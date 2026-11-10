IMF Wants Kenya to Identify Crypto Traders

KENYA · CRYPTO

Kenya’s crypto traders could soon have to prove who they are each time they move digital coins. The International Monetary Fund (IMF), the global lender, sees a “significant gap” in how the country applies an international identity rule, as Kenya eyes a December IMF visit.

The IMF set out its advice in a technical assistance report, expert advice it gives a member government, dated 6 November 2026, on regulating and supervising crypto markets. The rule at issue is the Travel Rule, a standard from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), the global money-laundering watchdog, that makes crypto platforms pass on the identity of senders and receivers.

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Key Facts What is happening Kenya has a ‘significant gap’ in applying the Travel Rule, the global rule for sharing crypto users’ identities.

The fix Platforms would collect and send names, ID numbers and wallet details of senders and receivers.

Grey list Kenya has been on the FATF grey list, a watchlist for weak financial-crime controls, since February 2024.

The target Authorities reportedly aim to leave the grey list by April 2027; FATF has not confirmed this.

Why it matters Banks and payment firms sending US dollars to Kenya face closer scrutiny.

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What the IMF Wants Changed

As reported, the IMF recommends that crypto platforms collect and send the names, ID numbers and wallet details of senders and receivers. It also wants Kenya to write this duty into its Virtual Asset Service Providers (VASP) regulations, or another legal instrument, “without delay”, as one report of the document quotes it.

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A VASP is any business that exchanges, holds or moves digital assets for clients. The data would support suspicious-transaction reports to the Financial Reporting Centre, Kenya’s financial intelligence agency.

In plain terms, the IMF wants traders to be identifiable when they move crypto, to fight money laundering and crime. Kenya’s Virtual Asset Service Providers Act took effect in November 2025, as reported, sharing oversight between the Central Bank of Kenya, the country’s central bank, and the Capital Markets Authority, the securities regulator.

Why Kenya’s Grey List Matters

Kenya has been on the FATF grey list since February 2024, which means special monitoring over weak controls on money laundering and terrorism financing. Authorities reportedly aim to leave the list by April 2027, a target FATF has not confirmed.

The IMF published a first Kenya crypto technical assistance report on 8 January 2025, requested by the Capital Markets Authority. The new report returns to the topic almost 22 months later.

Our earlier report says Kenya eyes a December IMF visit, with no deal date set. See also how the IMF presses Kenya on its tax base.

Live Market Intelligence Crypto — Live Market Board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Crypto — Live Market Board Bitcoin · benchmark 74,165

-1.41% L 74,097 day range H 75,317 -30.03% over 12 months Market breadth · 17 names 29% advancing 5 ▲ advancing 12 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs Ethereum 2,086 -2.13% Solana 84.58 -2.28% Gold 4,083 -0.76% USD / BRL 5.55 +0.69% Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume BTC 74,165 -1.41% -30.03% 75,223 75,317 74,097 21,268,365,312 ETH 2,086 -2.13% -41.55% 2,131 2,133 2,086 9,537,392,640 SOL 84.58 -2.28% -49.47% 86.55 86.66 84.34 2,210,100,736 XRP 1.08 -1.84% -57.38% 1.10 1.10 1.08 2,220,164,608 BNB 685.66 -0.64% -30.88% 690.08 691.37 685.66 1,290,981,760 ADA 0.18 +0.38% -70.01% 0.18 0.18 0.18 171,735,136 DOGE 0.07 -0.82% -61.87% 0.07 0.07 0.07 365,804,288 AVAX 8.30 -3.86% -54.34% 8.63 8.73 8.27 586,514,688 LINK 10.45 -1.76% -36.09% 10.64 10.66 10.42 222,064,320 DOT 0.86 +0.02% -73.78% 0.85 0.86 0.85 56,666,288 LTC 51.13 -0.34% -50.93% 51.30 51.57 50.97 177,343,552 BCH 236.22 -0.84% -54.35% 238.23 239.91 234.43 195,290,640 TRX 0.32 +0.28% +7.41% 0.32 0.32 0.32 296,214,880 XLM 0.15 -1.11% -51.58% 0.15 0.15 0.15 95,832,392 HBAR 0.07 -0.28% -65.68% 0.07 0.07 0.07 47,115,744 NEAR 3.62 +0.12% +29.99% 3.62 3.65 3.57 461,141,088 ATOM 1.38 +1.09% -55.50% 1.37 1.39 1.36 26,882,864 AAVE 124.60 -5.15% -45.39% 131.36 132.15 124.29 213,236,976 Largest moves today AAVE

124.60

-5.15% AVAX

8.30

-3.86% SOL

84.58

-2.28% ETH

2,086

-2.13% XRP

1.08

-1.84% LINK

10.45

-1.76% BTC

74,165

-1.41% XLM

0.15

-1.11% The session read The Bitcoin eased 1.41%, with breadth negative — 5 of 17 names higher. ATOM led, while AAVE lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 10 Nov 2026 Is Crypto Adoption Growing in Latin America? Read →

What It Means for You

Rules on crypto identity in Kenya are watched across East Africa. For US readers, the grey list raises scrutiny and compliance costs for banks and payment firms dealing with Kenya, including those sending US dollars.

Anyone using crypto or mobile money in Kenya may be asked for more identity details if the rules arrive. No figure in our data bears on this story, so we give no market-size numbers.

Kenyan authorities are also pursuing financial crime in the courts, as in our report on a court freezing assets in an Equity Bank fraud case. More coverage is on our Kenya news page.

What Is Not Known

We could not open the full IMF report, so the detail here is as reported and the report text was not available to us in full. It is not known whether Kenya will adopt the Travel Rule requirements, or when.

Nobody has said how many traders would be affected. It is also unclear how peer-to-peer traders, people who trade directly with each other, would be covered.

The report’s adoption would show whether the April 2027 grey-list exit target is still realistic. Until then, the rules stay a recommendation.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Travel Rule?

It is a Financial Action Task Force standard that makes crypto platforms pass the sender’s and recipient’s identity data to each other. Its aim is to curb money laundering and crime.

Is Kenya on the FATF grey list?

Yes, Kenya has been on the list since February 2024. As reported, authorities aim to leave it by April 2027, which FATF has not confirmed.

Who regulates crypto in Kenya?

As reported, under the Virtual Asset Service Providers Act, oversight is shared between the Central Bank of Kenya and the Capital Markets Authority. The law took effect in November 2025.

Sources: International Monetary Fund (IMF), Kenya technical assistance report on crypto markets, 6 November 2026 (as reported; full text not read); IMF, Kenya technical assistance report on crypto regulation, 8 January 2025; Financial Action Task Force, grey-list statement, February 2024.