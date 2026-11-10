Honduras Delays Verdict in Angie Peña Case

IBOV 172,236.05 ▲ 2.22% IPC MEX 72,104.80 ▲ 1.00% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.51▲ 0.04% USD/MXN18.51▼ 0.14% USD/CLP966.96▼ 0.99% USD/COP3,269▲ 0.88% USD/PEN3.41▼ 1.07% USD/ARS1,545▼ 0.02% USD/UYU40.45▲ 0.35% USD/PYG6,450▲ 1.45% USD/BOB11.74▼ 0.59% USD/DOP60.46▲ 2.41% USD/CRC446.56▼ 0.38% USD/GTQ7.64▼ 0.05% USD/HNL26.89▲ 0.02% USD/NIO36.62▲ 2.53% USD/VES897.02▲ 0.07% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.79▲ 2.42% USD/TTD6.72▼ 0.03% EUR/BRL6.18▲ 0.80% BRENT 91.42 ▼ 1.24% WTI 85.67 ▼ 1.36% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.34 ▲ 0.10% GOLD 4,131 ▲ 0.41% SILVER 53.21 ▲ 1.23% SOY 1,195 ▲ 1.10% CORN 441.50 ▲ 0.51% WHEAT 590.75 ▲ 0.47% COFFEE 266.70 ▼ 4.75% SUGAR 18.21 ▼ 0.16% ORANGE JUICE 143.50 ▲ 7.85% COTTON 78.65 ▼ 0.58% COCOA 5,113 ▼ 0.81% BEEF 216.33 ▲ 1.06% CATTLE 324.80 ▲ 0.77% LITHIUM 61.35 ▲ 0.72% PETR4 45.19 ▼ 0.24% VALE3 66.11 ▲ 3.23% ITUB4 41.72 ▲ 2.94% BBDC4 14.68 ▲ 3.38% ABEV3 15.61 ▲ 0.84% BBAS3 17.02 ▼ 0.64% B3SA3 14.85 ▲ 3.20% WEGE3 50.74 ▲ 5.29% PRIO3 59.39 ▼ 1.80% SUZB3 54.20 ▲ 1.50% RENT3 30.83 ▲ 1.78% AZZA3 15.12 ▲ 2.44% CSAN3 2.77 — 0.00% RAIZ4 28.00 ▲ 2.56% PCAR3 2.43 ▲ 1.25% GMAT3 3.83 ▲ 0.79% PSSA3 45.65 ▲ 2.93% CVCB3 0.87 ▲ 3.57% POSI3 3.03 ▼ 1.94% SLCE3 17.30 ▲ 4.15% NATU3 5.71 ▲ 10.44% BRKM5 3.02 ▼ 5.63% RANI3 8.76 ▲ 3.44% CSNA3 4.49 ▲ 1.81% IBOV 172,236.05 ▲ 2.22% IPC MEX 72,104.80 ▲ 1.00% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.51 ▲ 0.04% USD/MXN 18.50 ▼ 0.18% USD/CLP 966.96 ▼ 0.99% USD/COP 3,269 ▲ 0.88% USD/PEN 3.41 ▼ 1.07% USD/ARS 1,545 ▼ 0.02% USD/UYU 40.45 ▲ 0.35% USD/PYG 6,450 ▲ 1.45% USD/BOB 11.74 ▼ 0.59% USD/DOP 60.46 ▼ 0.21% USD/CRC 446.56 ▼ 0.38% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▼ 0.05% USD/HNL 26.89 ▲ 0.02% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 2.53% USD/VES 897.02 ▲ 0.07% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.79 ▲ 2.42% USD/TTD 6.72 ▲ 2.10% EUR/BRL 6.18 ▲ 0.85% BRENT 91.42 ▼ 1.24% WTI 85.67 ▼ 1.36% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.34 ▲ 0.10% GOLD 4,131 ▲ 0.41% SILVER 53.21 ▲ 1.23% SOY 1,195 ▲ 1.10% CORN 441.50 ▲ 0.51% WHEAT 590.75 ▲ 0.47% COFFEE 266.70 ▼ 4.75% SUGAR 18.21 ▼ 0.16% ORANGE JUICE 143.50 ▲ 7.85% COTTON 78.65 ▼ 0.58% COCOA 5,113 ▼ 0.81% BEEF 216.33 ▲ 1.06% CATTLE 324.80 ▲ 0.77% LITHIUM 61.35 ▲ 0.72% PETR4 45.19 ▼ 0.24% VALE3 66.11 ▲ 3.23% ITUB4 41.72 ▲ 2.94% BBDC4 14.68 ▲ 3.38% ABEV3 15.61 ▲ 0.84% BBAS3 17.02 ▼ 0.64% B3SA3 14.85 ▲ 3.20% WEGE3 50.74 ▲ 5.29% PRIO3 59.39 ▼ 1.80% SUZB3 54.20 ▲ 1.50% RENT3 30.83 ▲ 1.78% AZZA3 15.12 ▲ 2.44% CSAN3 2.77 — 0.00% RAIZ4 28.00 ▲ 2.56% PCAR3 2.43 ▲ 1.25% GMAT3 3.83 ▲ 0.79% PSSA3 45.65 ▲ 2.93% CVCB3 0.87 ▲ 3.57% POSI3 3.03 ▼ 1.94% SLCE3 17.30 ▲ 4.15% NATU3 5.71 ▲ 10.44% BRKM5 3.02 ▼ 5.63% RANI3 8.76 ▲ 3.44% CSNA3 4.49 ▲ 1.81%
since 2009
Tuesday, November 10, 2026
Honduras Latin America

Honduras Delays Verdict in Angie Peña Case

By · · 3 min read
Hillside neighbourhoods and office buildings of Tegucigalpa with the Estadio Nacional football stadium in the foreground and green mountains behind
File photo, undated. The Estadio Nacional in Tegucigalpa, the Honduran capital, below hillside neighbourhoods. (Photo: Luis Alfredo Romero, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

HONDURAS · COURTS

A Honduran court has pushed back the verdict against four people, three of them US citizens, in a trafficking case tied to the 2022 disappearance of Angie Peña on Roatán. The reading, due on Monday 9 November 2026, is now set for Friday 20 November 2026 at 1:30 p.m.

Key Facts

Free daily brief — no card needed
Get every Honduras story in one morning email
We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1.
  • The delay Judges moved the verdict reading from Monday 9 November to Friday 20 November 2026.
  • Why Judges will re-check the evidence, and the court interpreter is abroad until 19 November.
  • The accused Three US citizens and one Honduran face charges of human trafficking and criminal association between them.
  • The case Angie Peña vanished on 1 January 2022 during a family holiday on Roatán, a Honduran island.
  • Not known The verdict, and what happened to Peña.

Why the Verdict Slipped

The court is Chamber I of Honduras’s national sentencing court for organised crime, environmental and corruption cases. Judiciary spokesman Carlos Silva said the judges had already deliberated but chose to re-examine every item of evidence before ruling.

Silva added that the hearing will start at 1:30 p.m. on 20 November, and that the court interpreter is abroad until the 19th. At that session the judges can find the accused guilty or acquit them.

What Julissa Villanueva Said

Julissa Villanueva, a former Honduran vice-minister of security, argues that the disappearance is linked to a transnational human-trafficking structure. She says the verdict should establish responsibility and open new investigations into possible complicity inside state institutions.

Her claims about wider official involvement are allegations, not findings of a court. The trial itself concerns only the four defendants.

View over the historic centre of Tegucigalpa and Comayagüela with a football stadium in the foreground and green hills behind
File photo. A view over the centre of Tegucigalpa and Comayagüela, Honduras, 2025. Photo: Luis Alfredo Romero, Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0).

The Case Behind the Verdict

Angie Samantha Peña disappeared on 1 January 2022 while on holiday with her family on Roatán, part of Honduras’s Bay Islands in the Caribbean. She has not been found.

Prosecutors later identified an alleged criminal network they call the Delta Teams, which they link to human trafficking. The four defendants stand trial on the crimes attributed to them, and the verdict will not necessarily answer every question about her disappearance.

What It Means for You

The trial, which began on 7 September 2026, includes three American defendants, so the verdict will draw attention in the United States. Roatán is a Caribbean island in Honduras’s Bay Islands.

Readers should treat claims about wider official involvement as allegations until a court or prosecutors say otherwise. Background on the country’s institutions is in our guide to who holds power in Honduras.

What Is Not Known

It is not known whether the court will convict or acquit the four accused on 20 November. What happened to Peña, and whether anyone else will face charges, also remains unanswered, and more is in our Honduras coverage hub.

Frequently Asked Questions

When will the Delta Team verdict be read?

The court has set Friday 20 November 2026 at 1:30 p.m. It was first due on Monday 9 November.

Who is Julissa Villanueva?

She is a former Honduran vice-minister of security who has spoken publicly about the Peña case. She links it to a transnational trafficking structure.

What happened to Angie Peña?

She disappeared on 1 January 2022 while on holiday on Roatán, Honduras, and has not been found. The trial concerns four people tied to an alleged criminal structure, not a finding on her fate.

Sources: Honduran Judiciary (Poder Judicial), statements by spokesman Carlos Silva on the rescheduled verdict, 9 November 2026; Chamber I of the national sentencing court for organised crime, environmental and corruption cases, hearing schedule; public statements by Julissa Villanueva.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

RT
Ask Rio Times
17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand.
Open the full Ask Rio Times →
The Rio Times · Power Map
See who really holds power in Latin America
Click to open the Power Map
Angie Peña Bay Islands Delta Teams Honduran courts Honduras human trafficking Julissa Villanueva Roatán

Brazil runoff date: Sunday, October 25, poll closing times and when results start · Brazil runoff polls: Flávio 51%, Lula 49% · Kalshi and Polymarket odds

Rotate for Best Experience

This report is optimized for landscape viewing. Rotate your phone for the full experience.