Iran Says 3 Tankers Burn in Strait of Hormuz

MIDDLE EAST · OIL

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), the military arm that guards the regime, said on Tuesday 10 November 2026 that three oil tankers were burning in the Strait of Hormuz. We found no independent confirmation that three tankers burned.

The strait is the narrow sea lane out of the Gulf that normally carries about one-fifth of the world’s oil. Oil prices and fuel bills in the United States and Kenya follow what happens there.

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Key Facts What the Guards say The IRGC says three tankers on an unapproved route hit mines or caught fire on Tuesday.

Not confirmed We found no confirmation from the US military or any shipping body that three tankers burned.

Oil price Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded near US$92 a barrel on Wednesday, close to its lowest level since late August.

Kenya Kenya’s fuel price caps end on Saturday 14 November, when new monthly prices are due.

Prediction markets Polymarket, a prediction platform, 3:52 a.m. ET 11 November: 8.5% for normal Hormuz traffic by 31 December, 2.3% by 30 November.

What the Guards Say

On Tuesday 10 November 2026 the IRGC Navy press office said two oil tankers on an “unauthorised route” through the strait suffered “massive explosions” and were left burning, in a statement carried by Mehr News Agency, an Iranian news agency, at 13:57 UTC. It said both ships had switched off their navigation and identification systems.

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The IRGC said one ship, a supertanker (a very large crude carrier), struck a naval mine. It said the second, which it claimed was under the protection of US military aircraft, “encountered an incident” and caught fire.

Later on Tuesday the IRGC Navy said a third tanker on an unauthorised route hit a naval mine that afternoon and was burning in the eastern strait (Mehr, 18:54 UTC). The IRGC gave no names or flag states, Citizen Digital, a Kenyan news outlet, reported on 11 November, citing AFP, the French news agency.

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Everything in this section is the IRGC’s account. It is not established fact.

File photo, 2004: a large oil tanker at the Al Basrah Oil Terminal, Iraq, in the northern Persian Gulf, with a US Navy warship in the haze. These are not the vessels in this story. Photo: U.S. Navy photo by Photographer’s Mate 1st Class David C. Lloyd, public domain.

What Others Report

The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO), a British navy-run shipping-safety agency, reported a tanker “struck by an unknown projectile” off the coast of Oman near the strait. The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), the UAE state oil firm, said one of its vessels “sustained damage following an attack in the UAE’s territorial waters” in the Gulf that afternoon.

Citizen Digital reported on 11 November that it was unclear whether either incident matched the ships Tehran mentioned. We found no confirmation from the US military or any shipping body that three tankers burned.

The Iran war began in late February 2026, and Tehran has since restricted traffic through the strait while the US blockades Iranian ports. Tehran has announced burning ships before, including on Sunday 8 November that three tankers caught fire, Pakistan’s Business Recorder reported that day, citing AFP.

Earlier, we covered the 30 October tanker attack and oil and Liberia saying 12 of its tankers were hit. Both show how often ships in and near the strait have been struck since the war began.

Live Market Intelligence Commodities — Live Market Board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Commodities — Live Market Board Brent crude · benchmark 91.86

+0.40% L 91.73 day range H 92.68 +40.98% over 12 months Market breadth · 14 names 57% advancing 8 ▲ advancing 6 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs Gold 4,065 +0.87% Silver 52.93 +3.57% Copper 6.32 +1.57% Iron ore 161.91 · WTI crude 86.20 +0.19% Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume GOLD 4,065 +0.87% -1.24% 4,030 4,075 4,034 36,928 SILVER 52.93 +3.57% +4.56% 51.10 53.17 51.42 14,785 BRENT 91.86 +0.40% +40.98% 91.49 92.68 91.73 3,500 WTI 86.20 +0.19% +41.22% 86.04 86.81 86.04 18,843 COPPER 6.32 +1.57% +25.13% 6.22 6.33 6.26 7,252 LITHIUM 59.98 -2.23% -2.91% 61.35 60.72 59.70 186,159 IRON ORE 161.91 — +56.34% 161.91 161.91 1 SOY 1,226 +0.10% +10.11% 1,225 1,230 1,223 14,324 CORN 449.00 +0.00% +3.94% 449.00 450.75 447.50 16,734 WHEAT 602.75 +1.69% +12.45% 592.75 603.75 591.00 12,785 COFFEE 266.75 -2.50% -36.89% 273.60 269.00 265.30 — SUGAR 18.15 -0.33% +27.37% 18.21 18.29 17.92 — COCOA 4,852 -3.04% -16.76% 5,004 5,053 4,764 — ORANGE JUICE 146.15 +5.64% -17.24% 138.35 148.20 142.90 — COTTON 78.28 -0.63% +22.54% 78.78 79.90 78.63 34,150 BEEF 222.55 +2.94% -2.05% 216.20 222.90 219.28 31,370 CATTLE 326.68 -0.51% -3.26% 328.35 327.40 322.15 8,910 USD/BRL 5.58 -0.01% +5.54% 5.58 5.59 5.58 — Largest moves today ORANGE JUICE

146.15

+5.64% SILVER

52.93

+3.57% COCOA

4,852

-3.04% BEEF

222.55

+2.94% COFFEE

266.75

-2.50% LITHIUM

59.98

-2.23% WHEAT

602.75

+1.69% COPPER

6.32

+1.57% The session read The Brent crude rose 0.40%, with breadth positive — 8 of 14 names higher. ORANGE JUICE led, while COCOA lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 10 Nov 2026 Soybean Fund Rises 2.8% as US Cuts Corn Yield Read →

What It Means for Kenya and US Readers

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, traded at about US$92 a barrel on Wednesday 11 November, according to market data. That is close to a ten-week low, after a volatile week.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI), the main US benchmark, stood at about US$86 a barrel in market reports. US readers feel such moves at the pump.

Kenya’s Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA), the fuel price regulator, raised maximum pump prices for 15 October to 14 November 2026, Citizen Digital in Nairobi reported on 14 October. EPRA said the average landed cost (import price before local taxes) of imported super petrol rose 11.81% from August to September, to US$977.55 per cubic metre.

Super petrol in Nairobi rose KSh12.93 (about US$0.10) to KSh226.96 a litre (about US$1.75), at US$1 = KSh129.86 (RT, a market-data provider, spot rate of 11 November). Diesel rose KSh9.90 (about US$0.08) to KSh227.76 a litre (about US$1.75).

The caps end on Saturday 14 November, and whether the recent oil price drop feeds through is not known. Our Kenya economy and shilling coverage tracks these costs, and more stories are on our Kenya news page.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, a prediction-market trading platform, showed an 8.5% price for “Strait of Hormuz traffic returns to normal by December 31?”, with US$17.6 million traded, at 3:52 a.m. ET (08:52 UTC) on 11 November. The “by November 30?” market stood at 2.3%, with US$1.95 million traded.

These prices are bets, not polls. The market’s own rules define what counts as “normal”.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What to Watch

Thursday 12 November 2026: the US Energy Information Administration (EIA), the federal energy statistics agency, publishes weekly crude inventory data, due at 17:00 UTC. Traders watch it for oil supply signals.

Saturday 14 November 2026: EPRA is due to announce Kenya’s next monthly pump prices around this date. Any further IRGC, UKMTO or ADNOC statements on the tankers are the other thing to check.

What Is Not Known

It is not known whether the three fires the IRGC described are the same as the UKMTO and ADNOC incidents. The names, flags and cargoes of the tankers are also unknown.

None of the statements we found mentions casualties. It is not known whether any mine was involved, or who attacked in the UAE waters case.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Iran say happened in the Strait of Hormuz?

The IRGC said on Tuesday 10 November 2026 that three tankers on unauthorised routes were burning after explosions, with mines blamed for two. We found no independent confirmation.

Why does it matter for Kenya?

Kenya’s fuel regulator EPRA said its last pump price rise reflected higher import costs. New monthly price caps are due on Saturday 14 November.

What do prediction markets expect?

Polymarket traders priced an 8.5% chance on 11 November that Hormuz traffic returns to normal by 31 December. That is a bet, not a poll.

Sources: IRGC Navy statements via Mehr News Agency (10 November 2026); UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) and Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) statements via Citizen Digital (11 November 2026); Citizen Digital, report citing AFP (11 November 2026); Business Recorder, Pakistan (8 November 2026); market reports on oil prices (11 November 2026); Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority, pump price review via Citizen Digital (14 October 2026); RT exchange rate (11 November 2026); Polymarket (11 November 2026, 3:52 a.m. ET).