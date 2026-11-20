The offensive shows the group can move quickly along one road, but nothing yet shows it can reach or hold Kisangani.

File photo, 2006. A street in central Kisangani, north-eastern DR Congo. (Photo: Julien Harneis, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Conflict: DR Congo

An armed group led by former president Joseph Kabila has seized towns in South Kivu province since 7 November 2026. One report claims it also wants Kisangani, a city far to the north, but we found no confirmation.

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The group calls itself the FRN, French for Front for the Refoundation of the Nation. Its fighters advanced along National Road 3 (RN3), which links Bukavu in South Kivu to Kisangani through Walikale.

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Key Facts Who. FRN, an armed group led by former president Joseph Kabila (president 2001 to 2019).

What. Took Bitale, Bulambika and Kambali on RN3; more than 160,000 people have fled, a local official says.

Unconfirmed. One report of a Kisangani target; no army or FRN statement found; no casualty figures.

As of. 20 November 2026, 08:00 GMT

The offensive shows the group can move quickly along one road, but nothing yet shows it can reach or hold Kisangani.

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Kabila presented the FRN in Goma on 12 October 2026 and said he would head it, with Corneille Nangaa, coordinator of the Alliance Fleuve Congo (AFC), the political alliance of the M23 armed group, as one of his deputies. Claude Ibalanky, a coalition adviser, said it aims “to put an end to tyranny by any means necessary, including the use of force”.

The M23 has held Goma since January 2025, and its leaders say they want to overthrow President Félix Tshisekedi. A report in July 2026 by the UN Group of Experts, the panel that monitors armed groups in Congo, linked Kabila more closely to the AFC/M23 alliance.

The UN experts say Rwanda backs the M23, and Rwanda’s government denies it. Front lines had largely stabilised after Congo and Rwanda signed the Washington Accords, a peace deal brokered by the United States, on 4 December 2025.

The Offensive Along National Road 3

The FRN offensive began on the night of Friday 6 to Saturday 7 November 2026, moving from Chivanga through Kahuzi-Biega National Park. In the Bunyakiri area of Kalehe territory in South Kivu it took Bitale and Bulambika, and it also took Kambali, where Congolese forces and their allies had an advanced command and supply point.

As reported on 9 November, security and local sources put the distance covered at about 50 kilometres along the road. On 10 November, civil society groups in Kalehe put the advance at about 60 kilometres.

Major Dieudonné Kasereka, the army spokesman for the zone, said on Monday 9 November that Kambali was “already under enemy occupation”. He said Kambegete, further along RN3, was still under army control and that the army was mounting a counter-offensive towards Kambali.

Congolese military sources said on 10 November that the army still held Mubugu and Hombo-Sud. They said it was preparing a response, but the army’s plan for that response is not known.

Thomas Bakenga, administrator of Kalehe territory, said more than 160,000 people had fled the fighting, as reported on 10 November. A local committee tracking population movements said on 12 November that nearly 1,500 displaced households had reached the Itebero health zone in Walikale territory.

No one has published a casualty figure for the fighting, so its human toll is unknown. We have no report of fighting near Kisangani itself in November, and Walikale town lies between the front and that city.

File photo, 2022. A beer plant in Kisangani with a delivery truck, one of the non-mining businesses in DR Congo. (Photo: Serge HD, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

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What Is Reported About Kisangani

Kisangani is the capital of Tshopo province, a city on the Congo River in north-eastern DR Congo. On 1 February 2026 the Tshopo provincial government said eight explosive-laden drones had targeted the city’s airport, and that all were shot down.

On 3 February Corneille Nangaa, coordinator of the AFC/M23, claimed responsibility for the attack and said “the sanctuary of this rear base is over”. On 19 November, one Rwandan news site quoted an unnamed source saying the FRN is preparing to push into Walikale territory.

The report says the aim is a triumphant entry into Kisangani, and we could not confirm it. It adds that the FRN recently announced a target of taking Kisangani and Maniema by the end of 2026.

We found no FRN or army statement saying so, and the same report claims fighting in Shabunda and Fizi which we could not verify. Congo’s government accuses Kabila of acting for Rwanda; Rwanda’s government denies backing the M23.

The advance along RN3 shows the FRN can move tens of kilometres in days towards Walikale. The FRN has made no statement on Kisangani that we could find.

It does not show that the group can reach or hold Kisangani, which lies far beyond Walikale. DR Congo is a leading supplier of cobalt, a battery metal, and of copper, so the road matters beyond Africa.

We found no date for talks between the government and the FRN, so no scheduled step is ahead. The next confirmed development is likely to come from the army’s counter-offensive towards Kambali.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Kisangani under threat?

One unconfirmed report says the FRN wants the city, but we found no statement from either side and no fighting near it. The distance beyond Walikale limits what the offensive proves.

What is the FRN?

It is an armed group led by former president Joseph Kabila, presented alongside M23 leaders. Congo’s government accuses it of acting for Rwanda; Rwanda’s government denies backing the M23.

Who holds Kambali?

The army spokesman says it is under enemy occupation and that a counter-offensive is under way. We have no independent confirmation of who holds each village on the road.

Sources: Statements of the Congolese army spokesman for the zone (9 November 2026); the administrator of Kalehe territory (10 November 2026); UN Group of Experts report (July 2026); local humanitarian reporting from Itebero health zone (12 November 2026).

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