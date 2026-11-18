File photo. Steam rises from a geothermal power plant in the Olkaria field near Naivasha, Kenya, undated. Photo: Bbossoxx, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

KENYA · ENERGY

KenGen, the Kenya Electricity Generating Company, said on Wednesday 18 November 2026 that it is seeking investors for new power plants that would add 5,540 megawatts (MW) of capacity by 2034. KenGen says it generates about 60% of Kenya’s electricity.

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The target is about three times the 1,786 MW KenGen operates today, using the company’s own figure of 29 June 2026 (our division: 5,540 ÷ 1,786 = 3.1). For readers in the United States the story matters because Kenya is courting foreign money for power, yet the price tag, the financiers and most of the plant mix are still unpublished.

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Key Facts The plan KenGen said on 18 November it wants 5,540 MW of new power by 2034.

Size KenGen runs 1,786 MW, so the target is about three times larger.

The cost KenGen has not published a price tag for the programme.

The ask KenGen seeks investors; it expects 200 investors at its energy conference starting 24 November.

The unknown Only nuclear (about 2,000 MW) and hydro (over 700 MW) were itemised in June.

KenGen wants outside money to build roughly three times the power it runs today. It has not said what the programme costs.

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Big Picture: How KenGen’s Target Grew

KenGen’s 10-year strategy to 2034 set a goal of 1,500 MW of new renewable capacity, and on 29 June 2026, at the launch of its first Sustainability Report in Nairobi, the company raised its pipeline to 5,500 MW. Eng. Peter Njenga (Eng. stands for Engineer), the company’s Managing Director and chief executive, said in the release: “We have strategically recalibrated our long-term growth trajectory from 1,500MW to a 5,500MW” renewable energy pipeline.

KenGen stated 5,500 MW in June and 5,540 MW on 18 November 2026, both as renewable energy pipeline figures. In June the company named about 2,000 MW of planned nuclear power, more than 700 MW of hydropower and more geothermal, which means electricity from underground steam, as the main blocks.

KenGen’s fleet today is 1,786 MW, made up of 826 MW of hydro, 754 MW of geothermal and 25.5 MW of wind, with the balance of about 180 MW thermal (company figures of 29 June 2026, balance by our subtraction). Hydro, geothermal and wind together make up 1,605.5 MW, or 89.9% of that fleet (our calculation).

On 18 November Njenga said: “We are at a very crucial juncture in the energy sector where we are expanding to cleaner energy against growing demand.” We found no sourced comparison with other African utilities for this article, so we make none.

File photo: a geothermal power station, substation and power lines in the Olkaria field, Kenya.

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What We Know About the Plan

The 5,540 MW is additional capacity by 2034, KenGen said on 18 November in its release on the Sustainable Energy Conference, an industry and investor meeting it hosts. The release calls the event its third edition, held at the Geothermal Spa in Olkaria, a geothermal field near Naivasha in Kenya’s Rift Valley, from 24 to 27 November 2026 under the theme “Powering Africa’s Green Industrial Revolution”.

KenGen says about 250 MW is expected on the grid by 2027, including a 100 MW battery energy storage system that keeps power for peak hours. We covered the funding for that storage in our earlier report on KenGen’s battery storage funding.

KenGen says its Olkaria Green Energy Park, an industrial zone that runs on geothermal power, has attracted five investors in fertiliser, steel fabrication and fish feed. Kaishan Group, a conference partner, is developing a green fertiliser plant there worth about US$800 million, powered by 165 MW of geothermal energy and expected to create more than 2,000 jobs.

KenGen lists 13 corporate partners for the conference, among them the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA), Kenya’s energy regulator, and the Geothermal Development Company (GDC), a state-owned geothermal developer. KenGen also lists Kenyan commercial banks such as KCB Group, Stanbic Bank, Equity Bank Kenya and NCBA Group.

KenGen describes the 5,540 MW as additional renewable energy capacity in its 18 November release. The company has not published a cost for the programme.

Why It Matters for Investors in the United States

The mechanism is financing: KenGen is asking outside financiers to fund a build that is about 3.1 times its present 1,786 MW (company figures of 29 June 2026, our division). If today’s plants stay in service, the fleet would reach about 7,326 MW by 2034 (our sum of 1,786 and 5,540).

Investors in the United States who follow African infrastructure or emerging-market utilities see a large pipeline with named partners but no published cost. KenGen has not said whether the programme will rest on shares, debt or partners.

What to Watch Next

The first checkpoint is the opening of the conference on Wednesday 25 November 2026 at Olkaria, where John Mbadi, Kenya’s Cabinet Secretary for the National Treasury (the finance minister), is chief guest, according to KenGen’s release. The second is the roughly 250 MW KenGen expects on the grid by 2027, with the exact date not confirmed.

Signed financing or a published cost would be the clearest signs of progress. KenGen publishes its notices at kengen.co.ke, and related reading includes our report on KenGen’s incoming chief executive and our report on a grant for a Kenyan wind-farm study.

What It Means for You

If you invest in African power, treat 5,540 MW as a stated ambition rather than a funded programme until KenGen publishes a cost and names financiers. If you do business in Kenya, the company says the new capacity is meant to meet growing demand, with a first 250 MW due by 2027.

Industrial users are the clearest winners on KenGen’s own telling, since the Olkaria park pairs factories with geothermal power. That description comes from the company, and we found no independent assessment of the park.

What Is Not Known

KenGen has not published the cost of the 5,540 MW programme or the split between nuclear, hydro, geothermal, wind and solar beyond the roughly 2,000 MW of nuclear and more than 700 MW of hydro named in June. KenGen states 5,500 MW in June and 5,540 MW on 18 November, and we have no further breakdown of either figure.

We found no named critic or analyst who has assessed the plan, so this article carries no opposing view. Our explainer for investors on the CEO handover and other Kenya coverage are on our Kenya news page.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is KenGen planning?

KenGen said on 18 November 2026 that it is seeking investors for new plants adding 5,540 MW of capacity by 2034. Only about 2,000 MW of nuclear and more than 700 MW of hydro were itemised in June.

How big is the plan compared with KenGen today?

KenGen runs 1,786 MW now, by its own figure of 29 June 2026, so 5,540 MW is about 3.1 times that. The fleet is mostly hydro (826 MW) and geothermal (754 MW).

Has KenGen said what it will cost?

No. The 18 November release and the June statement give no total cost, and the company has not said how the build will be financed.

When is the investor conference?

The Sustainable Energy Conference runs from 24 to 27 November 2026 at the Geothermal Spa in Olkaria, Naivasha. KenGen expects 1,500 delegates, including 200 investors and 40 financiers.

Sources: KenGen release on the Sustainable Energy Conference 2026, 18 November 2026 (https://www.kengen.co.ke/its-all-system-go-for-sustainability-energy-conference-2026-in-naivasha-as-kengen-onboards-over-13-partners/); KenGen release on its first Sustainability Report and 5,500 MW pipeline, 29 June 2026 (https://www.kengen.co.ke/kengen-recalibrates-growth-strategy-targets-5500mw-renewable-energy-pipeline-as-it-launches-inaugural-sustainability-report/); KenGen website, 18 November 2026 (https://www.kengen.co.ke).

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