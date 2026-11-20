The shortfall is small against the full-year target, but it comes while Jamaica is still paying for Hurricane Melissa and has asked for more time to cut its debt.

File photo, 2007. A flowering tree and pavilion on the Kingston waterfront in Jamaica, with the Urban Development Corporation building behind. (Photo: Tillon Aniel, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Economy: Jamaica

Jamaica’s government collected J$27.8 billion (about US$175 million) less revenue and grants than it budgeted in the six months to September 2026, the country’s fiscal watchdog reported on 13 November. Tax collections were J$22.6 billion (about US$142 million) short of target, and grants are aid money from donors and partners.

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The gap matters because Jamaica is still paying to rebuild after Hurricane Melissa, the Category 5 storm of October 2025, and a smaller tax take leaves less room to do it without borrowing. Amounts are in Jamaican dollars (J$), and US$ figures use about J$159 to the US dollar, the mid-November market rate.

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Key Facts What. Revenue and grants ran J$27.8 billion (about US$175 million) below budget in April to September 2026.

Tax. Tax collections were J$22.6 billion (about US$142 million) below target.

Trend. The total gap eased from J$28.7 billion at end-June, while the tax gap grew from J$18.8 billion.

Next. Parliament must approve one more year of suspended fiscal rules, Jamaica’s legal debt limits.

As of. 20 November 2026, 07:00 GMT.

The shortfall is small against the full-year target, but it comes while Jamaica is still paying for Hurricane Melissa and has asked for more time to cut its debt.

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The gap has its roots in Hurricane Melissa, which struck Jamaica on 28 October 2025. The Planning Institute of Jamaica, the state’s economic planning agency, presented damage and losses of about US$12.2 billion in March 2026, an assessment made with the UN’s regional commission ECLAC, and that is more than half of a year’s gross domestic product (GDP), the value of everything the economy produces.

The Independent Fiscal Commission (IFC), the official body that checks the government’s budget numbers, said in March 2026 that the budget’s revenue forecast was optimistic after the storm. In its statement of 11 September 2026 on the first quarter, it said the hurricane’s impact continues to affect the fiscal accounts.

File photo, November 2025: a Chinook helicopter and a forklift load relief supplies in Jamaica after Hurricane Melissa. Photo: US Marine Corps, Staff Sgt. Brett Norman, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

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Revenue and grants came in at J$529.2 billion against a budget of about J$557 billion for the half-year. The shortfall is therefore about 5% of what the government planned to collect.

At the end of June the gap was larger, J$28.7 billion or 9.8% of that quarter’s budgeted revenue and grants, with tax J$18.8 billion short, the IFC said on 11 September. The cumulative shortfall has since eased by J$0.9 billion, even as the tax gap widened by J$3.8 billion.

The IFC says part of the gap is timing. The filing deadline for corporate income tax, the tax companies pay on profits, moved from 15 March to 15 April, and some firms paid early, so those payments were booked in the previous financial year.

The Finance Ministry also blames the lingering effects of the hurricane on the economy, which the IFC calls plausible. The commission adds that some 2026/27 revenue measures were implemented late.

The shortfall lands as the government asks for more time on its debt rules. On 13 November Fiscal Commissioner Courtney Williams, who heads the IFC, validated a request to suspend the fiscal rules for one more year, 2027/28, subject to a vote in Parliament.

The government proposes to push back its target of cutting public debt to 60% of GDP from 2029/30, the date it had earlier signalled, to 2031/32. Debt is projected at 65.5% of GDP at the end of the current financial year and 58.8% by 2031/32.

The IFC had already called the lack of a legislated path back to 60% a “marked policy gap”. It expects the revenue weakness to persist through this financial year and into 2027/28.

For the government, a weaker revenue base means rebuilding either slows or is paid for with more debt, which would push the 60% target further away. The Finance Ministry’s request to the IFC cited lower revenue and heavier reconstruction spending.

For readers in the United States with ties to Jamaica or exposure to its debt, the numbers show how much room the government has to rebuild after the storm. The IFC’s own view, that part of the shortfall is timing and part a plausible hurricane effect, is the strongest counterweight to a gloomier reading.

The parliamentary vote on the suspension of the fiscal rules is the next step, and its date is not confirmed. The IFC’s next fiscal performance statement, covering the third quarter, would be the next data point, and its date is not confirmed either.

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Frequently Asked Questions

How big is Jamaica’s revenue shortfall?

Revenue and grants fell about 5% short of budget in the six months to September 2026. Tax collections accounted for most of the gap.

Why is revenue falling short?

The fiscal watchdog says part of it is timing, as some firms paid corporate tax early. The Finance Ministry also points to the hurricane’s lingering effects.

Does this affect Jamaica’s debt goal?

It adds pressure on the 60%-of-GDP debt target, which the government wants to push back to 2031/32. Parliament has yet to approve the suspension of the fiscal rules.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error