Georgetown, Guyana, the capital of a country reshaped by offshore oil in under a decade (Photo: Dan Sloan, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons)

GUYANA · ELECTIONS

President Irfaan Ali said on Friday 13 November 2026 that his government, led by the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C), is ready for local government elections, but he put the next step on the opposition. No date has been set, and the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), which must run the vote, has reportedly not met since September 2025.

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Local councils run services such as drains, markets and roads in towns and villages. They do not decide national policy, but they are the level of government closest to residents.

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Key Facts What Guyana’s government says it is ready for local elections, but no date is set.

Blocker The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) has reportedly not met since September 2025.

Money About 6.9 billion Guyana dollars (about US$33 million) is in GECOM’s 2026 budget.

Deadline Local elections are due around November 2026, but GECOM cannot start without its commission.

Not known Nobody has named a polling date.

Guyana’s government says it is ready for local elections, but the commission that must run the vote has reportedly not met since September 2025.

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Why Local Elections Are Stuck

Caribbean National Weekly, an online news site, reported on Sunday 15 November 2026 that Guyana’s last local elections were held on Monday 12 June 2023. The PPP/C won 66 of 80 local authority areas, and A Partnership for National Unity (APNU), an opposition alliance, won 14.

Caribbean National Weekly reported on 15 November that GECOM has not met since September 2025. Kaieteur News, a Guyanese daily, reported on 19 June that GECOM officials and the opposition doubted a November local vote was possible.

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What Ali Said

Ali spoke to journalists on Friday 13 November and said, “as a government, we are ready” for local elections, Caribbean National Weekly reported on 15 November. He said the opposition must first settle its own issues.

Caribbean National Weekly reported that Ali said the open issues have “nothing to do with the government” and that any party wanting a ruling can go to the courts.

File photo, February 2015. Central Georgetown and the Demerara River waterfront, Guyana, seen from the air. Photo: amanderson2, CC BY 2.0, Wikimedia Commons.

Why It Matters

GECOM said in August that its Secretariat, its permanent administrative staff, cannot independently activate and implement the workplan without a direction from the commission, Kaieteur News reported on 22 August 2026. The Carter Center, a US non-profit that monitors elections, expressed concern in August that without a fully functioning commission GECOM may be unable to hold local elections within the statutory timeframe, Kaieteur News reported on 24 September 2026.

HGPTV, a Guyanese broadcaster, reported on 11 February 2026 that Parliament’s Committee of Supply, its budget-approval committee, approved about G$6.9 billion for GECOM’s 2026 budget, covering polling-day staff, ballots and printing. At the Bank of Guyana (the central bank) rate of G$208.50 per US$1 on 31 March 2026, that is about US$33 million.

Kaieteur News reported on 19 June that GECOM’s chief election officer, Vishnu Persaud, said a plan “cannot and will not be activated” unless the commission approves it. Persaud later disputed that his remarks were an exclusive interview, the Guyana Chronicle, a Guyanese daily, reported.

What to Watch

GECOM’s website says continuous registration, which adds new voters to the list, closes on or before Monday 30 November 2026. We found no announced date for a commission meeting and no election date from the government.

The Strongest Counter-View

Aubrey Norton, an opposition figure, said in a broadcast on 9 June that he sees a wider tactic by the ruling party possibly to postpone the elections, Kaieteur News reported on 19 June. Vincent Alexander, a GECOM commissioner nominated by the opposition, said holding the polls on the current timeline “does not look very feasible”.

What It Means for You

Local councils do not decide national policy or oil contracts, which sit with the national government. Readers and investors should see the delay as a question about how Guyana’s election institutions work, since the vote does not change who runs the country.

Our Guyana news hub tracks the dispute, and our earlier report on President Ali gives context on his government.

What Is Not Known

We found no polling date, no commission meeting date and no comment from Local Government Minister Priya Manickchand, who Kaieteur News reported on 19 June was unavailable for comment. We also do not know whether Parliament will be asked to postpone the vote.

Frequently Asked Questions

Has Guyana set a date for local elections?

No date has been announced in any source we reviewed. GECOM runs the vote once a date is set.

Why can the elections commission not act?

Caribbean National Weekly reported on 15 November that GECOM has not met since September 2025. Kaieteur News reported on 19 June that GECOM officials and the opposition doubted a November vote was possible.

What did President Ali say?

On 13 November 2026 he said “as a government, we are ready” for local elections, as Caribbean National Weekly reported. He added that the opposition must settle its own issues first.

When were the last local elections?

They were held on 12 June 2023, per Caribbean National Weekly. The governing PPP/C won 66 of 80 local authority areas.

Sources: Guyana Elections Commission, registration notices, accessed 18 November 2026; Kaieteur News, 22 August 2026; Kaieteur News, 24 September 2026; Caribbean National Weekly, 15 November 2026; Kaieteur News, 19 June 2026; Guyana Chronicle, a Guyanese daily; HGPTV, 11 February 2026.

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