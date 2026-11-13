Vale Shares Fall 2.6% Near Yearly Low | Iron Ore Wrap, Nov 12

Key Facts Vale slid again: its New York shares, our stand-in for the iron-ore price, closed Thursday, November 12, 2026 at US$11.28, down 2.59%, just 2.7% above the 12-month low of 10.98 set on 3 November.

its New York shares, our stand-in for the iron-ore price, closed Thursday, November 12, 2026 at US$11.28, down 2.59%, just 2.7% above the 12-month low of 10.98 set on 3 November. The slump is deep: Vale’s shares are 36.7% below their 12-month high of 17.82 on 20 April, and have lost 18.8% over 60 sessions.

Vale’s shares are 36.7% below their 12-month high of 17.82 on 20 April, and have lost 18.8% over 60 sessions. China is the swing buyer: it takes most of the world’s seaborne iron ore, so Vale’s shares are our stand-in for the ore price, which is not on our spot feed.

it takes most of the world’s seaborne iron ore, so Vale’s shares are our stand-in for the ore price, which is not on our spot feed. Peers fell too: Rio Tinto’s New York shares lost 1.99% to US$83.28 and CSN Mineração in São Paulo lost 5.12% to R$4.82 (about US$0.85, at USD/BRL 5.6413).

Rio Tinto’s New York shares lost 1.99% to US$83.28 and CSN Mineração in São Paulo lost 5.12% to R$4.82 (about US$0.85, at USD/BRL 5.6413). The backdrop was harsh: the US 10-year Treasury yield rose to 5.10% and the dollar index rose 0.25%, which squeezes commodity buyers.

the US 10-year Treasury yield rose to 5.10% and the dollar index rose 0.25%, which squeezes commodity buyers. History offers no promise: after 61 earlier falls this large, Vale was higher 20 sessions later in 30 cases, or 49%.

after 61 earlier falls this large, Vale was higher 20 sessions later in 30 cases, or 49%. Prediction markets: Polymarket, a real-money prediction market, prices an 87.5% chance of a 0.25-point Federal Reserve rate rise in December (US$29.4 million traded, 7:41 p.m. ET, 12 November).

Today’s Focus Iron ore, the rust-coloured rock that becomes steel, is having a miserable autumn. Vale, the Brazilian miner that ranks among the world’s largest exporters of it, saw its New York shares close at US$11.28 on Thursday, November 12, 2026, down 2.59% on the day. Investors use Vale’s shares as a stand-in for the ore price itself, since the price is not on our spot feed. The shares are 36.7% below their April high and sit only 2.7% above the lowest close of the past year. The reason is a mix of a harsh market backdrop and the one customer that matters. China buys most of the world’s seaborne ore, and mining shares fell worldwide as US yields and the dollar rose. Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Markets story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. What matters today. Brazil’s largest exporter is trading near its yearly low as the global backdrop turns harsher and its biggest customer, China, stays cautious.

01 The session in one read

Think of iron ore as the flour of the industrial world: if the bakeries slow down, the flour price suffers. China’s steel mills are the bakeries, and they have been slowing.

On Thursday, November 12, 2026, that showed up in the shares of the miners that dig the ore. Vale, Rio Tinto and CSN Mineração all closed lower.

Assessment — China’s mills, not markets, set the price MEDIUM The best-supported reading is that a harsher global backdrop, with higher US yields and a firmer dollar, weighed on all three miners at once, on top of a long slide tied to China’s steel demand. Because Vale, Rio Tinto and CSN Mineração all fell together, a company-specific cause looks unlikely. The variable to watch is whether Vale holds above its 12-month low of 10.98.

Iron Ore — the daily wrap.

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02 The board

Vale’s New York shares fell 2.59% to US$11.28, their second-lowest close in a year. Rio Tinto, the Anglo-Australian rival, lost 1.99% to US$83.28.

CSN Mineração, the Brazilian steel group’s mining arm, fell hardest, down 5.12% to R$4.82 (about US$0.85).

Asset Level Change Iron ore (Vale) US$11.28 -2.59% CSN Mineração R$4.82 (US$0.85) −5.12% Rio Tinto US$83.28 -1.99%

Source: RT close, 2026-11-12. Where a commodity has no spot feed, an exchange-traded tracker or leading producer is shown as a labelled proxy.

Live Market Intelligence The live market board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Latin America — Cross-Market Board Ibovespa · benchmark 171,324.31 -0.43% L 169,942 day range H 172,060 +8.69% over 12 months Market breadth · 3 names 33% advancing 1 ▲ advancing 2 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.64 +1.06% USD / MXN 18.58 -0.09% USD / CLP 994.00 +1.14% USD / COP 3,302 -0.16% USD / ARS 1,545 +0.03% Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil 171,324.31 -0.43% S&P/BMV IPC Mexico 71,674.32 -0.46% S&P IPSA Chile 10,625.27 +0.69% S&P MERVAL Argentina 2,848,945 — MSCI COLCAP Colombia 2,452.93 -1.35% Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 171,324.31 -0.43% +8.69% 172,060.43 172,060 169,942 — IPSA 10,625.27 +0.69% — 10,552.02 10,646 10,506 — IPC MEX 71,674.32 -0.46% +13.64% 72,006.05 72,212 71,603 163,492,928 MERVAL 2,848,945 — -10.97% 2,859,051 — — — COLCAP 2,452.93 -1.35% — — — — — USD/BRL 5.64 +1.06% +6.62% 5.58 5.65 5.64 — EUR/BRL 6.24 +0.11% +1.79% 6.23 6.25 6.23 — USD/MXN 18.58 -0.09% +1.63% 18.60 18.60 18.58 — USD/CLP 994.00 +1.14% +6.94% 982.80 996.27 982.53 — USD/COP 3,302 -0.16% -10.88% 3,307 3,303 3,302 — USD/PEN 3.41 -0.06% +0.92% 3.41 3.41 3.41 — USD/ARS 1,545 +0.03% +9.69% 1,545 1,545 1,545 — USD/UYU 40.52 +3.32% +3.23% 39.22 40.52 40.52 — USD/PYG 6,185 +3.33% -10.93% 5,986 6,185 6,185 — USD/BOB 11.60 +0.86% +72.17% 11.50 11.60 11.60 — USD/DOP 60.47 +0.03% -5.59% 60.45 60.59 60.45 — USD/CRC 445.25 +1.62% -9.18% 438.17 445.25 445.25 — USD/GTQ 7.65 +3.31% +2.09% 7.40 7.65 7.65 — Largest moves today USD/PYG 6,185 +3.33% USD/UYU 40.52 +3.32% USD/GTQ 7.65 +3.31% USD/CRC 445.25 +1.62% COLCAP 2,452.93 -1.35% USD/CLP 994.00 +1.14% USD/BRL 5.64 +1.06% USD/BOB 11.60 +0.86% The session read The Ibovespa eased 0.43%, with breadth negative — 1 of 3 names higher. IPSA led, while COLCAP lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 12 Nov 2026 Latin American Pulse for Thursday, November 12, 2026 Read →

03 Why it moved

Cause one, and the heaviest, is the wider market mood. The US 10-year Treasury yield rose to 5.10% from 4.98% on Tuesday and the dollar index gained 0.25% to 103.17, both of which make dollar-priced raw materials costlier for buyers elsewhere.

The signals were mixed rather than uniformly bleak. The S&P 500 slipped only 0.35% to 7,592 and the VIX fear gauge, Wall Street’s volatility measure, rose 6.92% to 18.70, so this was a mining-specific rout, not a market panic.

Our confidence is medium. We could not confirm the size of Thursday’s move from ore trading, so the shares tell the story rather than a spot quote, and China’s demand remains the long-run swing factor.

04 The trend behind it

This is a continuation, not a new phase. Vale’s shares are down 13.36% over 20 sessions and 18.8% over 60, after peaking at 17.82 on 20 April.

Rio Tinto tells the same tale: its shares are 25.7% below the 12-month high of 112.04 reached on 13 May.

The base rate from our own price history since 2007 is sobering. Vale fell 13.4% in 20 sessions; in 61 earlier cases with a drop at least that large, the shares were higher 20 sessions later in 30 of them, or 49%, with a median change of -1.1% and a worst case of -38.9%. History is not a forecast, but it says a fall this large is a coin toss, not a guaranteed bounce.

05 What it means for Latin America

Brazil feels this most. Iron ore is one of its biggest exports, so a lower price trims export earnings, state royalties and the tax take of mining states such as Minas Gerais and Pará.

Peru and Chile are less exposed to iron ore, which is mainly a Brazilian story, but both ship copper to the same Chinese factories and watch China’s steel and construction mood closely. For Brazilian investors, Vale and CSN Mineração are two of the São Paulo market’s main bets on China.

For an ordinary saver, the lesson is that a falling mining share is not necessarily bad news about the company’s management. It reflects a customer that is buying less, and travellers will see its effect indirectly in the real, which tends to weaken when commodity income softens.

06 The names to watch

Vale is the barometer. Its 12-month low of 10.98 on 3 November is the nearest support, and a close below it would confirm another leg down, while the 12-month high of 17.82 is a distant resistance.

CSN Mineração is the most exposed of the three after falling 5.12% in one day. Rio Tinto sits 21.1% above its low of 68.78 from 20 November 2025, which makes it the safest of the three on this measure.

07 What would end it

The slide ends when Chinese mills restock, which needs better steel profits or fresh government support for construction. Watch the weekly figures for port stockpiles and blast-furnace output, which would show whether mills are buying again.

Watch also whether the 10.98 low holds for Vale’s shares. Until demand picks up, the honest answer is that the pressure continues, though a 49% history of rebounds says it can reverse quickly.

08 What to watch

China steel output: Weekly blast-furnace and port-stock figures show whether mills are buying again.

Weekly blast-furnace and port-stock figures show whether mills are buying again. The dollar: A weaker dollar would ease pressure on dollar-priced raw materials.

A weaker dollar would ease pressure on dollar-priced raw materials. Vale at 10.98: A close below its 3 November low would signal another leg down.

A close below its 3 November low would signal another leg down. US yields and dollar: A fall from the 5.10% 10-year yield would ease pressure on commodities.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, where users bet real money, lists a market on the Federal Reserve’s December rate decision, with US$29.4 million traded as of 7:41 p.m. ET, 12 November 2026. It prices a 0.25-point rise at 87.5%, a 0.5-point or larger rise at 10.1%, no change at 1.7% and a cut at 0.5%.

These prices are bets, not polls. They show traders expect higher US rates, which tends to strengthen the dollar and weigh on dollar-priced raw materials such as iron ore.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why does Vale’s share price track iron ore?

Iron ore is Vale’s main product, so its earnings rise and fall with the price. That is why investors use its New York shares as a stand-in when the ore price itself is not on screen.

Why is China so important for iron ore?

China makes more steel than any other country and imports most of the world’s seaborne ore. When its mills cut output, global ore prices tend to weaken.

How far have Vale’s shares fallen?

They are 36.7% below their 12-month high of 17.82, set on 20 April. They closed Thursday, November 12, 2026 at US$11.28.

Does a drop like this usually reverse?

Not reliably. In 61 earlier falls of this size, Vale was higher 20 sessions later in 30 cases, or 49%, and history is not a forecast.

Market data: The Rio Times

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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