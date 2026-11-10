IMF Wants Kenya to Identify Crypto Traders

IBOV 172,236.05 ▲ 2.22% IPC MEX 71,866.30 ▲ 0.66% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.54▲ 0.66% USD/MXN18.51▼ 0.15% USD/CLP969.06▲ 0.19% USD/COP3,269▲ 4.77% USD/PEN3.41— 0.00% USD/ARS1,545▼ 0.02% USD/UYU40.45▲ 0.35% USD/PYG6,450▲ 1.45% USD/BOB11.74▼ 0.59% USD/DOP60.45▲ 2.39% USD/CRC446.56▼ 0.38% USD/GTQ7.64▼ 0.05% USD/HNL26.89▲ 0.02% USD/NIO36.62▲ 2.53% USD/VES897.02▲ 0.07% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.79▲ 2.42% USD/TTD6.72▼ 0.03% EUR/BRL6.22▲ 1.42% BRENT 90.50 ▼ 2.24% WTI 85.23 ▼ 1.87% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.30 ▼ 0.40% GOLD 4,083 ▼ 0.76% SILVER 52.38 ▼ 0.36% SOY 1,192 ▲ 0.85% CORN 441.75 ▲ 0.57% WHEAT 588.75 ▲ 0.13% COFFEE 268.10 ▼ 2.01% SUGAR 18.21 — 0.00% ORANGE JUICE 143.50 ▲ 7.85% COTTON 82.47 ▲ 4.68% COCOA 4,919 ▼ 1.70% BEEF 216.33 ▲ 1.06% CATTLE 328.83 ▲ 2.02% LITHIUM 61.35 ▲ 0.72% PETR4 45.19 ▼ 0.24% VALE3 66.11 ▲ 3.23% ITUB4 41.72 ▲ 2.94% BBDC4 14.68 ▲ 3.38% ABEV3 15.61 ▲ 0.84% BBAS3 17.02 ▼ 0.64% B3SA3 14.85 ▲ 3.20% WEGE3 50.74 ▲ 5.29% PRIO3 59.39 ▼ 1.80% SUZB3 54.20 ▲ 1.50% RENT3 30.83 ▲ 1.78% AZZA3 15.12 ▲ 2.44% CSAN3 2.77 — 0.00% RAIZ4 24.40 ▼ 12.86% PCAR3 2.43 ▲ 1.25% GMAT3 3.83 ▲ 0.79% PSSA3 45.65 ▲ 2.93% CVCB3 0.87 ▲ 3.57% POSI3 3.03 ▼ 1.94% SLCE3 17.30 ▲ 4.15% NATU3 5.71 ▲ 10.44% BRKM5 3.02 ▼ 5.63% RANI3 8.76 ▲ 3.44% CSNA3 4.49 ▲ 1.81% IBOV 172,236.05 ▲ 2.22% IPC MEX 71,866.30 ▲ 0.66% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.55 ▲ 0.69% USD/MXN 18.50 ▼ 0.17% USD/CLP 968.46 ▲ 0.13% USD/COP 3,269 ▲ 4.77% USD/PEN 3.41 ▲ 0.00% USD/ARS 1,545 ▼ 0.02% USD/UYU 40.45 ▲ 0.35% USD/PYG 6,450 ▲ 1.45% USD/BOB 11.74 ▼ 0.59% USD/DOP 60.45 ▲ 2.39% USD/CRC 446.56 ▼ 0.38% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▼ 0.05% USD/HNL 26.89 ▲ 0.02% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 2.53% USD/VES 897.02 ▲ 0.07% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.79 ▲ 2.42% USD/TTD 6.72 ▲ 2.10% EUR/BRL 6.22 ▲ 1.48% BRENT 90.50 ▼ 2.24% WTI 85.23 ▼ 1.87% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.30 ▼ 0.40% GOLD 4,083 ▼ 0.76% SILVER 52.38 ▼ 0.36% SOY 1,192 ▲ 0.85% CORN 441.75 ▲ 0.57% WHEAT 588.75 ▲ 0.13% COFFEE 268.10 ▼ 2.01% SUGAR 18.21 — 0.00% ORANGE JUICE 143.50 ▲ 7.85% COTTON 82.47 ▲ 4.68% COCOA 4,919 ▼ 1.70% BEEF 216.33 ▲ 1.06% CATTLE 328.83 ▲ 2.02% LITHIUM 61.35 ▲ 0.72% PETR4 45.19 ▼ 0.24% VALE3 66.11 ▲ 3.23% ITUB4 41.72 ▲ 2.94% BBDC4 14.68 ▲ 3.38% ABEV3 15.61 ▲ 0.84% BBAS3 17.02 ▼ 0.64% B3SA3 14.85 ▲ 3.20% WEGE3 50.74 ▲ 5.29% PRIO3 59.39 ▼ 1.80% SUZB3 54.20 ▲ 1.50% RENT3 30.83 ▲ 1.78% AZZA3 15.12 ▲ 2.44% CSAN3 2.77 — 0.00% RAIZ4 24.40 ▼ 12.86% PCAR3 2.43 ▲ 1.25% GMAT3 3.83 ▲ 0.79% PSSA3 45.65 ▲ 2.93% CVCB3 0.87 ▲ 3.57% POSI3 3.03 ▼ 1.94% SLCE3 17.30 ▲ 4.15% NATU3 5.71 ▲ 10.44% BRKM5 3.02 ▼ 5.63% RANI3 8.76 ▲ 3.44% CSNA3 4.49 ▲ 1.81%
since 2009
Tuesday, November 10, 2026
Kenya Africa

IMF Wants Kenya to Identify Crypto Traders

By · · 4 min read
Central Nairobi office blocks and streets seen from above at golden hour with a hazy plain stretching to the horizon
Central Nairobi at golden hour, seen from the roof of the KICC conference centre, pictured in November 2021. Photo: Lebu Ayiga / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

KENYA · CRYPTO

Kenya’s crypto traders could soon have to prove who they are each time they move digital coins. The International Monetary Fund (IMF), the global lender, sees a “significant gap” in how the country applies an international identity rule, as Kenya eyes a December IMF visit.

The IMF set out its advice in a technical assistance report, expert advice it gives a member government, dated 6 November 2026, on regulating and supervising crypto markets. The rule at issue is the Travel Rule, a standard from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), the global money-laundering watchdog, that makes crypto platforms pass on the identity of senders and receivers.

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Key Facts

  • What is happening Kenya has a ‘significant gap’ in applying the Travel Rule, the global rule for sharing crypto users’ identities.
  • The fix Platforms would collect and send names, ID numbers and wallet details of senders and receivers.
  • Grey list Kenya has been on the FATF grey list, a watchlist for weak financial-crime controls, since February 2024.
  • The target Authorities reportedly aim to leave the grey list by April 2027; FATF has not confirmed this.
  • Why it matters Banks and payment firms sending US dollars to Kenya face closer scrutiny.

What the IMF Wants Changed

As reported, the IMF recommends that crypto platforms collect and send the names, ID numbers and wallet details of senders and receivers. It also wants Kenya to write this duty into its Virtual Asset Service Providers (VASP) regulations, or another legal instrument, “without delay”, as one report of the document quotes it.

A VASP is any business that exchanges, holds or moves digital assets for clients. The data would support suspicious-transaction reports to the Financial Reporting Centre, Kenya’s financial intelligence agency.

In plain terms, the IMF wants traders to be identifiable when they move crypto, to fight money laundering and crime. Kenya’s Virtual Asset Service Providers Act took effect in November 2025, as reported, sharing oversight between the Central Bank of Kenya, the country’s central bank, and the Capital Markets Authority, the securities regulator.

A round tower and a tall office block above trees in central Nairobi under scattered clouds
Central Nairobi seen from Upperhill, in an undated photo. Photo: Lmwangi / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

Why Kenya’s Grey List Matters

Kenya has been on the FATF grey list since February 2024, which means special monitoring over weak controls on money laundering and terrorism financing. Authorities reportedly aim to leave the list by April 2027, a target FATF has not confirmed.

The IMF published a first Kenya crypto technical assistance report on 8 January 2025, requested by the Capital Markets Authority. The new report returns to the topic almost 22 months later.

Our earlier report says Kenya eyes a December IMF visit, with no deal date set. See also how the IMF presses Kenya on its tax base.

Live Market IntelligenceCrypto — Live Market BoardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board.

Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence

Crypto — Live Market Board

Digital assets
Nov 10, 2026 · 09:38

Bitcoin · benchmark
74,165
-1.41%
L 74,097day rangeH 75,317

-30.03% over 12 months

Market breadth · 17 names
29% advancing

5 ▲ advancing12 declining ▼

Currencies, rates & key inputs
Ethereum
2,086
-2.13%

Solana
84.58
-2.28%

Gold
4,083
-0.76%

USD / BRL
5.55
+0.69%

Full instrument board
Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume
BTC 74,165 -1.41% -30.03% 75,223 75,317 74,097 21,268,365,312
ETH 2,086 -2.13% -41.55% 2,131 2,133 2,086 9,537,392,640
SOL 84.58 -2.28% -49.47% 86.55 86.66 84.34 2,210,100,736
XRP 1.08 -1.84% -57.38% 1.10 1.10 1.08 2,220,164,608
BNB 685.66 -0.64% -30.88% 690.08 691.37 685.66 1,290,981,760
ADA 0.18 +0.38% -70.01% 0.18 0.18 0.18 171,735,136
DOGE 0.07 -0.82% -61.87% 0.07 0.07 0.07 365,804,288
AVAX 8.30 -3.86% -54.34% 8.63 8.73 8.27 586,514,688
LINK 10.45 -1.76% -36.09% 10.64 10.66 10.42 222,064,320
DOT 0.86 +0.02% -73.78% 0.85 0.86 0.85 56,666,288
LTC 51.13 -0.34% -50.93% 51.30 51.57 50.97 177,343,552
BCH 236.22 -0.84% -54.35% 238.23 239.91 234.43 195,290,640
TRX 0.32 +0.28% +7.41% 0.32 0.32 0.32 296,214,880
XLM 0.15 -1.11% -51.58% 0.15 0.15 0.15 95,832,392
HBAR 0.07 -0.28% -65.68% 0.07 0.07 0.07 47,115,744
NEAR 3.62 +0.12% +29.99% 3.62 3.65 3.57 461,141,088
ATOM 1.38 +1.09% -55.50% 1.37 1.39 1.36 26,882,864
AAVE 124.60 -5.15% -45.39% 131.36 132.15 124.29 213,236,976

Largest moves today
AAVE
124.60
-5.15%
AVAX
8.30
-3.86%
SOL
84.58
-2.28%
ETH
2,086
-2.13%
XRP
1.08
-1.84%
LINK
10.45
-1.76%
BTC
74,165
-1.41%
XLM
0.15
-1.11%

The session read
The Bitcoin eased 1.41%, with breadth negative — 5 of 17 names higher. ATOM led, while AAVE lagged.

From The Rio Times

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What It Means for You

Rules on crypto identity in Kenya are watched across East Africa. For US readers, the grey list raises scrutiny and compliance costs for banks and payment firms dealing with Kenya, including those sending US dollars.

Anyone using crypto or mobile money in Kenya may be asked for more identity details if the rules arrive. No figure in our data bears on this story, so we give no market-size numbers.

Kenyan authorities are also pursuing financial crime in the courts, as in our report on a court freezing assets in an Equity Bank fraud case. More coverage is on our Kenya news page.

What Is Not Known

We could not open the full IMF report, so the detail here is as reported and the report text was not available to us in full. It is not known whether Kenya will adopt the Travel Rule requirements, or when.

Nobody has said how many traders would be affected. It is also unclear how peer-to-peer traders, people who trade directly with each other, would be covered.

The report’s adoption would show whether the April 2027 grey-list exit target is still realistic. Until then, the rules stay a recommendation.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Travel Rule?

It is a Financial Action Task Force standard that makes crypto platforms pass the sender’s and recipient’s identity data to each other. Its aim is to curb money laundering and crime.

Is Kenya on the FATF grey list?

Yes, Kenya has been on the list since February 2024. As reported, authorities aim to leave it by April 2027, which FATF has not confirmed.

Who regulates crypto in Kenya?

As reported, under the Virtual Asset Service Providers Act, oversight is shared between the Central Bank of Kenya and the Capital Markets Authority. The law took effect in November 2025.

Sources: International Monetary Fund (IMF), Kenya technical assistance report on crypto markets, 6 November 2026 (as reported; full text not read); IMF, Kenya technical assistance report on crypto regulation, 8 January 2025; Financial Action Task Force, grey-list statement, February 2024.

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In depth

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

Capital Markets Authority Central Bank of Kenya crypto regulation East Africa FATF grey list IMF Kenya Travel Rule

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