Security: Haiti

Armoured vehicles pushed into Martissant, a district of Port-au-Prince long fought over by gangs, on the morning of Thursday 19 November 2026. Haiti’s National Police (PNH) said in a video posted on X the same day that at least 34 suspected gang members were killed.

The operation was still under way when the first reports were filed, so the toll could rise. US readers have a stake because Washington has labelled Viv Ansanm, a coalition of Haitian gangs, a terrorist group, and an American-founded security firm works with the police.

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Key Facts Who. Haiti’s National Police say at least 34 suspected gang members were killed; the toll may rise.

What. Armoured vehicles entered; video appears to show a drone strike. Operation still under way.

Where. Martissant, a district of Port-au-Prince, Haiti’s capital.

When. Began on the morning of Thursday 19 November 2026; toll announced the same day.

As of 19 November 2026, 19:00 GMT

Haiti’s police say an operation in Martissant killed at least 34 suspected gang members, but the final toll, the identities of the dead and any civilian harm remain unconfirmed.

The Big Picture

Martissant has been a prize for gangs since June 2021, when fighters from Grand Ravine and Village de Dieu attacked the rival Ti-Bois gang. Local reports have since linked illegal toll posts there to Viv Ansanm, “Living Together”, a coalition of gangs.

The police caption said the 34 “bandits” died “in a Ti Lapli shelter”, and Ti Lapli is the alias of Renel Destina, who leads the Grand Ravine gang. The UN Security Council’s Haiti sanctions committee, which blacklists gang leaders, listed him on 8 December 2023 under resolution 2653, describing Grand Ravine as having about 300 members and being allied with G-Pep, another gang alliance.

The European Union added Destina to its sanctions in January 2024, and the FBI lists him as wanted over alleged involvement in the 2021 kidnappings of US citizens. The UN committee called him a key ally of Johnson André, alias Izo, another gang leader.

The wider push followed UN Security Council resolution 2793 of September 2025, which turned the Kenya-led police mission into the Gang Suppression Force with a target of 5,500 uniformed personnel. Salvadoran troops sent by President Nayib Bukele are also fighting gangs in the capital area.

Whether police can hold the district afterwards is not yet known. The record is silent on that point so far.

File photo, 3 January 2025: Guatemalan and Salvadoran troops of the earlier Multinational Security Support Mission arrive at Port-au-Prince airport. Photo: US Embassy Haiti, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons.

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What We Know

Haiti’s National Police said in a post on X on 19 November that at least 34 suspected gang members were killed in Martissant. The video shows three armoured vehicles entering the area, then an explosion at a house that appears to have been hit by a drone.

Local reports mention armoured vehicles, helicopters and explosive drones, but who flew the drones is not stated. Police are working with a task force that includes Vectus Global, a private security firm founded by American Erik Prince.

On 10 November Defence Minister Mario Andrésol confirmed that more than ten armoured vehicles were deployed in Martissant. On 6 November the prime minister announced the death of Boston gang leader Mathias Saintil, as our report on Haiti’s announcement of his death explains.

More than 2,000 Salvadoran troops are in Haiti, and four of them ambushed on 18 October in Croix-des-Bouquets are still unaccounted for. Bukele has given his own account of how Salvadoran forces hit a gang leader’s home, which we reported earlier.

What Is Not Known

Authorities did not say whether Renel Destina was among the dead, and the identities of those killed have not been released. The final toll is unknown because the operation was still under way when reports were filed.

No weapons seizures or police casualties have been reported, and it is unclear whether civilians were hit. The PNH figure has not been independently confirmed, and whether Salvadoran soldiers took part directly is also unknown.

What It Means for Travelers and US Readers

US citizens are advised to check the State Department’s current Haiti travel advisory. The operation is under way in the capital, and its outcome is not yet clear.

For US readers the stake is security policy: the State Department announced on 2 May 2025 that Viv Ansanm was a Foreign Terrorist Organization, with Federal Register notice 90 FR 19065 published on 5 May 2025. That puts the coalition under US terrorism law.

Two dates frame what comes next: the Salvadoran legislature extended its troops’ deployment by 12 months to October 2027, and Haiti’s electoral calendar, published on 28 October, sets a first-round election for 18 July 2027 and a runoff for 4 October 2027.

Earlier coverage shows how police retook a stadium from gangs and how the European Union sanctioned four Haitian gangs. Our Haiti coverage carries every update.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many people did Haiti’s police say were killed in Martissant?

The Haitian National Police said in a post on X on 19 November that at least 34 suspected gang members were killed. The operation was still under way, so the toll could rise, and it has not been independently confirmed.

Who is Renel Destina?

Renel Destina, alias Ti Lapli, leads the Grand Ravine gang, which the UN Security Council’s Haiti sanctions committee said had about 300 members on 8 December 2023. Authorities have not said whether he was among the dead.

What is Viv Ansanm?

Viv Ansanm, meaning “Living Together”, is a coalition of Haitian gangs. The US State Department announced on 2 May 2025 that it was designated a Foreign Terrorist Organization.

Who else is fighting gangs in Haiti?

More than 2,000 Salvadoran troops sent by President Nayib Bukele operate in the capital area. UN resolution 2793 of September 2025 set a target of 5,500 uniformed personnel for the Gang Suppression Force.

Sources Haitian National Police post on X, 19 November 2026 · UN Security Council press release SC/15520, 8 December 2023 · UN Security Council resolutions 2653 and 2793 · US State Department, Federal Register notice 90 FR 19065, 5 May 2025

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