60%.

What to Watch

No police reply to the movement’s statement and no court date had been announced when we wrote. The movement has asked for a public statement from Inspector General Kanja, but no date for one has been given.

What Is Not Known

We do not know who attacked Masika or why, and we have seen no formal police statement. We also do not know whether police will answer the movement’s demands.

The movement’s wider claims, including a plan to eliminate people close to Natembeya, are its own account. We have not verified them.

The speech says the beneficiaries included 1,036 civilian victims of protests and 356 police officers. Those add up to 1,392, not 1,476, and the speech does not explain the gap.

In Plain English

Linda Mwananchi Movement is an opposition political movement in Kenya. Trans Nzoia, Bungoma and Kakamega are counties in western Kenya. The Compensation Panel pays redress to verified victims of protest-related violations. Arraignment means bringing a suspect before a court to hear the charge.

More: Kenya news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

What does Kenya’s opposition demand?

Linda Mwananchi Movement demands impartial investigations, the immediate arrest and arraignment of all perpetrators and their financiers, and a public statement from police chief Douglas Kanja. It issued the demands on Wednesday 18 November 2026.

What did Ruto say about protest victims?

In his address of 18 November 2026 he said wrongdoing by security officers must be acknowledged and punished under the law. He said compensation “does not replace accountability”.

How much compensation has been paid?

By July, the Compensation Panel had paid KSh1.2 billion (US$9.2 million) to 1,476 verified beneficiaries, the address says. The government had allocated KSh2 billion (US$15.4 million).

Did the speech mention the attacks?

The text of the address we read does not mention the western Kenya attacks. Police had not replied to the movement’s demands when we wrote.

Sources: Text of President William Ruto’s State of the Nation address, 18 November 2026 (published in full by Uzalendo News, a Kenyan news site); Linda Mwananchi Movement statement, 18 November 2026 (text not seen by us, as reported by Kenyan media); statement of Trans Nzoia governor George Natembeya, 17 November 2026.

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