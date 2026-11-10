Honduras Delays Verdict in Angie Peña Case

File photo, undated. The Estadio Nacional in Tegucigalpa, the Honduran capital, below hillside neighbourhoods. (Photo: Luis Alfredo Romero, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

HONDURAS · COURTS

A Honduran court has pushed back the verdict against four people, three of them US citizens, in a trafficking case tied to the 2022 disappearance of Angie Peña on Roatán. The reading, due on Monday 9 November 2026, is now set for Friday 20 November 2026 at 1:30 p.m.

Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Honduras story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. The delay Judges moved the verdict reading from Monday 9 November to Friday 20 November 2026.

Why Judges will re-check the evidence, and the court interpreter is abroad until 19 November.

The accused Three US citizens and one Honduran face charges of human trafficking and criminal association between them.

The case Angie Peña vanished on 1 January 2022 during a family holiday on Roatán, a Honduran island.

Not known The verdict, and what happened to Peña.

Why the Verdict Slipped

The court is Chamber I of Honduras’s national sentencing court for organised crime, environmental and corruption cases. Judiciary spokesman Carlos Silva said the judges had already deliberated but chose to re-examine every item of evidence before ruling.

Silva added that the hearing will start at 1:30 p.m. on 20 November, and that the court interpreter is abroad until the 19th. At that session the judges can find the accused guilty or acquit them.

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What Julissa Villanueva Said

Julissa Villanueva, a former Honduran vice-minister of security, argues that the disappearance is linked to a transnational human-trafficking structure. She says the verdict should establish responsibility and open new investigations into possible complicity inside state institutions.

Her claims about wider official involvement are allegations, not findings of a court. The trial itself concerns only the four defendants.

File photo. A view over the centre of Tegucigalpa and Comayagüela, Honduras, 2025. Photo: Luis Alfredo Romero, Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0).

The Case Behind the Verdict

Angie Samantha Peña disappeared on 1 January 2022 while on holiday with her family on Roatán, part of Honduras’s Bay Islands in the Caribbean. She has not been found.

Prosecutors later identified an alleged criminal network they call the Delta Teams, which they link to human trafficking. The four defendants stand trial on the crimes attributed to them, and the verdict will not necessarily answer every question about her disappearance.

What It Means for You

The trial, which began on 7 September 2026, includes three American defendants, so the verdict will draw attention in the United States. Roatán is a Caribbean island in Honduras’s Bay Islands.

Readers should treat claims about wider official involvement as allegations until a court or prosecutors say otherwise. Background on the country’s institutions is in our guide to who holds power in Honduras.

What Is Not Known

It is not known whether the court will convict or acquit the four accused on 20 November. What happened to Peña, and whether anyone else will face charges, also remains unanswered, and more is in our Honduras coverage hub.

Frequently Asked Questions

When will the Delta Team verdict be read?

The court has set Friday 20 November 2026 at 1:30 p.m. It was first due on Monday 9 November.

Who is Julissa Villanueva?

She is a former Honduran vice-minister of security who has spoken publicly about the Peña case. She links it to a transnational trafficking structure.

What happened to Angie Peña?

She disappeared on 1 January 2022 while on holiday on Roatán, Honduras, and has not been found. The trial concerns four people tied to an alleged criminal structure, not a finding on her fate.

Sources: Honduran Judiciary (Poder Judicial), statements by spokesman Carlos Silva on the rescheduled verdict, 9 November 2026; Chamber I of the national sentencing court for organised crime, environmental and corruption cases, hearing schedule; public statements by Julissa Villanueva.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error